Original-Research: Coreo AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Original-Research: Coreo AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Coreo AG

Unternehmen: Coreo AG

ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 2.35 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2021

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann

Planned financing successfully implemented, high liquidity available for

new investments, target price of EUR 2.35 and BUY rating confirmed

As announced after the cancellation of the bond issue by Coreo AG, the

company has successfully concluded a replacement financing.



According to

the latest company announcement, the company has received a loan of EUR 23

million from a renowned investor and can thus promptly implement the

planned financing and refinancing measures. These include the repayment of

the warrant bond with an outstanding volume of EUR 15 million, which has a

comparatively high interest rate of 10%. With a loan interest rate of 6.75

%, cost savings can be realised promptly through the redemption of the

warrant bond. According to our calculations, these should be around EUR

0.50 in the coming financial year. In connection with the loan, the two

shareholders Christian Angermayer and the alex schütz familienstiftung have

agreed to strengthen the equity base by at least EUR 5 million in the

course of a capital increase and thus secure the planned growth.

The remaining volume from the loan of EUR 7 million after the refinancing

of the warrant bond is to be used for the continuation of the growth

strategy through property acquisitions. In addition, Coreo AG announced the

profitable sale of three properties in the Hydra portfolio in the Corporate

News of 21.12.2020. With the expected transfer of benefits and burdens in

the first quarter of 2021, the company should report a liquidity inflow of

between EUR 3 - 4 million. The sale will already have an effect on earnings

in the current 2020 financial year through the write-up on the sale price.

Including the inflow of liquidity from the property sale, Coreo AG could

implement new investments of more than EUR 30 million at an assumed LTV of

66 %.

Not to be neglected are the still existing extensive financial assets,

which include, among other things, an investment in MagForce AG. In

principle, the investment in MagForce AG, which had a valuation of EUR 4.50

million as at 30 June 2020, is available for disposal and would thus

support the financing of future property acquisitions. Compared to the

balance sheet date, the MagForce share has also recorded a significant

price increase of over 70%. As of today, this would mean an increase in the

valuation of approximately EUR 3.2 million, which would simultaneously lead

to an increase in NAV.

With the purchase of the neighbouring property to the area already acquired

in September, Coreo AG has around 17,000 square metres for which

residential building rights are to be created. The reduction of vacancies

in the Hydra portfolio is also developing according to plan. While the

properties in Gießen and Kiel are now let on long-term leases, the flats in

Berger Straße in Frankfurt am Main are about to be let. In Wetzlar, too,

all the residential units have been let, and rental negotiations for the

commercial space are well advanced.

In our previous revenue and earnings forecasts (see research study dated 3

November 2020), we had already assumed the successful conclusion of the

financing as the basis for the further expansion of the property portfolio.

Although the new investments we had assumed in the amount of around EUR 25

million have not yet been made, in our previous estimates we had in any

case only taken into account the impact of new investments on sales and

earnings from the coming financial year. With the higher liquidity now

available, Coreo AG should be in a position to implement property and

project acquisitions in a timely manner and we therefore maintain our

forecasts published in the last research study. We will only include the

effects from the promised strengthening of equity by the two anchor

shareholders after the capital increase has been completed.

Since our DCF valuation model also remains unchanged, we are maintaining

our previous price target of EUR2.35. Based on the current price level of

EUR 1.49, we continue to assign a BUY rating.

