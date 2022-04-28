Original-Research: Coreo AG (von GBC AG): Management Interview

Erweiterte Funktionen



In February 2022, Coreo AG announced the change of the management board. As


the successor of the previous board member Marin Marinov, Dennis Gothan is


the new CEO of Coreo AG. Mr Gothan will be supported by the new Chief


Financial Officer Michael Tegeder. Recently, the company also announced the


planned implementation of a capital increase. The rights issue, which will


take place between 25 April and 9 May 2022, is expected to raise gross


proceeds of up to EUR 5.51 million through the issue of 5.01 million new


shares. GBC analyst Cosmin Filker spoke to the new board of directors.



GBC AG: Mr Gothan, can you briefly say something about your background and


the background of your fellow board member Michael Tegeder?



Dennis Gothan: I am a real estate specialist from the ground up and worked,


among other things, for eight years as a real estate manager with a focus


on letting and transaction management for Strabag PFS. During this time, I


also obtained my certification as a transaction manager through EBS. And


after I received the offer to work for Coreo, I took a look at the company


and recognised its potential. I am sure that I will be able to contribute


my skills and impulses optimally in Coreo and in my function.



Furthermore, I am very happy that we were able to win Mr. Michael Tegeder


as Chief Financial Officer. He has excellent capital market expertise and


will be able to put his knowledge to excellent use. Furthermore, Mr Tegeder


brings a lot of experience in the field of finance and investor relations.



GBC AG: Coreo AG's strategy has so far been summarised under the catchword


value-creating growth strategy. This meant in particular the growth


strategy geared towards the acquisition of developable properties. Will you


stick to this strategy?



Dennis Gothan: My goal is 'growth' and I want to give Coreo AG a clear


direction and expand the company in the residential real estate sector. Our


focus is on the value-add segment. With our own and very experienced asset


management, I see great opportunities to be able to successfully implement


the potential and the strategies.



GBC AG: Are you sticking to the medium-term plan, according to which the


portfolio is to be expanded to EUR 400 - 500 million in the next four to


five years?



Dennis Gothan: Absolutely: we will continue to pursue the goal and are


clearly sticking to it. That was also the great attraction here - to build


up new substantial portfolios. I am looking forward to implementing this


together with our team.



GBC AG: You are currently planning to carry out a capital increase with a


gross volume of approximately EUR 5.5 million and use the money for further


growth. Are there any concrete investment opportunities?



Dennis Gothan: Yes, there are: For example, we have a well-filled pipeline


with attractive purchase opportunities. Furthermore, the inflowing funds


will be used to prepare the further growth of Coreo.



GBC AG: What relevant developments have taken place in the Coreo portfolio


in recent months?



Dennis Gothan: The most important thing is that we have compiled a full


inventory and identified the opportunities in the portfolio. In this


regard, a comprehensive catalogue of measures was developed in order to be


able to implement the ambitious growth steps. Ultimately, the appointment


of Mr Tegeder and the aforementioned capital increase are the first steps


in this direction.



GBC AG: How do you assess the impact of the corona pandemic or the


Ukrainian war on the business development of Coreo AG?



Dennis Gothan: Such severe crises naturally have their effects. As part of


our risk management, we monitor the market environment and interest rate


developments very closely. With regard to our portfolio and the real estate


sector, I do not expect any major losses in value in the long term. Our


financing is stable and sustainable. Real estate is still one of the safest


investment opportunities.



GBC AG: Mr Gothan, finally a question for investors with a long-term


investment horizon. Where will Coreo AG be in the next three to five years?



Dennis Gothan: With Coreo we currently have a company that has great


potential. The goal of building up a substantial portfolio is clear. We


have already set the first course to make this growth possible. I am


extremely pleased to be able to contribute all my experience and energy to


Coreo and to implement the growth strategy together with the excellent


Coreo team.



GBC AG: Mr Gothan, thank you very much for the interview.



Bitte warten...