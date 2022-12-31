Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Cogia AG (von GBC AG): BUY




21.12.21 10:02
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Cogia AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cogia AG



Unternehmen: Cogia AG


ISIN: DE000A3H2226



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Initial Coverage)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 3.72 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger; Felix Haugg



Dynamic growth with patented semantic solutions in the area of 'Big Data


Analytics'



Cogia AG is a full-service provider of AI-based, patented, semantic


solutions and services in the field of 'Big Data Analytics', with a focus


on customer experience, monitoring and engagement. Cogia's goal is to


support its customers, whether companies, associations, or public


authorities, in the optimal use of available information by making it


accessible in terms of content and preparing it in a structured manner


using automated processes - in two respects. On the one hand, it is a


matter of discovering hidden company- or organization-specific knowledge


within the internal data and the customer's intranet. On the other hand,


Cogia AG enables companies to monitor their target groups via the Internet,


build lasting customer relationships and create added value for their


brands.



The products of Cogia AG are based on a self-developed and innovative AI-


based software solution. The AI software solutions clearly set the


company's products apart from the competition. This reflects the company's


more than 10 years of research and development work in this area, as well


as their continuous further development of software solutions. Through its


extensive product portfolio, Cogia AG provides its customers a close


integration of technical and editorial services, so that customers can be


optimally and holistically supported in every phase of a project.



The innovative product solutions of Cogia AG have already demonstrated


their market maturity in practical tests in numerous projects with renowned


customers. Thus, the automotive groups Volkswagen and BMW are already among


their customers, as well as the Fraunhofer Institute or the Free State of


Bavaria. In addition to their further development of software solutions,


their focus is on a further roll-out at Cogia AG.



As of the financial year 2020, sales amounted to EUR 0.42m (previous year:


EUR 0.33m) with an EBITDA of EUR 0.13m (previous year: EUR 0.16m) and a net


result of EUR -0.32m (previous year: EUR 0.11m). Sales revenues are still


at a low level, but there are already good customer relationships with


major customers such as BMW, Lufthansa, and VW with whom the company can


grow.



As of the first half of 2021, revenue was EUR 0.34m, EBITDA was EUR 0.09m,


and the net result was EUR -0.39m. Annualized, the primary goal of revenue


growth was thus achieved. In addition, a partnership was concluded with


VIMATO, a micro-influencer platform.



We expect dynamic growth for Cogia AG. The business model of recurring


revenues and the already good contacts to major customers should enable


significant revenue increases. We forecast revenue growth in the current


fiscal year 2021 to EUR 1.05m, followed by EUR 1.93m in 2022 and EUR 3.55m


in 2023. The scalable business model should allow significant earnings


improvements. We expect EBITDA to increase from EUR 0.07m (2021) to EUR


0.17m (2022) and EUR 0.89m (2023).



Our forecasts do not yet include inorganic revenues. Cogia also plans to


grow via debt capital. The funds are to be raised on a deal-by-deal basis.


Management already has an extensive pipeline of potential targets of around


EUR 50m.



Based on our DCF model, we have determined a fair value per share of EUR


3.72 and assign a Buy rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/23207.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date and time of completion of the study: 15.12.2021 (15:40) German version: 13.12.2021 (17:44)


Date and time of the first disclosure of the study: 21.12.2021 (10:00) German version: 14.12.2021 (10:00)


Validity of the target price: until max. 31.12.2022



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






