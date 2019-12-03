Original-Research: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG (von Montega AG): Buy

^

Original-Research: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG - von Montega AG

Einstufung von Montega AG zu DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG

Unternehmen: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG

ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6

Anlass der Studie: Update

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 03.12.2019

Kursziel: 6.00

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 months

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Henrik Markmann

DEAG coming closer to achieving annual goals after good Q3 figures

At the end of last week, DEAG published 9M figures and confirmed its annual

goals following the positive operating development in Q3.

Sales growth of approx.



70% yoy: As part of its H1 reporting, DEAG had

already guided for a sales level of EUR 55m in Q3 due to a shift in revenue

caused by a couple of major events (Ed Sheeran, Böhse Onkelz amongst

others). Generating Q3 sales of EUR 59.2m (+69.7% yoy) the company has even

been able to slightly exceed this guidance. Although DEAG's 9M sales still

fall short of the prior-year basis (-19.5% yoy), management expects a

strong final quarter based on the forthcoming high number of events and

massive advance booking.

Significant margin improvement continues: EBITDA has improved significantly

in Q3 from EUR 0.9m to EUR 4.9m. We believe this can be put down to an

increasing focus on higher-margin events and a growing share of tickets

sold via the company's own MyTicket ticketing platform. Furthermore, DEAG

is expected to have effectively reduced the platform's cost base thanks to

the cooperation with SecuTix that started early in Q3.

Since some events of the new shareholdings have developed successfully, but

the existing tax-loss carry-forwards included in consolidation cannot be

offset to some extent, tax expenses have increased substantially in Q3 (EUR

1.4m vs. EUR 0.1m yoy). However, net income prior to minorities still has

increased significantly from EUR -0.6m in the previous year to now EUR

1.0m. Driven by the good development of some majority stakes, however,

minorities have increased significantly as well (EUR 2.2m vs. EUR 0.2m

yoy). For this reason, net income after minorities is EUR -1.2m which is

below the prior-year basis (EUR -0.8m). On the other hand, investment

pay-outs were lower than we had anticipated (EUR -6.2m vs. MONe EUR -10.7m)

which had a positive impact on the cash flow. We have revised our valuation

model on the basis of the slight changes in the group structure for 2019 et

seq.

Promising event pipeline in the most important final quarter: The

management board has confirmed the annual goals ('sales and EBITDA

moderately above the previous year'). This implies another strong sales

growth of some 70% yoy for Q4. Numerous shows (Disney on Ice or Dieter

Bohlen's tour amongst others) are likely to have a positive impact on

revenue in Q4. Furthermore, DEAG's high-margin 'Christmas Garden' is

represented in six locations this year (2018: 3). As most of the Christmas

Garden tickets as well as a rising share of the concert tickets should be

sold through the company's own MyTicket ticketing platform, profitability

is expected to be high in Q4 as well. That said, our former expectations

appeared to have been somewhat overestimated, especially in terms of the

top line.

Conclusion: We believe the good Q3 figures combined with the high number of

events taking place in Q4 illustrate that DEAG is likely make operational

progress in the final quarter as well. After having adjusted our estimates

and rolled over the DCF model we confirm our 'buy' rating and our price

target of EUR 6.00.

+++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss

bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Bitte lesen Sie unseren RISIKOHINWEIS /

HAFTUNGSAUSSCHLUSS unter http://www.montega.de +++

