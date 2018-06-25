Original-Research: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
07.09.18 15:21
Original-Research: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd - von Sphene Capital GmbH
Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Unternehmen: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd
ISIN: AU000000CUV3
Anlass der Studie: Update Report
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 07.09.2018
Kursziel: AUD 32,70 (bislang AUD 31,70)
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: 25.06.2018 (Rating Buy)
Analyst: Peter Hasler
Strong growth in 2017/18 - more to come in 2018/19e
Clinuvel released an excellent set of figures for the FY 2017/18 (30/06)
according to the preliminary final report.
Revenues and EBIT were up 51.6%
and 81.9%, respectively. Latest publications indicate that 1,200 implants
were administered in just 57 days, indicating that Clinuvel is poised to
further high (potential triple-digit) revenue and profit growth rates in
the current fiscal year. Of only minor concern, in our view, is the fact
that the FDA requested additional information regarding (1) the product
manufacturing and (2) the European post-authorization use of Scenesse.
Identifying deficiencies or concerns that appear to have been inadequately
addressed in the NDA and requesting additional information in that stage of
the application process is usual and should therefore be considered as
another step in the review of the submission. In addition, filing review
issues like these are certainly distinct from application deficiencies that
serve as the basis for a Refusal-to-File (RTF). Following the strong
outperformance of the shares since initiation of our research coverage
(+66.4% vs. ASX +2.2%), we slightly raise our medium-term DCF entity-model
based price target to AUD 32.70 from AUD 31.70 per share (base-case
scenario) and confirm our buy rating. Our valuation is based solely on the
treatment of EPP. Vitiligo as well as topical and neurodegenerative
diseases should represent further substantial long-term upsides.
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/16925.pdf
Kontakt für Rückfragen
Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553
peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de
