Original-Research: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

10.10.19 11:57
dpa-AFX

^



Unternehmen: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd


ISIN: AU000000CUV3



Anlass der Studie: Update Report


Empfehlung: Buy


seit: 10.10.2019


Kursziel: AUD 58.40


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Peter Hasler



FDA approval for Scenesse



The US Food and Drug Administration approved Clinuvel's Scenesse treatment


for EPP (erythropoietic protoporphyria) as a new molecular entity and


medical innovation in the United States.

EPP is a rare genetic disorder of


the heme biosynthesis pathway which causes severe anaphylactoid reactions


and burns (phototoxicity) following even brief exposure to visible light,


both of artificial and natural light sources. With the approved new drug


application (NDA), Scenesse becomes the first global systemic


photoprotective drug for the treatment of patients with EPP, since the drug


has been approved in Europe in 2014.



Following the strong outperformance of the shares since initiation of our


research coverage in January 2018 (+343.9% vs. ASX 200 +6,2% and DAX


-8.4%), we confirm our buy rating for the Clinuvel shares with a base-case


scenario equity value of AUD 58.40 per share. In a Monte Carlo simulation,


we calculate bear and bull case scenario equity values of AUD 113.60 and


AUD 33.10 per share, respectively.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/19163.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA


+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553


peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






