Original-Research: Cogia AG (von GBC AG): BUY




12.02.22 11:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Cogia AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cogia AG



Unternehmen: Cogia AG


ISIN: DE000A3H2226



Anlass der Studie: Company presentation


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 3.72 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger; Felix Haugg



Upcoming Investor Event:


Cogia to present at digital International Investment Forum (IIF)



On February 17, the IIF International Investment Forum will take place. At


this forum, Cogia AG will also present its business model and current


business development.



Presentation slot:


Cogia AG (ISIN: DE000A3H2226)



10.30 am EST (New York, Toronto time)


04.30 pm CET (Frankfurt, Paris time)


11.30 am HKT (Hong Kong, Perth, Singapore time)



Speaker: Pascal Lauria, CEO



The International Investment Forum (IIF) is a live, digital-only event that


provides access to publicly traded companies from the small- and mid-cap


segments around the world. Speakers on February 17, 2022 will be board


members of publicly traded companies from the technology, commodities,


security, medical, logistics and aerospace sectors.



The program with schedule can be found at the following link:



https://ii-forum.com/timetable-all-events/



Registrations for this event and Cogia' presentation are available at the


following link:



https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/8416443987095/


WN_fM2DLtC_S7eMzHfL7uYamA



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/23367.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Zeitpunkt der Fertigstellung: 11.02.2022, 10:00


Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung: 12.02.2022, 11:00



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



