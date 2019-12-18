Original-Research: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG (von Montega AG): Buy

^

Original-Research: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG - von Montega AG

Einstufung von Montega AG zu DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG

Unternehmen: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG

ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6

Anlass der Studie: Update

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 18.12.2019

Kursziel: 6.10

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 months

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Henrik Markmann

Acquisition in ticketing strengthens market position in the UK

DEAG announced the day before yesterday an acquisition in the area of

ticketing. The company took a stake of 75% in the British ticketing

provider Gigantic Holdings Limited, which was founded in 2007. The company

claims to be one of the largest independent providers in the UK with more

than 1.0m tickets sold per year.





Gigantic's ticket platform exclusively offers third-party content such as

concerts, events and festivals of artists like Elton John, James Blunt or

Lana Del Rey. We believe the platform is a meaningful supplement to DEAG's

ticketing business as it mainly offers own content. We understand that

Gigantic's ticketing is handled by an in-house software, so the margin

should even be higher than that of MyTicket. As a reminder: MyTicket has

been collaborating with SecuTix since the beginning of Q3/19 and therefore

should have significantly reduced the platform's cost base. We assume that

MyTicket has an EBITDA margin of between 30% and 35%, whereas we consider a

margin of 35% and 40% to be realistic for Gigantic.

Last but not least, DEAG's acquisition underlines the high relevance of the

UK market, which is the center of business activities with 44% of group

sales, alongside Germany and Switzerland with 56%. The UK is the second

largest market in the media and entertainment industry after Germany.

According to PwC, this market is expected to grow even stronger at an

average rate of 2.8% p.a. to GBP 76.0bn by 2022 (CAGR 2018-2022 Germany:

1.8%). Based on the constantly increasing digitization also in Germany,

ticketing is likely to benefit to a disproportionate degree.

DEAG expects to have sold more than 1.1m tickets via MyTicket in 2019. This

corresponds to growth of c. 60% yoy driven amongst others by an exclusive

pre-sale of some 150k tickets for Böhse Onkelz concerts as well as over

500k tickets for the Christmas Garden events. Based on additional inorganic

growth after the acquisition of Gigantic, management expects to see at

least a doubling of the ticket volume to well in excess of 2.0m tickets

sales in 2020.

For 2020, we expect an additional sales contribution of EUR 1.7m and EBITDA

of EUR 0.7m thanks to the full consolidation of Gigantic. The companies

have agreed to keep the purchase price confidential. However, we consider

an EBITDA multiple of 7x to 9x to be realistic for an established and

high-margin company. Based on our estimates, the purchase price should have

been between EUR 5.0m and EUR 5.5m. This has been taken into account in our

valuation model. If DEAG succeeds in marketing all of its own events

through Gigantic on the UK market in the medium term, this would be a

powerful lever. Additional momentum in ticketing can be expected in the

subsequent years in our view, for instance if Ed Sheeran would tour with

DEAG again.

Conclusion: We regard the ticketing acquisition as meaningful both

strategically and in the short to medium term. After having slightly

increased our estimates from 2020 onwards, we therefore confirm our buy

rating. The new price target is EUR 6.10 (previously: EUR 6.00).

