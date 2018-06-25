Original-Research: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen



07.09.18 15:21
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd - von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd



Unternehmen: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd


ISIN: AU000000CUV3



Anlass der Studie: Update Report


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 07.09.2018


Kursziel: AUD 32,70 (bislang AUD 31,70)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: 25.06.2018 (Rating Buy)


Analyst: Peter Hasler



Strong growth in 2017/18 - more to come in 2018/19e



Clinuvel released an excellent set of figures for the FY 2017/18 (30/06)


according to the preliminary final report.

Revenues and EBIT were up 51.6%


and 81.9%, respectively. Latest publications indicate that 1,200 implants


were administered in just 57 days, indicating that Clinuvel is poised to


further high (potential triple-digit) revenue and profit growth rates in


the current fiscal year. Of only minor concern, in our view, is the fact


that the FDA requested additional information regarding (1) the product


manufacturing and (2) the European post-authorization use of Scenesse.


Identifying deficiencies or concerns that appear to have been inadequately


addressed in the NDA and requesting additional information in that stage of


the application process is usual and should therefore be considered as


another step in the review of the submission. In addition, filing review


issues like these are certainly distinct from application deficiencies that


serve as the basis for a Refusal-to-File (RTF). Following the strong


outperformance of the shares since initiation of our research coverage


(+66.4% vs. ASX +2.2%), we slightly raise our medium-term DCF entity-model


based price target to AUD 32.70 from AUD 31.70 per share (base-case


scenario) and confirm our buy rating. Our valuation is based solely on the


treatment of EPP. Vitiligo as well as topical and neurodegenerative


diseases should represent further substantial long-term upsides.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/16925.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



