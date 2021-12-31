Original-Research: Coreo AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen

Unternehmen: Coreo AG


ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 2.60 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2021


Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann



Instead of the public bond issue, Coreo AG will conduct a private


placement, planned issue volume of EUR 30 million, forecasts and rating


unchanged



On September 14, 2020, Coreo AG cancelled the bond issue which had been


running since August 24, 2020. Of the planned issue volume of EUR 30


million, approximately EUR 10 million were placed by the end of the


extended subscription period (14.09.2020). This would not allow the


original investment plan to be implemented.

In accordance with the use of


funds, Coreo AG had planned on the one hand to repay the warrant bond with


an outstanding volume of EUR 15 million, which runs until 2022, and on the


other hand to finance new investments in residential and commercial real


estate.



As a replacement for the now cancelled public offering, the company


nevertheless plans to carry out a private placement in the amount of the


original bond volume of EUR 30 million to a well-known investor and the two


anchor shareholders. According to the company, the relevant discussions are


at an advanced stage. Following the adjustment of the bond conditions, the


private placement should be finalized in the coming weeks.



Compared to the previous bond issue, there will be no significant changes


for Coreo AG shareholders, apart from the adjustment of the terms and


conditions, which we believe should be minor. The full placement of the


originally planned volume of EUR 30 million would be ensured, which means


that the original investment plan could be implemented. The repayment of


the option bond with an outstanding volume of around EUR 15 million, which


runs until 2022, would then still be possible. The coupon of the warrant


bond in the amount of 10% should be significantly higher than the interest


rate in the private placement, which should result in considerable interest


savings.



In addition, the company plans to acquire properties worth more than EUR 40


million in the near future, for which exclusivity agreements have already


been concluded. The approximately EUR15 million still available after the


redemption of the warrant bond would be sufficient to implement the


specifically planned real estate acquisitions. With an assumed LTV (loan-


to-value) of approximately 66%, the Company could acquire new properties


with a volume of up to EUR 50 million.



Despite the cancellation of the bond issue, the fact that the Company is


expected to receive the originally targeted volume of EUR 30 million is to


be seen as positive overall. Especially since Coreo AG will be able to


carry out another bond issue at a later date on the basis of the


preparatory work carried out. In order to realize the portfolio growth of


EUR 40 million in 2020 and 2021 that we have forecast so far, the company


will require additional funds.



Our previous forecasts remain valid. Within the scope of the Anno Study


published on June 17, 2020, we assumed a significant expansion of the key


earnings and profit figures on the basis of the existing portfolio and


including planned new investments of EUR 40 million. We confirm the target


price of EUR 2.60 determined in the Anno study and thus continue to assign


the BUY rating.



Bitte warten...