Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics (von GBC AG): Buy

Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cardiol Therapeutics

Unternehmen: Cardiol Therapeutics

ISIN: CA14161Y2006

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Empfehlung: Buy

Kursziel: 17.49 CAD

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg

Cardiol Therapeutics successful NASDAQ listing

NASDAQ Capital Market LLC has granted Cardiol final approval to list its

common shares on NASDAQ.



On August 10, 2021, the Company's shares started

trading under the ticker 'CRDL'.

David Elsley, President & CEO of Cardiol Therapeutics, said, 'Listing on

NASDAQ is a major milestone for our Company as NASDAQ is the premier global

stock exchange for life science and biotechnology companies. As we continue

to advance the research and clinical development of novel therapeutic

strategies for inflammatory heart disease, we believe the Nasdaq listing

will enable the execution of a more effective investor relations program

aimed at increasing awareness of the Cardiol story amongst investors and

analysts in the U.S. and ultimately lead to increased shareholder value.'

This listing allows the company to access the world's largest biotechnology

stock trading and fundraising center. This should help the company access

more U.S. based retail and institutional investors. We believe this will

continue raise awareness about the company and their developing story.

Due to the roll-over effect resulting from the extension of the price

target to 31.12.2022 (previously: 31.12.2021), our price target increases

to 17.49 CAD (previously: 15.77 CAD). We continue to assign the BUY rating.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/22769.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

+++++++++++++++

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung

+++++++++++++++

Date and time of completion of this research: 13/08/2021 (09:15 am)

Date and time of first distribution: 13/08/2021 (11:30 am)

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

