Original-Research: Cryptology Asset Group PLC (von GBC AG): BUY




06.07.21 10:02
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Cryptology Asset Group PLC - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cryptology Asset Group PLC



Unternehmen: Cryptology Asset Group PLC


ISIN: MT0001770107



Anlass der Studie: Initial Coverage Report


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 06.07.2021


Kursziel: 358.43 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Felix Haugg, Julien Desrosiers



'Leading European investment firm for crypto assets and blockchain


companies.'



'Strong holdings offer high upside potential.

'



Cryptology Asset Group plc was founded in January 2018 by Christian


Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group Ltd, crypto legend


Mike Novogratz and Joram Voelklein. This Malta-based investment company


focuses on blockchain technology as well as cryptocurrencies. The company's


strategy is to become the leading European investment company for crypto


assets and blockchain-based business models.



In order to achieve its self-imposed goal of becoming the leading


Europeaninvestment company, the company pursues a collaborative approach in


its activities and works together with the leading crypto investors.


Through this global network, Cryptology has a broad economic and technical


know-how, which is used, among other things, to support young companies in


the areas of foundation, financing, growth and, if necessary, sale.


Financial investments are generally made either in the form of equity or


convertible loans, which can be converted into equity at a later date.



The current portfolio of the Cryptology Asset Group comprises six


investments. Currently, the most important holdings are Block.one, the


issuer of the blockchain protocol EOS as well as the founder of Voice.com


and the trading platform Bullish and at the same time is one of the world's


largest Bitcoin holders, and Northern Data, a leading high-performance


computing (HPC) provider and Bitcoin mining host. Other investments include


global crypto-asset management group Iconic Holding, commission-free


neobrokernextmarkets, geo-data platform provider Cloudeo, and Bitcoin


micropayments payment platform Bottlepay.



Since its foundation in 2018, Cryptology Asset Group has shown very


positive development, despite the highly volatile market environment. This


development is also reflected in their revenues. Basically,


Cryptologygenerates reve-nues from the sale of held-for-trading assets,


cryptocurrencies and tokens as well as from consulting services. In the


completed 2020 financial year, the company generated revenues totalling


EUR2.55 million. In addition, Cryptology generated income from the sale of


AFS assets (available-for-sale) in the amount of EUR8.70 million. Thus, an


EBIT of EUR 10.26 million was generated.



We have valued Cryptology Asset Group plc by calculating the net asset


value (NAV). Taking into account all investments, the GBC fair NAV valua-


tion as of July 05, 2021 is EUR1.04 billion, resulting in a NAV per share


of EUR358.43. At a stock market price of EUR 163.00, this results in a


discount to the NAV of approx. 55% or a price potential of approx. 120%.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22641.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


+++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,6a,6b,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) of completion of English version: 05/07/2021 (02:58 pm)


Date (time) of first distribution of English version: 05/07/2021 (10:00 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
161,00 € 168,00 € -7,00 € -4,17% 06.07./11:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
MT0001770107 A2JDEW 200,00 € 88,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		161,00 € -4,17%  10:24
Stuttgart 170,00 € +7,59%  10:56
Frankfurt 165,00 € +1,85%  11:29
München 161,00 € +0,63%  08:00
Berlin 161,00 € +0,63%  08:00
Düsseldorf 160,00 € 0,00%  11:30
Nasdaq OTC Other 194,90 $ -2,55%  01.07.21
  = Realtime
