Original-Research: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG (von Montega AG): Buy




02.12.20 10:16
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG - von Montega AG



Einstufung von Montega AG zu DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG



Unternehmen: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG


ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 01.12.2020


Kursziel: 4,10


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 months


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Henrik Markmann



DEAG closed Q3/20 with positive EBITDA despite significant negative effects


due to corona crisis



Last Friday, DEAG published its Q3 report.

As expected, the financial


ratios were strongly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore well


below the prior-year figures. DEAG has confirmed its annual targets until


the end of December despite the extension of the 'lockdown light' in


Germany.



[TABLE]



Q3/20 sales fell strongly by -87.4% yoy to a mere EUR 7.4m. Given that DEAG


had to either cancel or postpone all major events in Q3/20 due to the


corona-related restrictions in the live entertainment industry this did not


come as a surprise. We had already anticipated a substantial decline as


well (MONe: EUR 4.5m). CTS Eventim and Live Nation, the two much bigger


competitors, also had to post a significant downturn in sales in Q3/20 of


-92.0% and -95.1% yoy respectively. On the bottom line, DEAG suffered a


significant decline in EBITDA of -87.2% yoy in Q3/20 (MONe: -83.5% to EUR


0.8m). However, the company remained in positive territory at EUR 0.6m


thanks to a stringent management of selling, general and administration


expenses as well as a comprehensive insurance coverage (EBITDA CTS: EUR


-15.0m; Live Nation: EUR -384.5m). Liquid funds remained stable after nine


months at EUR 41.6m (30.06.2020: EUR 39.9m), not least because of the


heavily reduced SGA costs (-48.7% yoy to EUR 4.3m) as well as raising of


external capital of some EUR 2m.



Although the 'lockdown light' has been extended until the end of December,


DEAG confirmed its annual target, thus expecting EBITDA to at least break


even. As the company had already reported an EBITDA of EUR 0.3m after nine


months and is expected to receive insurance benefits in the final quarter


due to the cancelled 'Christmas Gardens' plus the financial assistance in


November and December announced by the German government, we stick to our


forecast of a full-year EBITDA of EUR 0.8m. Whilst there is still no


visibility as to when the live entertainment industry will see a revival


next year, DEAG already has a sales basis of over EUR 100m resulting from


events already planned. In combination with vaccines that will become


available soon as well as reliable rapid tests, DEAG should be well


positioned with a view to 2021, which is why we keep our forecasts


unchanged.



Conclusion: The weak operating development in Q3/20 is not surprising and


already priced in by the heavy drop in share price. Having in mind the


foreseeable recovery in 2021 and 2022 we stick to our turnaround scenario


and confirm our buy recommendation with an unchanged price target of EUR


4.10.





+++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss


bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Bitte lesen Sie unseren RISIKOHINWEIS /


HAFTUNGSAUSSCHLUSS unter http://www.montega.de +++



About Montega:



Montega AG is one of the leading independent German research institutions


with a strong focus on German SMEs. The Coverage Universe


includes stocks from the MDAX, TecDAX and SDAX as well as selected


second-line stocks and is constantly being expanded through successful


stock picking. Montega is an outsourced research provider for institutional


investors and focuses on publishing research as well as on organizing


roadshows, field trips and conferences. The company addresses long-term


oriented value investors, asset managers and Family offices primarily from


Germany, Switzerland and Luxembourg. The analysts of Montega are


characterized by excellent and frequent contacts to the top management,


in-depth market knowledge and many years of experience in the analysis of


German small and mid-cap companies.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/21904.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Montega AG - Equity Research


Tel.: +49 (0)40 41111 37-80


Web: www.montega.de


E-Mail: research@montega.de



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






