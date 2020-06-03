Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG (von Montega AG): Buy




03.06.20
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG - von Montega AG



Einstufung von Montega AG zu DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG



Unternehmen: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG


ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 03.06.2020


Kursziel: 5,80


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 months


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Henrik Markmann



DEAG had a good start to crisis year 2020



DEAG recently has published its Q1 report reflecting a good start to the


current financial year despite initial effects caused by the corona


pandemic.



Sales slightly above our expectations: Revenues were slightly up by 2.7% to


EUR 262m in Q1/20 and thus exceeded our expectations (MONe: EUR 24.5m)


despite initial negative effects caused by the 'corona crisis'. Formats


such as 'Disney on Ice' or the Christmas Gardens should have seen a


particularly pleasing development in the first quarter.

'Disney on Ice',


for instance, was additionally performed for the first time in Düsseldorf,


Stuttgart and Geneva and the Christmas Garden sites were doubled to six.


However, DEAG also hosted successful events in the rock/pop as well as


classics & jazz genres with well-known artists such as Papa Roach or Till


Brönner.



In terms of earnings, the company successfully increased its gross margin


to 26.9% (PY: 25.5%) and its EBITDA to EUR 1.2m (PY: EUR 1.0m). On the one


hand, this reflects the success of the higher-margin own events, such as


the Christmas Gardens. On the other hand, DEAG increasingly benefits from


the gradual expansion of its own 'MyTicket' ticketing platform. As a result


of higher D&A due to right-of-use assets for leases (EUR 1.9m vs. EUR 1.0m


in the previous year) with interest expenses being at the prior-year level


(EUR 1.0m) net earnings of EUR -1.8m are lower than in the previous year


(EUR -1.4m). Liquid funds amounted to EUR 50.8m at the end of Q1/20. Thanks


to a smooth settlement by the pandemic insurance so far, DEAG has already


received funds in the medium single-digit million euros. Additionally, the


company has free credit lines of EUR 9.2m, which all in all provides the


company with a comfortable financial framework of EUR 60.0m.



New event formats compensate for sales losses, at least in part: As DEAG


cannot evade the current prohibition of events and gatherings, management


reacted quickly and has offered alternative event formats such as


'BW-Kulturwasen' in Stuttgart or 'Stage Drive Kulturbühne' in Frankfurt.


Concerts, readings, or films hosted as part of these events are taking


place in drive-in cinemas. However, they should have a significantly


smaller attendance. We have lowered our forecasts once again as we no


longer assume that some of the major events scheduled for September and


October will be taking place as initially planned given the development of


the last weeks. For instance, this year's Böhse Onkelz tour is unlikely to


take place as scheduled, which should result in temporary sales losses for


DEAG. Based on the existing insurance coverage, however, this should not


have any adverse effect on earnings. We still assume that important events


in Q4/20, such as the Christmas Gardens, may take place and that advance


sales for events in 2021 will normalise.



Conclusion: DEAG had a good start to the crisis year, taking account of


circumstances. Based on the comfortable capital resources, the insurance


cover in place until the end of this year, as well as the good prospects


for the final quarter we consider DEAG to be well prepared to withstand the


adversities of the corona pandemic. We have slightly reduced our price


target to EUR 5.80 (previously EUR 6.00) due to revised forecasts and


confirm our buy rating.





About Montega:



Montega AG is one of the leading independent and owner-managed German


research institutions with a strong focus on German SMEs. The Coverage


Universe includes stocks from the MDAX, TecDAX and SDAX as well as selected


second-line stocks and is constantly being expanded through successful


stock picking. Montega is an outsourced research provider for institutional


investors and focuses on publishing research as well as on organizing


roadshows, field trips and conferences. The company addresses long-term


oriented value investors, asset managers and Family offices primarily from


Germany, Switzerland and Luxembourg. The analysts of Montega are


characterized by excellent and frequent contacts to the top management,


in-depth market knowledge and many years of experience in the analysis of


German small and mid-cap companies.



