Original-Research: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG (von Montega AG): Buy




21.04.20 08:46
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG - von Montega AG



Einstufung von Montega AG zu DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG



Unternehmen: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG


ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 20.04.2020


Kursziel: 6,00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 months


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Henrik Markmann



DEAG is well prepared for temporary effects of the Corona crisis



DEAG recently has published its 2019 annual report and confirmed the


preliminary financial key figures.

A qualitative guidance for 2020 has been


announced under consideration of the effects caused by the 'corona crisis'.



Sales and earnings slightly below our estimates: In the financial year just


ended, DEAG generated revenue of EUR 185.2m (-7.5% yoy). Consequently, the


company did not fully meet our expectations (MONe: EUR 205.0m) due to lower


consolidation effects of the acquired five companies and a slightly weaker


performance in Q4. We were, however, encouraged by the development of the


gross margin, which improved by 340 bp to 22.6% thanks to a stronger


business in Ticketing amongst others. The EBITDA margin also rose from 7.3%


to 7.6% despite higher personnel costs (average headcount 263 vs.


previously 200) as a result of the acquisitions and the extraordinary


income from the sales of RGL in the prior year (EUR 5.3m). Based on the


increase in D&A primarily due to right-of-use assets for leases from the


changed basis of consolidation the EBIT margin was down (4.2% vs. 5.3% in


the previous year). The consolidated profit before minority interest


amounted to EUR 0.6m and thus is well below the previous year (EUR 6.6m).


Alongside the lower operating earnings this is attributable to both higher


interest expenses resulting from the increased bond and a lower investment


income as well as higher tax expenses. Although the company has already


made purchase price payments in the amount of EUR 9.1m, liquid funds


increased to EUR 46.3m at the end of the year (PY: EUR 36.4m).



Prohibition of major events extended: The core regions Germany and the UK


have also prohibited major events since mid-March after DEAG's third core


market, Switzerland, had already enacted this prohibition early in March.


To date, the company has postponed more than 850 events almost completely


to Q3/20 and Q4/20 and sporadically also to H1/21. Given the recently


extended prohibition for major events in Germany until end of August,


however, we assume that DEAG will have to postpone further events or even


cancel some of them. The other core regions, Switzerland and UK, have


similar prohibitions in place until May. However, we believe that the


restrictions will be extended in these countries as well. It must be noted


in connection with the cancelled events that DEAG has an extensive


insurance coverage when events have to be cancelled with 'orders from


higher authorities' (including COVID-19) which in individual cases does not


only cover the costs but also (part of) the profits.



The company initially had envisaged an increase in sales and EBITDA in the


lower double-digit ranges in the current financial year. Subject to the


further development of the 'corona crisis', however, management also does


not rule out a moderate or even significant decline in sales and EBITDA


though. We believe the effect should not be too negative in Q1 yet as the


operational development had not been affected until early in March


according to the management. We anticipate sales of EUR 24.5m (-3.8% yoy).


Conversely, the second and third quarter will be significantly affected by


the negative effects of the 'corona crisis' on the live entertainment


industry. A cumulated sales contribution of between EUR 91.9m and EUR


125.9m as in Q2 and Q3 of the previous year should be lacking in the


current year for the most part. We expect to see a normalisation of public


life from the fourth quarter onwards which would also result in an increase


in demand for live entertainment.



Impacts on our valuation model: We have significantly reduced our


expectations for 2020 on the back of the extended prohibition of major


events until end of August. We anticipate a decline in sales by 35% yoy.


Although most of the costs are variable, DEAG should not succeed in


sustaining the pleasant margin level reached in 2019. Against this


backdrop, we expect an EBITDA margin of only approx. 5%. That said,


management has taken various actions to unburden the cost basis and to


preserve liquidity. For instance, the company has introduced short-time


work and negotiated an increase and a flexibilisation of the credit lines


with its principal banks. It has also applied for a low-interest loan from


KfW and has optimised debt services. Additionally, DEAG currently makes use


of deferred payments for taxes and social security. While DEAG had liquid


funds of almost EUR 50m as per 31 December, we consider the preventive


measures initiated by management to be reasonable during the current


crisis. As things stand at present, we expect revenue to increase


significantly again and margins to return to the previous level in 2021.



Conclusion: DEAG has successfully concluded the last financial year. Now


the company is facing major challenges because of the 'corona crisis'.


However, the recently extended prohibition of major events in Germany


provides clarity regarding the operational development over the next few


months. The discussions with management have shown that the company is well


prepared for the significant decline in sales and earnings in our view.


Furthermore, this should only be a temporary problem and DEAG is expected


to return to its path of success from 2021. We believe the clearly


disproportionate price decline of the last weeks (-49.8% vs. CDAX -22.0%)


has already priced in a worst-case scenario so the current price level is


an attractive opportunity to buy in. Our price target is reduced to EUR


6.00 as a result of our revised forecast (previously EUR 6.60).





+++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss


bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Bitte lesen Sie unseren RISIKOHINWEIS /


HAFTUNGSAUSSCHLUSS unter http://www.montega.de +++



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



