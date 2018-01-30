Original-Research: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
Original-Research: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd - von Sphene Capital GmbH
Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Unternehmen: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd
ISIN: AU000000CUV3
Anlass der Studie: Update Report
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 25.06.2018
Kursziel: AUD 31.70
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: 30.01.2018 (Rating Buy)
Analyst: Peter Hasler
NDA for treatment of EPP in the US is a key milestone
Yesterday's announcement that Clinuvel has completed the submission of a
New Drug Application for Scenesse in the US represents a key milestone for
the company.
That the management submitted the NDA on time and in best
execution and even succeeded in filing a priority review (which came as a
surprise to us) indeed indicate a strong performance of the management
team, in our view. Following the strong outperformance of the shares since
iniation of our research coverage (+38.4% vs. ASX +4.3%), we confirm our
buy rating and our medium-term price target of AUD 31.70 per share.
