Original-Research: Coreo AG (von GBC AG): BUY




03.11.20 10:02
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Coreo AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Coreo AG



Unternehmen: Coreo AG


ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 2.35 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2021


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann



Extensive acquisition pipeline available, Further strong sales and earnings


growth from 2021 on expected; target price: EUR 2.35, rating: Buy



Despite the visible expansion of the real estate portfolio that continued


in the first half of 2020, Coreo AG's rental income only showed a constant


development to EUR 1.55 million (previous year: EUR 1.64 million). In the


case of the NRW portfolio acquired in 2019, with properties in Wuppertal


and Bielefeld, the transfer of benefits and burdens took place on 1 May


2020, meaning that the rental income generated from this portfolio was only


included for a two-month period.

Together with the previously acquired


locations in Gelsenkirchen and Lünen, the NRW portfolio generated gross


rental income of EUR 0.35 million in the first half of 2020. In contrast,


gross rental income in Göttingen fell by EUR 0.4 million. This can be


explained by the partial sale of the portfolio and the planned increase in


vacancies in the run-up to extensive modernisation measures.



The scheduled sale of properties in the Göttingen portfolio and, to a


lesser extent, of properties in the Hydra portfolio caused a significant


increase in sales proceeds to EUR 5.77 million (previous year: EUR 0.92


million). With a book value disposal of EUR 5.28 million, Coreo AG posted a


disposal result of EUR 0.49 million (previous year: EUR 0.45 million) for


the first six months of 2020, whereby only the sale of the property in


Viersen from the Hydra portfolio made a contribution to earnings for EUR


0.7 million. The Göttingen portfolio had already been written up to the


level of the selling price at the end of 2019.



Based on the constant development of rental income and the sales result,


which was also at the previous year's level, Coreo AG is reporting an


overall improvement in operating earnings. At EUR -0.10 million (previous


year: EUR -0.31 million), EBIT was just below break-even. Although Coreo AG


achieved a reduction in the cost of materials due to lower maintenance


measures, recruitment of new employees led to higher personnel expenses.



Coreo AG had originally planned to issue a corporate bond with a volume of


EUR30 million to finance future project and property acquisitions and to


repay the comparatively high-interest warrant bond (coupon: 10%). Since a


volume of EUR10 million had been placed by the end of the subscription


period, the company would not have been able to implement its investment


plan and therefore cancelled the public bond issue. As a substitute, a


private placement in the amount of the original bond volume of EUR 30


million is to be carried out. According to the company, this should be


successfully placed in the coming weeks. After repayment of the warrant


bond with an outstanding volume of EUR15 million, the company could use


around EUR15 million to implement concretely planned real estate


acquisitions. With an assumed LTV (loan-to-value) of 66%, new real estate


objects could be acquired with a total volume of up to EUR50 million.


According to the company, exclusivity agreements currently exist for


properties worth more than EUR40 million.



In our revenue and earnings forecasts for 2020, we had assumed new


investments totalling around EUR25 million in addition to the existing


portfolio. Even if the company is able to implement the planned property


acquisitions promptly following a successful private placement, these are


unlikely to have a relevant impact on revenue and earnings until next year.


In the case of the recently acquired, fully-let logistics property in


Haßloch with a total investment volume of EUR3.4 million, the change in


benefits and burdens will not take place until the turn of the year. The


property with a rental area of around 10,000 sqm is leased to a sporting


goods manufacturer until mid-2024.



As we are postponing, to a large extent, the additional revenue and


earnings from the originally planned EUR25 million investment until the


coming financial year, we are adjusting our forecasts for the current


financial year 2020. As a result of reduced rental income, we now expect


EBIT of EUR 3.10 million (previously: EUR 5.51 million). For the coming


years, we continue to plan investments of EUR 40 million each and,


therefore, our forecasts remain largely unchanged.



In our DCF valuation model, which was slightly adjusted compared to our


last research study, we have set a new price target of EUR 2.35


(previously: EUR 2.60). Based on the current price level of EUR 1.42 there


is a high upside potential and we continue to assign the BUY rating. Our


BUY rating is supported by the published NAV, which amounted to EUR1.88 per


share at 31 December 19.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/21787.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (4,5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) completion: 02.11.20 (3:00 pm)


Date (time) first distribution: 03.11.20 (10:00 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






 
