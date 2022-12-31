Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics (von GBC AG): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen



13.08.21 11:31
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cardiol Therapeutics



Unternehmen: Cardiol Therapeutics


ISIN: CA14161Y2006



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 17.49 CAD


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg



Cardiol Therapeutics successful NASDAQ listing



NASDAQ Capital Market LLC has granted Cardiol final approval to list its


common shares on NASDAQ.

On August 10, 2021, the Company's shares started


trading under the ticker 'CRDL'.



David Elsley, President & CEO of Cardiol Therapeutics, said, 'Listing on


NASDAQ is a major milestone for our Company as NASDAQ is the premier global


stock exchange for life science and biotechnology companies. As we continue


to advance the research and clinical development of novel therapeutic


strategies for inflammatory heart disease, we believe the Nasdaq listing


will enable the execution of a more effective investor relations program


aimed at increasing awareness of the Cardiol story amongst investors and


analysts in the U.S. and ultimately lead to increased shareholder value.'



This listing allows the company to access the world's largest biotechnology


stock trading and fundraising center. This should help the company access


more U.S. based retail and institutional investors. We believe this will


continue raise awareness about the company and their developing story.



Due to the roll-over effect resulting from the extension of the price


target to 31.12.2022 (previously: 31.12.2021), our price target increases


to 17.49 CAD (previously: 15.77 CAD). We continue to assign the BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22769.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date and time of completion of this research: 13/08/2021 (09:15 am)


Date and time of first distribution: 13/08/2021 (11:30 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



