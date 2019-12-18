Original-Research: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG (von Montega AG): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen



18.12.19
dpa-AFX

DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG



Einstufung von Montega AG zu DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG



DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG


ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 18.12.2019


Kursziel: 6.10


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 months


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Henrik Markmann



Acquisition in ticketing strengthens market position in the UK



DEAG announced the day before yesterday an acquisition in the area of


ticketing. The company took a stake of 75% in the British ticketing


provider Gigantic Holdings Limited, which was founded in 2007. The company


claims to be one of the largest independent providers in the UK with more


than 1.0m tickets sold per year.



Gigantic's ticket platform exclusively offers third-party content such as


concerts, events and festivals of artists like Elton John, James Blunt or


Lana Del Rey. We believe the platform is a meaningful supplement to DEAG's


ticketing business as it mainly offers own content. We understand that


Gigantic's ticketing is handled by an in-house software, so the margin


should even be higher than that of MyTicket. As a reminder: MyTicket has


been collaborating with SecuTix since the beginning of Q3/19 and therefore


should have significantly reduced the platform's cost base. We assume that


MyTicket has an EBITDA margin of between 30% and 35%, whereas we consider a


margin of 35% and 40% to be realistic for Gigantic.



Last but not least, DEAG's acquisition underlines the high relevance of the


UK market, which is the center of business activities with 44% of group


sales, alongside Germany and Switzerland with 56%. The UK is the second


largest market in the media and entertainment industry after Germany.


According to PwC, this market is expected to grow even stronger at an


average rate of 2.8% p.a. to GBP 76.0bn by 2022 (CAGR 2018-2022 Germany:


1.8%). Based on the constantly increasing digitization also in Germany,


ticketing is likely to benefit to a disproportionate degree.



DEAG expects to have sold more than 1.1m tickets via MyTicket in 2019. This


corresponds to growth of c. 60% yoy driven amongst others by an exclusive


pre-sale of some 150k tickets for Böhse Onkelz concerts as well as over


500k tickets for the Christmas Garden events. Based on additional inorganic


growth after the acquisition of Gigantic, management expects to see at


least a doubling of the ticket volume to well in excess of 2.0m tickets


sales in 2020.



For 2020, we expect an additional sales contribution of EUR 1.7m and EBITDA


of EUR 0.7m thanks to the full consolidation of Gigantic. The companies


have agreed to keep the purchase price confidential. However, we consider


an EBITDA multiple of 7x to 9x to be realistic for an established and


high-margin company. Based on our estimates, the purchase price should have


been between EUR 5.0m and EUR 5.5m. This has been taken into account in our


valuation model. If DEAG succeeds in marketing all of its own events


through Gigantic on the UK market in the medium term, this would be a


powerful lever. Additional momentum in ticketing can be expected in the


subsequent years in our view, for instance if Ed Sheeran would tour with


DEAG again.



Conclusion: We regard the ticketing acquisition as meaningful both


strategically and in the short to medium term. After having slightly


increased our estimates from 2020 onwards, we therefore confirm our buy


rating. The new price target is EUR 6.10 (previously: EUR 6.00).





