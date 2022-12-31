Original-Research: Cryptology Asset Group PLC (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Cryptology Asset Group PLC - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cryptology Asset Group PLC



Unternehmen: Cryptology Asset Group PLC


ISIN: MT0001770107



Anlass der Studie: Managementinterview


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 18.35 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2022


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Felix Haugg, Julien Desrosiers



Cryptology is a leading European holding company for crypto assets and


blockchain companies.



Cryptology Asset Group is a publicly traded investment company focused on


crypto-assets and blockchain-based business models. For this purpose,


Cryptology has a broad network of experts, including Christian Angermayer


and Mike Novogratz, two of the most prominent faces in crypto, who are also


among the founders and largest shareholders in the company. In the long


term, the company aims to become Europe's leading holding company of the


world's most successful crypto and blockchain companies. We spoke with the


company's CEO Patrick Lowry about the outlook for crypto assets and the


development of Cryptology Asset Group.



GBC AG: Mr. Lowry, to start off, please give us a brief review of


Cryptology Asset Group's developments in 2021.



Patrick Lowry: I stepped in as the newly appointed Cryptology CEO in March


2021 with a vision to build the gateway for investors to enter the crypto


asset class, leveraging Cryptology's infrastructure and balance sheet. I


believe we have successfully created this gateway through Cryptology's


publicly traded shares. Our shareholders participate directly in the


development of the crypto ecosystem through our investments in exclusive


blockchain companies such as B1 and Bullish as well as through the exciting


developments of Northern Data, Iconic Funds and more crypto-native


companies. We made multiple new investments into the likes of Chintai and


even had exits, such as the NYDIG acquisition of our portfolio company,


Bottlepay. We also announced we will be deploying $100 million into crypto


funds as well, partnering with emerging managers to expand our dealflow and


realize what I personally expect to be substantial financial returns.


Looking back, I believe we were successfully able to realize my vision as


through Cryptology shares, investors gain access to the crypto investment


ecosystem in truly unprecedented ways.



GBC AG: Your last investment was in VLaunch. Can you explain the reasons


for this investment and tell us what you expect from the investment?



Patrick Lowry: This year, Cryptology started to embrace more native crypto


investments and began to deploy capital into the DeFi ecosystem. VLaunch is


one of the most exciting projects in crypto today with easily the fastest


growing community. The angle they are taking, leveraging a community of


influencers in a DAO-esque model for a new token launch platform is


revolutionary. We view this as a highly strategic investment as we plan to


leverage the token launchpad to invest in the most innovative tokenized


platforms coming through the launchpad



GBC AG: Probably the most exciting project in Cryptology's portfolio at the


moment is the Bullish platform. Recently, the Financial Services Commission


(GFSC) of Gibraltar granted a license for the distributed ledger


technology. What does this mean for Bullish and what are the next steps to


become the world's largest crypto exchange?



Patrick Lowry: I am excited for many of our portfolio companies,


particularly Northern Data now that their tumultuous 2021 is behind it and


the firm can move forward. But yes, all the focus of capital markets is


zero'd in on B1's Bullish, and rightfully so. The IPO via SPAC seems to be


imminent now that the platform itself is live. Bullish spent much of 2021


in a private Beta, and even permitted institutions to join in early


December. While in Beta, Bullish realized well over $100 million daily


trading volume on Bitcoin rather quickly, equating roughly 15-20% of the


daily Bitcoin trading volume of Coinbase. In Mid-Dec., Bullish was rolled


out to over 40 countries for all crypto investors. Bullish has a big year


ahead of it in 2022, and I am. Bullish. on the platform!



GBC AG: The year 2021 was an extremely successful year for


cryptocurrencies, despite the Corona pandemic. In your view, have


cryptocurrencies made the leap into the mainstream?



Patrick Lowry: Crypto wasn't just successful despite the COVID pandemic.


Crypto largely thrived because of the COVID pandemic, or more accurately


said, our government's and central bank's irresponsible actions to combat


the economic fallout of the COVID pandemic. The crypto community has been


promoting Bitcoin as a 'digital store of value' for years, and in an era of


infinitely printed fiat currency (USD/EUR), people finally understood the


message and Bitcoin's value. Coupling this with the 2020 Bitcoin halving


event, 2021 was literally a perfect storm of adoption for Bitcoin. From


there, investors started diving down the rabbit hole and discovered ETH,


EOS and other crypto assets that have their own unique value drivers. We


are still in the first inning of adoption though, and I expect many, many


big things in the coming months and years.



GBC AG: In which areas do you think there will be no way around


cryptocurrencies in the foreseeable future?



Patrick Lowry: Crypto and the blockchain will touch literally every


industrial, financial and general business vertical in the world. No


industry will be safe, and everyone will inevitably adopt crypto/blockchain


in their business model. Adoption is inevitable.



GBC AG: The issue of sustainability/ESG is becoming increasingly important


for investors. How do you take this into account and implement individual


measures in your company and in your investments?



Patrick Lowry: Cryptology is an investment holding company with a very


small team. With little to no formal operations, I would expect our carbon


footprint to be basically non-existent. With that said, we work hand-in-


hand with our portfolio companies and discuss their own ESG initiatives.


For instance, Iconic Funds' Physically Backed Bitcoin ETP recently


announced it had begun carbon offsetting for all the Bitcoin in the ETP


through the purchase and holding of carbon credits. Northern Data is also


working to be completely carbon neutral by 2030 for its mining and HPC


operations. I believe our portfolio is working hard to be ESG-compliant


industry leaders.



Moving away from the 'E' of ESG though, there is still Social and


Governance implications of ESG compliance. What excites me the most is the


profound impact crypto will have on both elements. Crypto enables wealth


generation in a way that is unprecedented, which will have nothing but a


highly positive impact on society as individuals take control of their own


assets. Further, the governance structures being developed by DAO's and


quadratic voting systems, leveraging decentralized governance protocols


through cryptographic technology, are revolutionizing governance and


finally empowering organizations in a borderless, transparent and


individualistic manner. In my view, crypto will soon be seen as far and


away the most ESG compliant industry in the world.



GBC AG: Finally, can you give us an assessment of how you think


cryptocurrencies will develop in 2022? And what will be the main focus for


Cryptology in the coming year?



Patrick Lowry: Crypto is just getting warmed up. I expect 2022 to be a


massively exciting year for Cryptology, our portfolio companies and our


shareholders. We will continue to deliver on our vision of being the


gateway for investors seeking exposure to the crypto ecosystem through our


listed shares as well as continue to invest in and partner with the best


and brightest entrepreneurs and investors in the crypto ecosystem.



GBC AG: Patrick Lowry, thank you very much for the interview.



Bitte warten...