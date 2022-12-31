Original-Research: Cryptology Asset Group PLC (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: Cryptology Asset Group PLC - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cryptology Asset Group PLC

Unternehmen: Cryptology Asset Group PLC

ISIN: MT0001770107

Anlass der Studie: Managementinterview

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 18.35 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2022

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Felix Haugg, Julien Desrosiers

Cryptology is a leading European holding company for crypto assets and

blockchain companies.

Cryptology Asset Group is a publicly traded investment company focused on

crypto-assets and blockchain-based business models. For this purpose,

Cryptology has a broad network of experts, including Christian Angermayer

and Mike Novogratz, two of the most prominent faces in crypto, who are also

among the founders and largest shareholders in the company. In the long

term, the company aims to become Europe's leading holding company of the

world's most successful crypto and blockchain companies. We spoke with the

company's CEO Patrick Lowry about the outlook for crypto assets and the

development of Cryptology Asset Group.

GBC AG: Mr. Lowry, to start off, please give us a brief review of

Cryptology Asset Group's developments in 2021.

Patrick Lowry: I stepped in as the newly appointed Cryptology CEO in March

2021 with a vision to build the gateway for investors to enter the crypto

asset class, leveraging Cryptology's infrastructure and balance sheet. I

believe we have successfully created this gateway through Cryptology's

publicly traded shares. Our shareholders participate directly in the

development of the crypto ecosystem through our investments in exclusive

blockchain companies such as B1 and Bullish as well as through the exciting

developments of Northern Data, Iconic Funds and more crypto-native

companies. We made multiple new investments into the likes of Chintai and

even had exits, such as the NYDIG acquisition of our portfolio company,

Bottlepay. We also announced we will be deploying $100 million into crypto

funds as well, partnering with emerging managers to expand our dealflow and

realize what I personally expect to be substantial financial returns.

Looking back, I believe we were successfully able to realize my vision as

through Cryptology shares, investors gain access to the crypto investment

ecosystem in truly unprecedented ways.

GBC AG: Your last investment was in VLaunch. Can you explain the reasons

for this investment and tell us what you expect from the investment?

Patrick Lowry: This year, Cryptology started to embrace more native crypto

investments and began to deploy capital into the DeFi ecosystem. VLaunch is

one of the most exciting projects in crypto today with easily the fastest

growing community. The angle they are taking, leveraging a community of

influencers in a DAO-esque model for a new token launch platform is

revolutionary. We view this as a highly strategic investment as we plan to

leverage the token launchpad to invest in the most innovative tokenized

platforms coming through the launchpad

GBC AG: Probably the most exciting project in Cryptology's portfolio at the

moment is the Bullish platform. Recently, the Financial Services Commission

(GFSC) of Gibraltar granted a license for the distributed ledger

technology. What does this mean for Bullish and what are the next steps to

become the world's largest crypto exchange?

Patrick Lowry: I am excited for many of our portfolio companies,

particularly Northern Data now that their tumultuous 2021 is behind it and

the firm can move forward. But yes, all the focus of capital markets is

zero'd in on B1's Bullish, and rightfully so. The IPO via SPAC seems to be

imminent now that the platform itself is live. Bullish spent much of 2021

in a private Beta, and even permitted institutions to join in early

December. While in Beta, Bullish realized well over $100 million daily

trading volume on Bitcoin rather quickly, equating roughly 15-20% of the

daily Bitcoin trading volume of Coinbase. In Mid-Dec., Bullish was rolled

out to over 40 countries for all crypto investors. Bullish has a big year

ahead of it in 2022, and I am. Bullish. on the platform!

GBC AG: The year 2021 was an extremely successful year for

cryptocurrencies, despite the Corona pandemic. In your view, have

cryptocurrencies made the leap into the mainstream?

Patrick Lowry: Crypto wasn't just successful despite the COVID pandemic.

Crypto largely thrived because of the COVID pandemic, or more accurately

said, our government's and central bank's irresponsible actions to combat

the economic fallout of the COVID pandemic. The crypto community has been

promoting Bitcoin as a 'digital store of value' for years, and in an era of

infinitely printed fiat currency (USD/EUR), people finally understood the

message and Bitcoin's value. Coupling this with the 2020 Bitcoin halving

event, 2021 was literally a perfect storm of adoption for Bitcoin. From

there, investors started diving down the rabbit hole and discovered ETH,

EOS and other crypto assets that have their own unique value drivers. We

are still in the first inning of adoption though, and I expect many, many

big things in the coming months and years.

GBC AG: In which areas do you think there will be no way around

cryptocurrencies in the foreseeable future?

Patrick Lowry: Crypto and the blockchain will touch literally every

industrial, financial and general business vertical in the world. No

industry will be safe, and everyone will inevitably adopt crypto/blockchain

in their business model. Adoption is inevitable.

GBC AG: The issue of sustainability/ESG is becoming increasingly important

for investors. How do you take this into account and implement individual

measures in your company and in your investments?

Patrick Lowry: Cryptology is an investment holding company with a very

small team. With little to no formal operations, I would expect our carbon

footprint to be basically non-existent. With that said, we work hand-in-

hand with our portfolio companies and discuss their own ESG initiatives.

For instance, Iconic Funds' Physically Backed Bitcoin ETP recently

announced it had begun carbon offsetting for all the Bitcoin in the ETP

through the purchase and holding of carbon credits. Northern Data is also

working to be completely carbon neutral by 2030 for its mining and HPC

operations. I believe our portfolio is working hard to be ESG-compliant

industry leaders.

Moving away from the 'E' of ESG though, there is still Social and

Governance implications of ESG compliance. What excites me the most is the

profound impact crypto will have on both elements. Crypto enables wealth

generation in a way that is unprecedented, which will have nothing but a

highly positive impact on society as individuals take control of their own

assets. Further, the governance structures being developed by DAO's and

quadratic voting systems, leveraging decentralized governance protocols

through cryptographic technology, are revolutionizing governance and

finally empowering organizations in a borderless, transparent and

individualistic manner. In my view, crypto will soon be seen as far and

away the most ESG compliant industry in the world.

GBC AG: Finally, can you give us an assessment of how you think

cryptocurrencies will develop in 2022? And what will be the main focus for

Cryptology in the coming year?

Patrick Lowry: Crypto is just getting warmed up. I expect 2022 to be a

massively exciting year for Cryptology, our portfolio companies and our

shareholders. We will continue to deliver on our vision of being the

gateway for investors seeking exposure to the crypto ecosystem through our

listed shares as well as continue to invest in and partner with the best

and brightest entrepreneurs and investors in the crypto ecosystem.

GBC AG: Patrick Lowry, thank you very much for the interview.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/23237.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

+++++++++++++++

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung

+++++++++++++++

Date (time) of completion of English version: 22/12/2021 (03.56 pm)

Date (time) of first distribution of English version: 27/12/2021 (11:00 am)

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°