Original-Research: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

Original-Research: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd - von Sphene Capital GmbH

Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Unternehmen: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd

ISIN: AU000000CUV3

Anlass der Studie: Update Report

Empfehlung: Buy

seit: 10.10.2019

Kursziel: AUD 58.40

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Peter Hasler

FDA approval for Scenesse

The US Food and Drug Administration approved Clinuvel's Scenesse treatment

for EPP (erythropoietic protoporphyria) as a new molecular entity and

medical innovation in the United States.



EPP is a rare genetic disorder of

the heme biosynthesis pathway which causes severe anaphylactoid reactions

and burns (phototoxicity) following even brief exposure to visible light,

both of artificial and natural light sources. With the approved new drug

application (NDA), Scenesse becomes the first global systemic

photoprotective drug for the treatment of patients with EPP, since the drug

has been approved in Europe in 2014.

Following the strong outperformance of the shares since initiation of our

research coverage in January 2018 (+343.9% vs. ASX 200 +6,2% and DAX

-8.4%), we confirm our buy rating for the Clinuvel shares with a base-case

scenario equity value of AUD 58.40 per share. In a Monte Carlo simulation,

we calculate bear and bull case scenario equity values of AUD 113.60 and

AUD 33.10 per share, respectively.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/19163.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553

peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de

