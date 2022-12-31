Original-Research: Cryptology Asset Group PLC (von GBC AG): BUY
Unternehmen: Cryptology Asset Group PLC
ISIN: MT0001770107
Anlass der Studie: Research Comment
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 18.35 EUR
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Felix Haugg, Julien Desrosiers
Cryptology share split in a ratio of 1:20 executed; price target increased
to (after split) EUR18.35; Rating: Buy
Cryptology Asset Group plc (Cryptology for short) has completed the
previously announced 1:20 share split as of July 27, 2021. The resolution
for the share split was approved by shareholders at an extraordinary
general meeting on July 20, 2021. Each share was thus split into 20 shares.
As a result of the completed stock split, Cryptology's share count will
increase to 64.00 million shares of common stock.
As a result of the share split, tradability and access for investors should
once again become significantly more attractive. Overall, we believe that
this measure will increase the liquidity of the stock and consequently
increase the tradability of the shares. In addition, the company is
striving for an international listing in addition to the German stock
exchange listing. Currently, Cryptology's shares are listed on several
German stock exchanges, such as the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, Gettex and
Tradegate. An international listing would also have a positive effect on
the liquidity and tradability of the share.
Against the background of the share split carried out on July 27, 2021, we
have updated our NAV valuation of Cryptology. In addition to taking into
account the increased number of shares, the positive development of
cryptocurrencies was also included in our valuation model. Based on our
updated fair NAV valuation, we have determined a price target per share of
EUR18.35 (previously: EUR17.92 (adjusted)). This corresponds to a price
potential of more than 120%. We continue to assign a Buy rating.
