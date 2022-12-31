Original-Research: Cryptology Asset Group PLC (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: Cryptology Asset Group PLC - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cryptology Asset Group PLC

Unternehmen: Cryptology Asset Group PLC

ISIN: MT0001770107

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 18.35 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Felix Haugg, Julien Desrosiers

Cryptology share split in a ratio of 1:20 executed; price target increased

to (after split) EUR18.35; Rating: Buy

Cryptology Asset Group plc (Cryptology for short) has completed the

previously announced 1:20 share split as of July 27, 2021. The resolution

for the share split was approved by shareholders at an extraordinary

general meeting on July 20, 2021. Each share was thus split into 20 shares.





As a result of the completed stock split, Cryptology's share count will

increase to 64.00 million shares of common stock.

As a result of the share split, tradability and access for investors should

once again become significantly more attractive. Overall, we believe that

this measure will increase the liquidity of the stock and consequently

increase the tradability of the shares. In addition, the company is

striving for an international listing in addition to the German stock

exchange listing. Currently, Cryptology's shares are listed on several

German stock exchanges, such as the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, Gettex and

Tradegate. An international listing would also have a positive effect on

the liquidity and tradability of the share.

Against the background of the share split carried out on July 27, 2021, we

have updated our NAV valuation of Cryptology. In addition to taking into

account the increased number of shares, the positive development of

cryptocurrencies was also included in our valuation model. Based on our

updated fair NAV valuation, we have determined a price target per share of

EUR18.35 (previously: EUR17.92 (adjusted)). This corresponds to a price

potential of more than 120%. We continue to assign a Buy rating.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11)

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung

Date (time) of completion of English version: 27/07/2021 (04.35 pm)

Date (time) of first distribution of English version: 28/07/2021 (10:00 am)

°