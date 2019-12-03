Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG (von Montega AG): Buy




03.12.19 17:31
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG - von Montega AG



Einstufung von Montega AG zu DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG



Unternehmen: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment AG


ISIN: DE000A0Z23G6



Anlass der Studie: Update


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 03.12.2019


Kursziel: 6.00


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 months


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Henrik Markmann



DEAG coming closer to achieving annual goals after good Q3 figures



At the end of last week, DEAG published 9M figures and confirmed its annual


goals following the positive operating development in Q3.



Sales growth of approx.

70% yoy: As part of its H1 reporting, DEAG had


already guided for a sales level of EUR 55m in Q3 due to a shift in revenue


caused by a couple of major events (Ed Sheeran, Böhse Onkelz amongst


others). Generating Q3 sales of EUR 59.2m (+69.7% yoy) the company has even


been able to slightly exceed this guidance. Although DEAG's 9M sales still


fall short of the prior-year basis (-19.5% yoy), management expects a


strong final quarter based on the forthcoming high number of events and


massive advance booking.



Significant margin improvement continues: EBITDA has improved significantly


in Q3 from EUR 0.9m to EUR 4.9m. We believe this can be put down to an


increasing focus on higher-margin events and a growing share of tickets


sold via the company's own MyTicket ticketing platform. Furthermore, DEAG


is expected to have effectively reduced the platform's cost base thanks to


the cooperation with SecuTix that started early in Q3.



Since some events of the new shareholdings have developed successfully, but


the existing tax-loss carry-forwards included in consolidation cannot be


offset to some extent, tax expenses have increased substantially in Q3 (EUR


1.4m vs. EUR 0.1m yoy). However, net income prior to minorities still has


increased significantly from EUR -0.6m in the previous year to now EUR


1.0m. Driven by the good development of some majority stakes, however,


minorities have increased significantly as well (EUR 2.2m vs. EUR 0.2m


yoy). For this reason, net income after minorities is EUR -1.2m which is


below the prior-year basis (EUR -0.8m). On the other hand, investment


pay-outs were lower than we had anticipated (EUR -6.2m vs. MONe EUR -10.7m)


which had a positive impact on the cash flow. We have revised our valuation


model on the basis of the slight changes in the group structure for 2019 et


seq.



Promising event pipeline in the most important final quarter: The


management board has confirmed the annual goals ('sales and EBITDA


moderately above the previous year'). This implies another strong sales


growth of some 70% yoy for Q4. Numerous shows (Disney on Ice or Dieter


Bohlen's tour amongst others) are likely to have a positive impact on


revenue in Q4. Furthermore, DEAG's high-margin 'Christmas Garden' is


represented in six locations this year (2018: 3). As most of the Christmas


Garden tickets as well as a rising share of the concert tickets should be


sold through the company's own MyTicket ticketing platform, profitability


is expected to be high in Q4 as well. That said, our former expectations


appeared to have been somewhat overestimated, especially in terms of the


top line.



Conclusion: We believe the good Q3 figures combined with the high number of


events taking place in Q4 illustrate that DEAG is likely make operational


progress in the final quarter as well. After having adjusted our estimates


and rolled over the DCF model we confirm our 'buy' rating and our price


target of EUR 6.00.





+++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss


bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Bitte lesen Sie unseren RISIKOHINWEIS /


HAFTUNGSAUSSCHLUSS unter http://www.montega.de +++



About Montega



Montega AG is one of the leading independent and owner-managed German


research institutions with a strong focus on German SMEs. The Coverage


Universe includes stocks from the MDAX, TecDAX and SDAX as well as selected


second-line stocks and is constantly being expanded through successful


stock picking. Montega is an outsourced research provider for institutional


investors and focuses on publishing research as well as on organizing


roadshows, field trips and conferences. The company addresses long-term


oriented value investors, asset managers and Family offices primarily from


Germany, Switzerland and Luxembourg. The analysts of Montega are


characterized by excellent and frequent contacts to the top management,


in-depth market knowledge and many years of experience in the analysis of


German small and mid-cap companies.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/19567.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Montega AG - Equity Research


Tel.: +49 (0)40 41111 37-80


Web: www.montega.de


E-Mail: research@montega.de



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Neuer 400% Pot Hot Stock expandiert nach Europa - Massives Kaufsignal
Break Even im Kampf gegen Krebs und Alzheimer

Core One Labs Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,37 € 4,29 € 0,08 € +1,86% 03.12./19:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0Z23G6 A0Z23G 4,79 € 2,93 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		4,37 € 0,00%  02.12.19
Xetra 4,42 € +2,08%  17:36
Berlin 4,43 € +2,07%  18:55
Stuttgart 4,37 € +1,86%  19:15
Düsseldorf 4,35 € +1,40%  17:01
Frankfurt 4,40 € -1,12%  08:05
München 4,42 € -1,34%  15:02
Hamburg 4,29 € -3,16%  08:09
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Neuer 400% Pot Hot Stock expandiert nach Europa - Massives Kaufsignal. Break Even im Kampf gegen Krebs und Alzheimer

Core One Labs Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
222 DEAG "strong buy", noch ist e. 14:36
29 Die neue DEAG WKN: A0Z23. 24.06.19
1237 Endlich Gewinne? 07.02.19
3 DEAG mit großem Kurspotenzi. 17.09.17
165 Verprügelte Werte = Einstiegs. 28.10.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...