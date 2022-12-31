Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Coreo AG (von GBC AG): Buy




30.05.22 09:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Coreo AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Coreo AG



Unternehmen: Coreo AG


ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 2.15 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann



- Highest investment volume in history


- Active investment strategy continues to be pursued



The past financial year 2021 was marked by the effects of the Corona


pandemic on Coreo AG in the form of more difficult access to properties.


Nevertheless, the company was able to continue its growth strategy with


three acquisitions. Within the framework of two asset deals, two commercial


portfolios worth approximately EUR 12 million were acquired. In addition,


the acquisition of a large residential and commercial portfolio, for which


the change of use and encumbrance is to take place in the current financial


year 2022, was announced. We assume a total purchase price of approximately


more than EUR 50 million, which would make this the largest acquisition in


the company's history.



With the continuation of the growth course and rental increases in the


existing portfolio, Coreo AG's rental income increased to EUR 4.35 million


(previous year: EUR 3.52 million). Within four financial years, Coreo AG


has more than doubled its rental income. At the same time, the scheduled


sale of properties from the Mannheim portfolio, the NRW portfolio and parts


of the Hydra portfolio led to a sharp rise in proceeds from disposals to


EUR 10.32 million (previous year: EUR 6.09 million). At EUR 1.37 million


(previous year: EUR 0.49 million), the result from disposals was once again


positive. Finally, property management and investments in portfolio


properties led to a valuation result of EUR 1.85 million (previous year:


EUR 0.85 million).



The significant increase in total revenues to EUR 16.53 million (previous


year: EUR 10.45 million) is reflected in an increase in EBIT to EUR 2.84


million (previous year: EUR -0.69 million). At the level of the after-tax


result of EUR -0.89 million (previous year: EUR -2.44 million), the break-


even point was again missed. On the one hand, financial expenses rose to


EUR 2.97 million (previous year: EUR 2.32 million) due to the higher


utilisation of financial resources; on the other hand, tax expenses


increased significantly to EUR 0.91 million (previous year: tax income of


EUR 0.38 million) increased significantly.



According to the company's guidance, an annual net cold rent of EUR 3.8


million is expected for the current financial year. This is expected to


double by a further EUR 3.8 million in the coming financial year from the


addition of the large residential property portfolio alone. In addition,


the re-letting of existing properties will further increase the rental


income base. The company also plans to continue the previously communicated


growth strategy, according to which a total value of the portfolio of EUR


400 - EUR 500 million is to be achieved in the coming financial years.


Based on the current property volume of more than EUR 100 million


(including large residential property portfolio), we expect total


investments of EUR 80 million for the next three financial years and thus


remain significantly below the growth forecast. For the coming financial


years, we expect a visible increase in total income from EUR 13.03 million


(2022e) to EUR 29.19 million (2023e) and to EUR 29.24 million (2024e). As


the high-margin rental income should gain in importance, we expect a


disproportionate increase in earnings.



Within the framework of our DCF valuation model, we have determined a new


target price of EUR 2.15 (previously: EUR 2.60). Our changed forecasts of


the concrete estimation period as well as dilution effects from the


recently implemented capital increase have led to this price target


reduction. In contrast, the increase in the risk-free interest rate and


thus in the WACC had only a slight price target-reducing effect. We


continue to assign the BUY rating.



Bitte warten...