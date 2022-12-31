Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Cryptology Asset Group PLC (von GBC AG): BUY




28.07.21 10:02
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Cryptology Asset Group PLC - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cryptology Asset Group PLC



Unternehmen: Cryptology Asset Group PLC


ISIN: MT0001770107



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 18.35 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Felix Haugg, Julien Desrosiers



Cryptology share split in a ratio of 1:20 executed; price target increased


to (after split) EUR18.35; Rating: Buy



Cryptology Asset Group plc (Cryptology for short) has completed the


previously announced 1:20 share split as of July 27, 2021. The resolution


for the share split was approved by shareholders at an extraordinary


general meeting on July 20, 2021. Each share was thus split into 20 shares.


As a result of the completed stock split, Cryptology's share count will


increase to 64.00 million shares of common stock.



As a result of the share split, tradability and access for investors should


once again become significantly more attractive. Overall, we believe that


this measure will increase the liquidity of the stock and consequently


increase the tradability of the shares. In addition, the company is


striving for an international listing in addition to the German stock


exchange listing. Currently, Cryptology's shares are listed on several


German stock exchanges, such as the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, Gettex and


Tradegate. An international listing would also have a positive effect on


the liquidity and tradability of the share.



Against the background of the share split carried out on July 27, 2021, we


have updated our NAV valuation of Cryptology. In addition to taking into


account the increased number of shares, the positive development of


cryptocurrencies was also included in our valuation model. Based on our


updated fair NAV valuation, we have determined a price target per share of


EUR18.35 (previously: EUR17.92 (adjusted)). This corresponds to a price


potential of more than 120%. We continue to assign a Buy rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22706.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


+++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) of completion of English version: 27/07/2021 (04.35 pm)


Date (time) of first distribution of English version: 28/07/2021 (10:00 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






