Original-Research: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
01.03.19 13:51
Original-Research: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd - von Sphene Capital GmbH
Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Unternehmen: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd
ISIN: AU000000CUV3
Anlass der Studie: Update Report
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 01.03.2019
Kursziel: AUD 58,40 (bislang AUD 32,70)
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Peter Hasler
There is so much more than the FDA approval
Clinuvel reported its H1/2018/19 report (30/06) this week.
Revenues (AUD
9.0 million, +27.0% YoY) came in below our expectations despite positive
currency effects. Since total expenses (AUD 5.7 million) were below last
year's level mainly due to lower costs from general operations, operating
profit almost tripled to AUD 3.3 million from AUD 1.2 million in
H1/2017/18, and EBIT margin more than doubled to 36.7% from 16.7%. During
the following months we expect a steady positive news flow from Clinuvel.
Following the strong outperformance of the shares since initiation of our
research coverage (+197.6% vs. ASX 200 +1.1% and DAX -13.8%), we have
adjusted our valuation methodology. Contrary to our previous method, we
have now included additional medical indications, even with the lowest
possible penetration rates. We therefore consider our valuation a worst-
case scenario. Notwithstanding our rather conservative approach, we
calculate a base-case scenario equity value of AUD 2,788.7 million or AUD
58.40 (previous AUD 32.70) per share; a Monte Carlo simulation calculates
bear and bull case scenario equity values of AUD 84.80 and AUD 32.10 per
share, respectively. In light of an expected 24 months price potential of
126.9%, we reiterate our buy rating for the shares of Clinuvel.
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/17623.pdf
Kontakt für Rückfragen
Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553
peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|16,44 €
|16,75 €
|-0,31 €
|-1,85%
|01.03./17:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000CUV3
|A0JEGY
|16,99 €
|5,37 €
