Original-Research: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy
10.10.19 11:57
dpa-AFX
^
Einstufung von Sphene Capital GmbH zu Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Unternehmen: Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd
ISIN: AU000000CUV3
Anlass der Studie: Update Report
Empfehlung: Buy
seit: 10.10.2019
Kursziel: AUD 58.40
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 24 Monate
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Peter Hasler
FDA approval for Scenesse
The US Food and Drug Administration approved Clinuvel's Scenesse treatment
for EPP (erythropoietic protoporphyria) as a new molecular entity and
medical innovation in the United States.
EPP is a rare genetic disorder of
the heme biosynthesis pathway which causes severe anaphylactoid reactions
and burns (phototoxicity) following even brief exposure to visible light,
both of artificial and natural light sources. With the approved new drug
application (NDA), Scenesse becomes the first global systemic
photoprotective drug for the treatment of patients with EPP, since the drug
has been approved in Europe in 2014.
Following the strong outperformance of the shares since initiation of our
research coverage in January 2018 (+343.9% vs. ASX 200 +6,2% and DAX
-8.4%), we confirm our buy rating for the Clinuvel shares with a base-case
scenario equity value of AUD 58.40 per share. In a Monte Carlo simulation,
we calculate bear and bull case scenario equity values of AUD 113.60 and
AUD 33.10 per share, respectively.
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/19163.pdf
Kontakt für Rückfragen
Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
+49 (89) 74443558/ +49 (152) 31764553
peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de
°
