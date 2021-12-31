Original-Research: Coreo AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen

26.08.20 11:01
dpa-AFX

^



Unternehmen: Coreo AG


ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 2.60 Euro


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2021


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann



Issue of a 6.75% bond with a volume of up to EUR 30 million for the


expansion of the real estate portfolio and for the premature repayment of


the bond with warrants attached 2018/2022



On August 13, 2020, Coreo AG announced the issue of a 6.75% corporate bond


with a volume of up to EUR 30 million and a term of 5 years.

The public


offering is scheduled to take place in the period 24.08.2020 to 08.09.2020.


The security has a coupon of 6.75 % p.a. payable semi-annually. The listing


is to take place on the Freiverkehr of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



The Company plans to use the bond funds primarily to finance the further


growth of its residential and commercial real estate portfolio. The focus


here is on the Value Add segment in mid-centre locations in Germany.


According to the latest available figures as of December 31, 2019, Coreo AG


has a property portfolio (IFRS) of EUR 44.38 million. For further


properties acquired in 2019 with a volume of just under EUR20 million, the


transfer of benefits and burdens did not take place until the first half of


2020. The long-term investment plan foresees a significant expansion to


over EUR400 million over the next 4 - 5 years. If a loan-to-value of 75% is


assumed for property financing, Coreo AG would have to raise new capital of


around EUR85 million for the outstanding investments in the coming fiscal


years. In addition to the access to liquidity from the planned value-


enhancing sales, part of this is to be provided by the current bond issue.



However, the company also intends to use the proceeds of the issue to


redeem the option bond, which runs until 2022 and has a current outstanding


volume of EUR15 million, ahead of schedule. In this case, the company would


achieve an immediate improvement in earnings, as the warrant bond has a


coupon of 10%, which no longer corresponds to the company's development


since the issue. If it were to be repaid in full, annual interest savings


of EUR 0.49 million p.a. would be achieved.



In our last research study (see study dated 17 June 2020), we assumed a


significant expansion of the property portfolio and real estate projects in


the coming financial years. For the current financial year, we expect


investments totaling EUR 40 million. To this extent, the funds from the


bond issue would increase the financial basis for the corporate growth we


have assumed. The key creditworthiness figures derived from our unchanged


forecasts are comparatively sound. The expected EBIT interest coverage


ratio for the current fiscal year is 2.4 and is expected to increase


significantly to 3.6 as early as 2021.



In the course of the current bond issue, we conducted an interview with


Coreo board member Marin Marinov. This is available at http://www.more-


ir.de/d/21403.pdf.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/21459.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (4,5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog mölicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) completion german version: 20.08.20 (14:05)


Date (time) first distribution german version: 20.08.20 (15:00)


Date (time) completion english version: 26.08.20 (09:55 am)


Date (time) first distribution english version: 26.08.20 (11:00 am)



