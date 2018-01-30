Original-Research: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd - von Sphene Capital GmbH



Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd



Unternehmen: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd


ISIN: AU000000CUV3



Anlass der Studie: Update Report


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 25.06.2018


Kursziel: AUD 31.70


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: 30.01.2018 (Rating Buy)


Analyst: Peter Hasler



NDA for treatment of EPP in the US is a key milestone



Yesterday's announcement that Clinuvel has completed the submission of a


New Drug Application for Scenesse in the US represents a key milestone for


the company.

That the management submitted the NDA on time and in best


execution and even succeeded in filing a priority review (which came as a


surprise to us) indeed indicate a strong performance of the management


team, in our view. Following the strong outperformance of the shares since


iniation of our research coverage (+38.4% vs. ASX +4.3%), we confirm our


buy rating and our medium-term price target of AUD 31.70 per share.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/16649.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



Bitte warten...