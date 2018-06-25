Original-Research: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

^

Original-Research: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Unternehmen: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd

ISIN: AU000000CUV3

Anlass der Studie: Update Report

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 07.09.2018

Kursziel: AUD 32,70 (bislang AUD 31,70)

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: 25.06.2018 (Rating Buy)

Analyst: Peter Hasler

Strong growth in 2017/18 - more to come in 2018/19e

Clinuvel released an excellent set of figures for the FY 2017/18 (30/06)

according to the preliminary final report.



Revenues and EBIT were up 51.6%

and 81.9%, respectively. Latest publications indicate that 1,200 implants

were administered in just 57 days, indicating that Clinuvel is poised to

further high (potential triple-digit) revenue and profit growth rates in

the current fiscal year. Of only minor concern, in our view, is the fact

that the FDA requested additional information regarding (1) the product

manufacturing and (2) the European post-authorization use of Scenesse.

Identifying deficiencies or concerns that appear to have been inadequately

addressed in the NDA and requesting additional information in that stage of

the application process is usual and should therefore be considered as

another step in the review of the submission. In addition, filing review

issues like these are certainly distinct from application deficiencies that

serve as the basis for a Refusal-to-File (RTF). Following the strong

outperformance of the shares since initiation of our research coverage

(+66.4% vs. ASX +2.2%), we slightly raise our medium-term DCF entity-model

based price target to AUD 32.70 from AUD 31.70 per share (base-case

scenario) and confirm our buy rating. Our valuation is based solely on the

treatment of EPP. Vitiligo as well as topical and neurodegenerative

diseases should represent further substantial long-term upsides.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/16925.pdf

