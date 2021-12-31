Original-Research: Coreo AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen

Unternehmen: Coreo AG


ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 2.35 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2021


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann



Planned financing successfully implemented, high liquidity available for


new investments, target price of EUR 2.35 and BUY rating confirmed



As announced after the cancellation of the bond issue by Coreo AG, the


company has successfully concluded a replacement financing.

According to


the latest company announcement, the company has received a loan of EUR 23


million from a renowned investor and can thus promptly implement the


planned financing and refinancing measures. These include the repayment of


the warrant bond with an outstanding volume of EUR 15 million, which has a


comparatively high interest rate of 10%. With a loan interest rate of 6.75


%, cost savings can be realised promptly through the redemption of the


warrant bond. According to our calculations, these should be around EUR


0.50 in the coming financial year. In connection with the loan, the two


shareholders Christian Angermayer and the alex schütz familienstiftung have


agreed to strengthen the equity base by at least EUR 5 million in the


course of a capital increase and thus secure the planned growth.



The remaining volume from the loan of EUR 7 million after the refinancing


of the warrant bond is to be used for the continuation of the growth


strategy through property acquisitions. In addition, Coreo AG announced the


profitable sale of three properties in the Hydra portfolio in the Corporate


News of 21.12.2020. With the expected transfer of benefits and burdens in


the first quarter of 2021, the company should report a liquidity inflow of


between EUR 3 - 4 million. The sale will already have an effect on earnings


in the current 2020 financial year through the write-up on the sale price.


Including the inflow of liquidity from the property sale, Coreo AG could


implement new investments of more than EUR 30 million at an assumed LTV of


66 %.



Not to be neglected are the still existing extensive financial assets,


which include, among other things, an investment in MagForce AG. In


principle, the investment in MagForce AG, which had a valuation of EUR 4.50


million as at 30 June 2020, is available for disposal and would thus


support the financing of future property acquisitions. Compared to the


balance sheet date, the MagForce share has also recorded a significant


price increase of over 70%. As of today, this would mean an increase in the


valuation of approximately EUR 3.2 million, which would simultaneously lead


to an increase in NAV.



With the purchase of the neighbouring property to the area already acquired


in September, Coreo AG has around 17,000 square metres for which


residential building rights are to be created. The reduction of vacancies


in the Hydra portfolio is also developing according to plan. While the


properties in Gießen and Kiel are now let on long-term leases, the flats in


Berger Straße in Frankfurt am Main are about to be let. In Wetzlar, too,


all the residential units have been let, and rental negotiations for the


commercial space are well advanced.



In our previous revenue and earnings forecasts (see research study dated 3


November 2020), we had already assumed the successful conclusion of the


financing as the basis for the further expansion of the property portfolio.


Although the new investments we had assumed in the amount of around EUR 25


million have not yet been made, in our previous estimates we had in any


case only taken into account the impact of new investments on sales and


earnings from the coming financial year. With the higher liquidity now


available, Coreo AG should be in a position to implement property and


project acquisitions in a timely manner and we therefore maintain our


forecasts published in the last research study. We will only include the


effects from the promised strengthening of equity by the two anchor


shareholders after the capital increase has been completed.



Since our DCF valuation model also remains unchanged, we are maintaining


our previous price target of EUR2.35. Based on the current price level of


EUR 1.49, we continue to assign a BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/21965.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (4,5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


Date (time) completion: 21.12.20 (12:00 am)


Date (time) first distribution: 21.12.20 (2:00 pm)



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



