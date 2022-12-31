Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Cogia AG (von GBC AG): BUY




02.02.22 10:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Cogia AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cogia AG



Unternehmen: Cogia AG


ISIN: DE000A3H2226



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 3.72 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger; Felix Haugg



Preliminary results significantly above forecast, price target confirmed



On January 21, 2022, Cogia AG published its preliminary figures for the


2021 financial year and the figures presented exceed the GBC analysts'


forecasts. A total output of EUR 1.7 million was achieved in the group,


which corresponds to almost a threefold increase (previous year: EUR 0.59


million). elastic.io, which was acquired in September, made a corresponding


contribution to the total operating performance. According to management,


the integration was very successful and the results are in line with the


planning.



EBITDA amounted to approx. EUR 0.26 million with an EBITDA margin of


approx. 21%. Thus, in our opinion, sales should be around EUR 1.24 million.



Consequently, the company was well above our forecasts of EUR 1.05 million


in revenue (preliminary figures approx. EUR 1.24 million) and EBITDA of EUR


0.07 million (preliminary figures EUR 0.26 million). The EBITDA margin was


also significantly above our expectations (previous figures 21%).



The dynamic growth strategy was confirmed, with the aim of continuing to


grow both organically and inorganically. Financing is to be provided by


equity and debt capital. A revaluation on the part of GBC will take place


with the publication of the annual report. The presented figures show that


the high growth rate can be achieved with a good EBITDA margin.



We confirm our price target of EUR 3.72 until the publication of the annual


report and continue to assign a Buy rating against the background of the


very high upside potential.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/23319.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Time of completion: 01.02.2022 14:00


Time of publication: 02.02.2022 10:00


Validity of the target price: until max. 31.12.2022



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Aktuell
Uran-Boom - Bill Gates und Warren Buffet steigen ein
Uran Aktientip 2022 landet sensationelle Übernahme - Jetzt einsteigen

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,69 € 1,63 € 0,06 € +3,68% 02.02./11:53
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A3H2226 A3H222 2,96 € 0,99 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,69 € +3,68%  11:52
Frankfurt 1,46 € +9,77%  09:12
Xetra 1,59 € +3,92%  10:01
Berlin 1,49 € +1,36%  08:00
München 1,54 € 0,00%  08:00
Düsseldorf 1,58 € -1,25%  11:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip 2022: Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
23 Cogia 20.01.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...