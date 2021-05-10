Original-Research: Cryptology Asset Group PLC (von GBC AG):

Erweiterte Funktionen



10.05.21
Cryptology Asset Group PLC



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cryptology Asset Group PLC



Unternehmen: Cryptology Asset Group PLC


ISIN: MT0001770107



Management Interview


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Felix Haugg, Julien Desrosiers



Cryptology Asset Group: 'We want to be the leading European investor in


crypto assets and blockchain-based business models'



Cryptology Asset Group is a publicly traded investment company focused on


cryp-to-assets and blockchain-based business models.

For this purpose,


Cryptology has a broad network of experts, including Christian Angermayer


and Mike Novogratz, two of the most prominent faces in crypto, who are also


among the founders and largest shareholders in the company. In the long


term, the company aims to be-come Europe's leading holding company of the


world's most successful crypto and blockchain companies. We spoke with the


company's CEO Patrick Lowry about the prospects for crypto-assets and


blockchain-based companies.



GBC AG: Mr. Lowry, please give us a brief overview of your company and


strategy to get started.



Patrick Lowry: Cryptology Asset Group is a leading European investment


company in crypto assets and blockchain-based business models. We invest in


and help develop the most disruptive and innovative companies in the crypto


and blockchain industry. Cryptology was founded in 2018 by Christian


Angermayer's family office, Apeiron Investment Group, crypto-legend Mike


Novogratz and Joram Voelklein.



GBC AG: Your portfolio includes some interesting companies, however most


in-vestors will not be familiar with these holdings yet. Can you tell us


more about your holdings?



Patrick Lowry: Cryptology currently has 6 portfolio companies after


completing 3 new investments in Q1 this year. The two flagship companies


are of course Block.one, the issuer of high-performance blockchain protocol


EOS and one of the world's largest Bitcoin position holders, and Northern


Data, a leading-HPC provider and Bitcoin min-ing host that is currently


publicly traded in Germany. Rounding out the portfolio is glob-al crypto


asset management group, Iconic Holding, commission-free neobroker


nextmarkets, geospatial-platform provider cloudeo and our most recent


investment, Bottlepay, a Bitcoin payment platform for micropayments. We are


exceptionally proud of our portfolio companies and how they have grown over


the past few years.



GBC AG: What requirements does a company have to meet for Cryptology Asset


Group to invest in it?



Patrick Lowry: We focus primarily on the strength of the founding team and


crypto business model when we look at new investment opportunities. This


can also be com-panies whose core business isn't necessarily tied to crypto


today, but where we see a clear crypto- or blockchain angle going forward,


like for example with nextmarkets or cloudeo. We like companies that are


able to create a so-called 'walled garden' around their unique product or


service offering. Of course, we focus on companies almost exclusively in


the blockchain and crypto space, but we are relatively agnostic and flexi-


ble as to investment size and industrial vertical. We believe blockchain


will touch al-most every industry in some way and are excited to see the


maturation of the block-chain industry become realized.



GBC AG: The crypto and blockchain industry is only at the beginning of its


devel-opment. Please give us an outlook and your assessment of further


development here. Do you also expect a large number of IPOs in this area in


the coming years?



Patrick Lowry: The crypto and blockchain industries have been developing


rapidly over the past decade and are now in position to scale immensely. I


like comparing it's growth to the emergence of the internet in the 90's and


early 2000's. With the internet you had new protocols being issued, but not


many people building proper business cases around this new technology,


inevitably leading to the tech-bubble bursting. Out of this tech-bubble,


however, came companies such as Amazon, Google and Face-book who


capitalized on leveraging the underlying internet technology to create


user-friendly business models, becoming the world's most valuable companies


in the pro-cess. In blockchain we are now witnessing the same phenomenon.


The Coinbase IPO earlier this year was just the beginning of crypto and


blockchain company IPOs with the future Google's and Amazon's of the


decentralized world currently being built. We are excited to be investing


in such companies.



GBC AG: You mostly invest in private equity companies. What is your


strategic investment duration and is there a set exit strategy?



Patrick Lowry: Our founding investor, Christian Angermayer, has


successfully com-pleted over 40 IPOs and acquisitions over the past few


years, raising over EUR3 billion for his companies in the process.


Leveraging this, Cryptology takes an active approach in not only developing


and scaling our portfolio companies, but their exit and capital mar-kets


strategy as well. We aim to bring our companies public when they are ready


or introduce them to strategic partners which may lead to an exit via


acquisition.



GBC AG: Can you give us a brief outlook and your expectations for


Cryptology As-set Group in 2021?



Patrick Lowry: I believe 2021 will be remembered as the year that


blockchain and crypto truly went mainstream and Cryptology is uniquely


positioned to capitalize on this. We are excited by the caliber of


companies we are seeing in our exclusive pipe-line of investment


opportunities, and even more ecstatic by the performance of the companies


we have already invested in. Cryptology is also exploring an international


listing of its shares to increase liquidity for our investors and we are


looking into poten-tially adding Bitcoin and other leading crypto assets to


our balance sheet as a part of our ongoing treasury management strategy.


Besides that we want to increase aware-ness in regards to our brand as well


as to step up our media presence significantly. There is a lot in store for


Cryptology and our investors in 2021.



GBC AG: For investors, the issue of sustainability/ESG is becoming


increasingly important. How do you take this into account in your business


and investments?



Patrick Lowry: The societal impact blockchain and cryptographic technology


will have cannot be understated. It is the most revolutionary innovation


since the emergence of the internet. 'With great power, comes great


responsibility', and at Cryptology we take great pride in financing and


helping build companies we believe will have an im-mensely positive


societal impact and adhere to the highest standards of corporate


governance. While Bitcoin's energy consumption is well documented, what is


not commonly known is that most of its power comes from completely


sustainable sources. We are proud our portfolio companies are actively


exploring ways to reduce, and possible even eliminate, their carbon


footprint through implementing sustainable best practices and leveraging


renewable, natural resources.



GBC AG: Finally, can you give us a longer-term outlook/vision. Where will


Cryptolo-gy Asset Group be in 3 to 5 years?



Patrick Lowry: As far as I am aware, we are currently Europe's leading


investor in crypto assets and blockchain companies that is publicly traded.


As the space continues to evolve and the adoption of crypto assets goes


mainstream, I believe Cryptology has the opportunity to become one of the


world's leading crypto and blockchain investment groups. I am excited to


work alongside our exceptional team, founding investors and the


entrepreneurs in our portfolio as we drive the adoption of crypto and


blockchain together.



GBC AG: Patrick Lowry, thank you very much for the interview.



http://www.more-ir.de/d/22422.pdf



Bitte warten...