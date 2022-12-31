Original-Research: Cogia AG (von GBC AG): BUY
Original-Research: Cogia AG - von GBC AG
Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cogia AG
Unternehmen: Cogia AG
ISIN: DE000A3H2226
Anlass der Studie: Company presentation
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 3.72 EUR
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger; Felix Haugg
Upcoming Investor Event:
Cogia to present at digital International Investment Forum (IIF)
On February 17, the IIF International Investment Forum will take place. At
this forum, Cogia AG will also present its business model and current
business development.
Presentation slot:
Cogia AG (ISIN: DE000A3H2226)
10.30 am EST (New York, Toronto time)
04.30 pm CET (Frankfurt, Paris time)
11.30 am HKT (Hong Kong, Perth, Singapore time)
Speaker: Pascal Lauria, CEO
The International Investment Forum (IIF) is a live, digital-only event that
provides access to publicly traded companies from the small- and mid-cap
segments around the world. Speakers on February 17, 2022 will be board
members of publicly traded companies from the technology, commodities,
security, medical, logistics and aerospace sectors.
The program with schedule can be found at the following link:
https://ii-forum.com/timetable-all-events/
Registrations for this event and Cogia' presentation are available at the
following link:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/8416443987095/
WN_fM2DLtC_S7eMzHfL7uYamA
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/23367.pdf
