Original-Research: Coreo AG (von GBC AG): BUY

22.06.20
Unternehmen: Coreo AG


ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 2.60 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2021


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



- Higher investment volume expected in 2020


- Significant revenue and earnings growth forecasted



Since Coreo AG began to focus on building up a residential and commercial


portfolio, several properties and real estate portfolios have been acquired


in recent fiscal years.

As of December 31, 2019, the company had on-balance


sheet properties in the amount of EUR 44.38 million (December 31, 18: EUR


40.02 million), which has been expanded compared to the previous year, in


particular due to valuation effects. The goal of doubling the property


portfolio through new investments in the 2019 financial year was therefore


not achieved. However, Coreo AG acquired 10.1 % of the Frankfurt St Martin


Tower property as part of a joint venture and, in November 2019, a


portfolio comprising 272 apartments and a commercial unit in North Rhine-


Westphalia. However, the transfer of the NRW portfolio did not take place


until 2020, which is why this new investment is not yet included in the


2019 figures.



As a result of the expansion of the portfolio in recent years, rental


income improved to EUR 2.92 million in 2019 (previous year: EUR 2.16


million). At the same time, sales proceeds of EUR 2.98 million (previous


year: EUR 6.73 million) were below the previous year's figure, as planned.


In 2019, partial sales were made in Mannheim, sales of properties in the


Hydra portfolio and the sale of individual properties in Göttingen. The


sale of properties in the Goettingen portfolio (EUR 5.88 million), among


others, was only recognized in revenues and earnings after the balance


sheet date. Finally, Coreo AG reports valuation income of EUR 3.06 million


(previous year: EUR 2.64 million) as the third revenue component.



As a result of the lower proceeds from disposals and the resulting decline


in sales income, as well as increased modernization and conversion work,


Coreo AG posted a lower EBIT of EUR 2.50 million (previous year: EUR 4.89


million). Although financial expenses decreased, the after-tax result was


negative at EUR -0.86 million (previous year: EUR 1.66 million).



The break-even point should be clearly exceeded again in the current and


coming financial years. On the one hand, the company should achieve further


rent increases on the basis of the current property portfolio. In


particular, the letting of existing vacancies in the Hydra portfolio should


lead to an increase in rental income. At the same time, the company should


record a strong increase in proceeds from the sale of the Göttingen


properties alone. The valuation result should be higher than in the


previous year due to investments in the existing portfolio, in particular


in the Hydra portfolio.



Another aspect of our forecasts is planned property acquisitions. Although


Coreo AG expects to increase its real estate portfolio to over EUR400


million within 4-5 years, we are taking a more conservative approach to our


planning. For the next three financial years, we expect investments of EUR


40 million each, with a large part of the investments already made in 2020


with the acquisition of the NRW portfolio. Liquid funds of EUR 5.20 million


plus the addition of liquidity from the sale of, among other things,


properties in Göttingen (EUR 5.88 million) and a recently implemented


capital increase (EUR 1.91 million) should provide sufficient financial


leeway. The portfolio of MagForce shares in the amount of EUR5.80 million


must be added to this figure.



As part of our DCF valuation model, we have determined a fair value per


share of EUR2.60. Based on the current share price of EUR 1.29, we thus


assign the BUY rating.



