Original-Research: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy




01.03.19 13:51
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd - von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd



Unternehmen: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd


ISIN: AU000000CUV3



Anlass der Studie: Update Report


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 01.03.2019


Kursziel: AUD 58,40 (bislang AUD 32,70)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Hasler



There is so much more than the FDA approval



Clinuvel reported its H1/2018/19 report (30/06) this week.

Revenues (AUD


9.0 million, +27.0% YoY) came in below our expectations despite positive


currency effects. Since total expenses (AUD 5.7 million) were below last


year's level mainly due to lower costs from general operations, operating


profit almost tripled to AUD 3.3 million from AUD 1.2 million in


H1/2017/18, and EBIT margin more than doubled to 36.7% from 16.7%. During


the following months we expect a steady positive news flow from Clinuvel.


Following the strong outperformance of the shares since initiation of our


research coverage (+197.6% vs. ASX 200 +1.1% and DAX -13.8%), we have


adjusted our valuation methodology. Contrary to our previous method, we


have now included additional medical indications, even with the lowest


possible penetration rates. We therefore consider our valuation a worst-


case scenario. Notwithstanding our rather conservative approach, we


calculate a base-case scenario equity value of AUD 2,788.7 million or AUD


58.40 (previous AUD 32.70) per share; a Monte Carlo simulation calculates


bear and bull case scenario equity values of AUD 84.80 and AUD 32.10 per


share, respectively. In light of an expected 24 months price potential of


126.9%, we reiterate our buy rating for the shares of Clinuvel.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/17623.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



