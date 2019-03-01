Original-Research: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

^

Original-Research: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Unternehmen: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd

ISIN: AU000000CUV3

Anlass der Studie: Update Report

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 01.03.2019

Kursziel: AUD 58,40 (bislang AUD 32,70)

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Peter Hasler

There is so much more than the FDA approval

Clinuvel reported its H1/2018/19 report (30/06) this week.



Revenues (AUD

9.0 million, +27.0% YoY) came in below our expectations despite positive

currency effects. Since total expenses (AUD 5.7 million) were below last

year's level mainly due to lower costs from general operations, operating

profit almost tripled to AUD 3.3 million from AUD 1.2 million in

H1/2017/18, and EBIT margin more than doubled to 36.7% from 16.7%. During

the following months we expect a steady positive news flow from Clinuvel.

Following the strong outperformance of the shares since initiation of our

research coverage (+197.6% vs. ASX 200 +1.1% and DAX -13.8%), we have

adjusted our valuation methodology. Contrary to our previous method, we

have now included additional medical indications, even with the lowest

possible penetration rates. We therefore consider our valuation a worst-

case scenario. Notwithstanding our rather conservative approach, we

calculate a base-case scenario equity value of AUD 2,788.7 million or AUD

58.40 (previous AUD 32.70) per share; a Monte Carlo simulation calculates

bear and bull case scenario equity values of AUD 84.80 and AUD 32.10 per

share, respectively. In light of an expected 24 months price potential of

126.9%, we reiterate our buy rating for the shares of Clinuvel.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/17623.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553

peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

