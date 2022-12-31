Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics (von GBC AG): BUY
16.11.21 11:01
dpa-AFX
^
Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics - von GBC AG
Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cardiol Therapeutics
Unternehmen: Cardiol Therapeutics
ISIN: CA14161Y2006
Anlass der Studie: Research Update
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 17,49 CAD
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg
GBC AG to present an investor round table conference call with Cardiol
Therapeutics and will present latest development.
With the completion of the Public Offering, the company will have raised
more than $ 52.4 million in cash. Included is $ 2.4 million from the
warrants' accelerated expiration date of June 4, 2020. On November 2nd, the
company filed a preliminary prospectus, and on November 3rd, the company
announced the pricing. Cardiol Therapeutics announced the closing of its
$50 million public offering less than 24 hours later. This demonstrates the
American markets' appetite for Cardiol Therapeutics and the significance of
their NASDAQ listing. The holder of each share of the offering received a
half warrant for $3.75 until November 5, 2024.
With higher costs due to the expansion of recruitment for their LANCER
study in Brazil, Mexico and Canada, this new influx of cash can allow the
company to run full steam ahead without compromising R&D.
As discussed in our initial coverage report (June 2021), http://www.more-
ir.de/d/22609.pdf, we believe that the LANCER study could produce its first
results in the fourth quarter of 2021 or the first quarter of 2022. The
inclusion of new markets for patients recruitment indicates that the
company is on track to meet their timeline. We believe that with the
additional funds raised, the company could also increase the number of
participants.
Cardiol Therapeutics also received approval from Health Canada for its
CardiolRxTM for Acute Myocarditis Phase II Clinical Trial. The approval
comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted clearance
to proceed with Cardiol Therapeutics' Investigational New Drug (IND)
application to begin this trial, as announced by the company on August
24th, 2021. The trial's primary endpoints will be left ventricular function
(ejection fraction and longitudinal strain) and myocardial edema (extra-
cellular volume), both of which have been shown to predict long-term
prognosis in patients with acute myocarditis after 12 weeks of double-blind
therapy.
The resurgence of the COVID-19 crisis in Europe has boosted the projected
demand for their treatments in development. Finally, because of their
strong cash position, we believe the capital increase has resulted in a
lower company risk. Based on this we reduced BETA in our model, considered
the cash inflow but adjusted for dilution. The different effects balance
each other out. As a result, we maintain our current rating and price
target.
Upcoming Event: GBC AG to present Cardiol Therapeutics Investors round
table
In light of the above new developments, we are organizing an online
investor presentation on 24.11.2021 15.00h (UTC+1). Here, the CEO of the
company will present the latest developments and be available for questions
via chat function.
Investors and press can register for the call with following link
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uGcldjqxQua5TozjaPCXJA
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/23089.pdf
Kontakt für Rückfragen
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
+++++++++++++++
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:
http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
+++++++++++++++
Date and time of completion of this research: 15/11/2021 (06:00 pm)
Date and time of first distribution: 16/11/2021 (11:00 am)
-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.
Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung
oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,16 €
|2,06 €
|0,10 €
|+4,85%
|16.11./13:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA14161Y2006
|A2PA9E
|4,24 €
|1,70 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,16 €
|+4,85%
|11:34
|Frankfurt
|2,14 €
|+2,88%
|11:35
|Düsseldorf
|2,06 €
|+1,98%
|13:01
|Stuttgart
|2,04 €
|+0,99%
|08:08
|Berlin
|2,10 €
|+0,96%
|11:55
|Nasdaq
|2,41 $
|+0,84%
|15.11.21
|München
|2,10 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|AMEX
|2,385 $
|0,00%
|15.11.21
|NYSE
|2,37 $
|-0,63%
|15.11.21
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|24
|Cardiol Therapeutics
|20.10.21