Original-Research: Coreo AG (von GBC AG): BUY




05.12.18 10:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Coreo AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Coreo AG



Unternehmen: Coreo AG


ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Initial Coverage)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: EUR 3.10


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2019


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann



Attractive 'value-add' real estate specialist, Fast portfolio expansion


achieved, value-creating growth strategy to be supported by capital


increase, high share price potential



Coreo AG is currently executing a subscription-rights capital increase with


projected gross issue proceeds of up to EUR 16 million.

The liquidity


proceeds will be used to acquire commercial and residential real estate for


the 'value-add' business segment. In accordance with the corporate


strategy, the focus is on medium-sized cities in Germany which have not yet


been affected by the strong price increases thus enabling adequate rental


returns. The goal is to build a high-yielding portfolio in terms of


purchase prices. Currently (pre money), the company has a projected NAV


(based on GBC calculations) of EUR 2.40. Our fair value rating on DCF basis


(post money) is even higher (see below).



The company was known as Nanostart AG until 2016 and was active as an


investment company in the nanotechnology sector. The company and corporate


purpose were changed to real estate as a result of a resolution passed by


the Annual General Meeting in 2016. The majority of the investments (made


in previous years) have since been sold. As of 30 June 2018, the company


still held a little bit more than 2 million shares and thus almost 7.7% of


the listed company MagForce AG. Since 2017, Coreo has been investing in


residential and commercial properties/portfolios, primarily in the value-


added segment, in line with its value-creating growth strategy. The sale of


non-strategic portfolio elements generates short-term capital gains. At the


same time, the remaining properties are being developed and optimised in


order to increase long-term rental income and consequently create potential


for value appreciation.



Since launching the new corporate strategy, the company has already


completed five transactions with a total investment volume of just under


EUR 41 million. The properties are all located in the B and C locations


addressed by Coreo AG and have comparatively high rental yields of more


than 10%. In the current 2018 financial year, the largest investments in


terms of volume involved the acquisition of the residential real estate


portfolio in Göttingen and the Hydra portfolio. The acquired portfolios


will be held for producing long-term rental income. In addition, individual


properties are being revitalised or rebuilt in order to benefit from


expected increases in value. The company also plans to raise hidden


reserves within the scope of property sales. Access to liquidity from


property sales is then to be used for the planned investments


(revitalisation, conversion, etc.). It can also be assumed that the company


will successively reduce its stake in MagForce AG, thereby releasing


further liquidity.



The basis for our sales and earnings forecasts is the current real estate


portfolio and assumed investments following the current capital increase.


The forecasts and valuation are therefore a so-called of post-money


consideration. We have also taken note of the unusual fact that Coreo AG


until now does not consolidate the property companies (note: all properties


are held in subsidiaries of the legal form GmbH and GmbH & Co. KG). The


after-tax result of the property companies is consequently only reported as


investment income in the financial result of Coreo AG. We are 'moving up'


this net income position to the gross profit of Coreo AG, which means that


the property income will be part of the operating result (EBITDA, EBIT).



For the current and upcoming financial year, we expect a tangible increase


in income and profit. In addition to the increase in rental income, the


company is expected to generate significant sales proceeds and uncover


hidden reserves. As income from participation represents a residual value,


Coreo AG should achieve high profit margins of up to 65%, according to our


plans. At the level of a property company, the profit margin is lower, but


still at the upper end of the industry-standard key figures.



Based on our DCF model (post-money), we have calculated a target price of


EUR3.10. Based on the current share price and the placement price within


the context of the current capital increase of EUR 1.60 per share, our


recommendation is BUY.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/17359.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (4,5a,5b,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++


Date and time of completion (german version): 29/11/2018 (5:13 pm)


Date and time of first distribution (german version): 30/11/2018 (8:30 am)


Date and time of completion (english version): 05/12/2018 (9:26 am)


Date and time of first distribution (english version): 05/12/2018 (10:00 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






