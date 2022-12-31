Erweiterte Funktionen

Original-Research: Coreo AG (von GBC AG): Buy




23.08.21 11:31
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Coreo AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Coreo AG



Unternehmen: Coreo AG


ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6



Anlass der Studie: Researchstudie (Anno)


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 2.60 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann



- Acceleration of investment activities


- Largest portfolio in the company's history acquired


- Further investments expected



Coreo AG has made extensive new acquisitions in the current financial year


2021. While the past financial year 2020 was still characterised by the


pandemic-related restrictions and thus only a low investment volume of EUR


3.3 million, the property acquisition in the course of the financial year


2021 to date has already amounted to approximately EUR 59 million according


to our estimates.

The prerequisite for the significantly increased purchase


volume was the corporate financing obtained at the end of 2020. The company


received a loan of EUR 23 million from a well-known investor, which was


used to repay the outstanding 10 % option bond with a volume of around EUR


15 million and to expand the liquidity available for acquisitions.



The investments are the acquisition of two production sites and the


administrative headquarters of a German listed automotive supplier.


According to our assumptions, the purchase price is likely to have been


around EUR 8.7 million. In addition, 89.9 % of the GmbH shares in an


existing company were acquired in July 2021 by way of a share deal,


comprising a total of 1,341 residential and 15 commercial units. This was


the largest acquisition in the company's history. Assuming a rental yield


that is normal for Coreo, the total portfolio value is likely to be


slightly above EUR 50 million, although the purchase price in the share


deal is likely to have been significantly lower. A significant part of the


purchase price was paid in the form of the 1.45 million shares in MagForce


AG held to date. According to our calculations, this should cover around


EUR 6 million of the purchase price. The closing of this transaction is


expected for the coming financial year 2022.



With the notification of 28 July 2021, the company also announced the


change of the major shareholder. The previous major shareholder Apeiron


Investment Group Ltd. announced that it had fallen below the 25% threshold


and, in parallel, FLORA S.A., which specialises in real estate investments,


published that it had exceeded this threshold. This change is to be


understood as a further component of the more comprehensive focus on the


real estate sector.



We have used the current property portfolio (including the acquisitions


made in the current financial year 2021) as the basis for our forecasts and


for our valuation of Coreo AG. In addition, we have assumed further


investments. According to long-term investment planning, Coreo AG plans to


expand the total residential and commercial property portfolio to EUR 400 -


500 million in the next four to five years. For our forecasts, we take a


more conservative approach and, based on the current property portfolio of


over EUR 100 million, expect new investments totalling EUR 110 million for


the next three financial years.



For 2021, we expect a slight increase in rental income and, in view of the


reletting of properties in the Hydra portfolio and initial successes in


asset management following the acquisition of the LEG portfolio, a notable


valuation result. From the coming financial year, a strong increase in


rental income should be generated with the addition of the already acquired


extensive property portfolio and expected new investments. This should


increasingly become the most important revenue component from 2023 onwards.


Already for 2021, we assume an EBIT of EUR 4.92 million, which should


increase to EUR 13.83 million (FY 2022e) and EUR 17.17 million (FY 2023e)


in the coming financial years.



In principle, Coreo AG should benefit from the favourable market conditions


after the implementation of the financing measures and the overall improved


access to acquisition funds. The increasing size of the property portfolio,


which forms the basis for a higher rental volume, should ensure that the


already falling financing costs improve further. With the acquisitions


made, the company has taken an important step towards increasing the sales


volume and a disproportionate development of earnings.



Within the framework of our DCF valuation model, we have determined a new


target price of EUR 2.60 (previously: EUR 2.35). On the one hand, the roll-


over effect had the effect of increasing the price target. On the other


hand, the significant investments made resulted in a slight reduction of


the company-specific beta. We continue to give the rating BUY.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22819.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (4,5a,5b,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


Date and time completion (german version): 18.08.2021 (5:46 pm)


Date and time the first distribution (german version): 19.08.2021 (10:00 am)


Date and time completion (english version): 23.08.2021 (09:01 am)


Date and time the first distribution (english version): 23.08.2021 (11:30 am)



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



Bitte warten...