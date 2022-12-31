Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics (von GBC AG): Buy
Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics - von GBC AG
Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cardiol Therapeutics
Unternehmen: Cardiol Therapeutics
ISIN: CA14161Y2006
Anlass der Studie: Research Comment
Empfehlung: Buy
Kursziel: 17.49 CAD
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg
Cardiol Therapeutics successful NASDAQ listing
NASDAQ Capital Market LLC has granted Cardiol final approval to list its
common shares on NASDAQ.
On August 10, 2021, the Company's shares started
trading under the ticker 'CRDL'.
David Elsley, President & CEO of Cardiol Therapeutics, said, 'Listing on
NASDAQ is a major milestone for our Company as NASDAQ is the premier global
stock exchange for life science and biotechnology companies. As we continue
to advance the research and clinical development of novel therapeutic
strategies for inflammatory heart disease, we believe the Nasdaq listing
will enable the execution of a more effective investor relations program
aimed at increasing awareness of the Cardiol story amongst investors and
analysts in the U.S. and ultimately lead to increased shareholder value.'
This listing allows the company to access the world's largest biotechnology
stock trading and fundraising center. This should help the company access
more U.S. based retail and institutional investors. We believe this will
continue raise awareness about the company and their developing story.
Due to the roll-over effect resulting from the extension of the price
target to 31.12.2022 (previously: 31.12.2021), our price target increases
to 17.49 CAD (previously: 15.77 CAD). We continue to assign the BUY rating.
