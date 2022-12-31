Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Coreo AG (von GBC AG): Buy




04.10.21 09:32
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Coreo AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Coreo AG



Unternehmen: Coreo AG


ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 2.60 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann



1H 2021: earnings improvement due to higher rental income and sale of


properties; slight increase in 2021 forecasts; price target and rating


confirmed



As we expected, Coreo AG increased rental income to EUR1.93 million in the


first six months of 2021 (previous year: EUR1.55 million). The increase in


rental income is primarily attributable to the addition of the NRW


portfolio in the first half of 2020, which was only included on a pro rata


basis in the prior-year period.

In addition, the company achieved letting


successes with the Hydra portfolio and did not record any corona-related


rental losses overall. The increase in rental income was accompanied on


the one hand by a slight decline in absolute terms in net income from


disposals of EUR0.31 million (previous year: EUR0.49 million) and on the


other hand by a visible increase in the valuation result to EUR0.78 million


(previous year: EUR0.00 million). With this significantly increased


earnings base, Coreo AG was able to increase EBIT to EUR 0.50 million


(previous year: EUR -0.10 million) and thus report positive EBIT on a half-


year basis for the first time.



In our last research study (see study dated August 19, 2021), we explained


the basis for our forecasts, which we believe remain valid. On the one


hand, the company is likely to generate an increase in rental income from


its current property portfolio. As a further aspect of earnings


development, we have assumed possible proceeds from disposals in particular


from the planned sale of properties in the Göttingen portfolio and from


partial sales of the properties in Lünen and Gelsenkirchen held directly by


Coreo AG.



However, we had not planned for the sale of two properties in the Hydra


portfolio (Hanau, Darmstadt) and one property in the Mannheim portfolio,


for which purchase agreements have already been concluded and which were


therefore reclassified as 'held for sale'. We are therefore raising our


expected disposal proceeds for 2021 significantly to EUR12.87m and expect a


disposal result of EUR2.13m (previously: EUR1.52m). However, the sale of


the properties will be accompanied by a significant inflow of liquidity,


which will significantly increase the financial scope for further


investments.



According to our estimates, Coreo AG had acquired properties with a volume


of around EUR59m by the time our last research study was published. For the


remainder of the financial year, we had assumed further property


acquisitions of EUR10m. With the acquisition of a logistics property in


Delmenhorst announced on 7 September 2021, a significant part of this


assumption is now likely to have become reality. On a total rental area of


approx. 29,900 sqm, the annual rent distributed among several tenants


currently amounts to around EUR 0.5 million. No statement was made


regarding the purchase price. Assuming a typical multiple of 10 to 12.5 for


Coreo AG, the purchase price is likely to be between EUR 5.00 to 6.25


million.



While we are raising our 2021 forecasts for proceeds from disposals and net


income from disposals as well as rental income, we are assuming lower


valuation income of EUR2.30 million (previously: EUR5.30 million). This is


particularly the case in light of the fact that the largest transaction in


the company's history will not be completed until the coming financial year


2022. Accordingly, we now expect EBIT of EUR 2.93 million (previously: EUR


4.92 million) and after-tax earnings of EUR 0.32 million (previously: EUR


1.82 million) for the current fiscal year 2021. The forecasts for the


following years remain unchanged.



As the lower earnings forecasts for 2021 are merely a consequence of lower


valuation income, there are only marginal changes in the DCF valuation


result. This is because the valuation gains have no impact on the cash


flow, which forms the basis for our DCF valuation model. We therefore


confirm our price target of EUR2.60 and maintain our BUY rating unchanged.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22945.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (4,5a,5b,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) completion: 01.10.21 (12:08 pm)


Date (time) first distribution: 04.10.21 (9:30 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Übernahme nahe Albemarle ($ALB) und Tesla ($TSLA)
Neuer 232% Lithium Aktientip nach 3.989% mit Albemarle ($ALB)

Arbor Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,38 € 1,37 € 0,01 € +0,73% 04.10./10:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0B9VV6 A0B9VV 1,76 € 1,19 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,38 € +0,73%  09:29
Düsseldorf 1,34 € +2,29%  11:01
Berlin 1,36 € +0,74%  08:00
Hamburg 1,38 € +0,73%  08:09
Frankfurt 1,36 € 0,00%  08:02
München 1,37 € 0,00%  08:00
Stuttgart 1,35 € 0,00%  11:00
Xetra 1,35 € -1,46%  10:07
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Uran Hot Stock kündigt Übernahmen an. 372% Uran Aktientip nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 2.513% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1073 Nanostart,Start zum Reich werd. 29.07.21
3 Nanostart - Neuer Stern am Zo. 25.04.21
12 Nanostart AG vor Neuausrichtu. 25.04.21
93 Coreo startet durch 25.04.21
6 Markteintritt in China 28.03.14
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...