Original-Research: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

Original-Research: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Unternehmen: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd

ISIN: AU000000CUV3

Anlass der Studie: Update Report

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 25.06.2018

Kursziel: AUD 31.70

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: 30.01.2018 (Rating Buy)

Analyst: Peter Hasler

NDA for treatment of EPP in the US is a key milestone

Yesterday's announcement that Clinuvel has completed the submission of a

New Drug Application for Scenesse in the US represents a key milestone for

the company.



That the management submitted the NDA on time and in best

execution and even succeeded in filing a priority review (which came as a

surprise to us) indeed indicate a strong performance of the management

team, in our view. Following the strong outperformance of the shares since

iniation of our research coverage (+38.4% vs. ASX +4.3%), we confirm our

buy rating and our medium-term price target of AUD 31.70 per share.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/16649.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553

peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

