Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics (von GBC AG): BUY

16.11.21 11:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cardiol Therapeutics



Unternehmen: Cardiol Therapeutics


ISIN: CA14161Y2006



Anlass der Studie: Research Update


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 17,49 CAD


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg



GBC AG to present an investor round table conference call with Cardiol


Therapeutics and will present latest development.



With the completion of the Public Offering, the company will have raised


more than $ 52.4 million in cash. Included is $ 2.4 million from the


warrants' accelerated expiration date of June 4, 2020. On November 2nd, the


company filed a preliminary prospectus, and on November 3rd, the company


announced the pricing. Cardiol Therapeutics announced the closing of its


$50 million public offering less than 24 hours later. This demonstrates the


American markets' appetite for Cardiol Therapeutics and the significance of


their NASDAQ listing. The holder of each share of the offering received a


half warrant for $3.75 until November 5, 2024.



With higher costs due to the expansion of recruitment for their LANCER


study in Brazil, Mexico and Canada, this new influx of cash can allow the


company to run full steam ahead without compromising R&D.



As discussed in our initial coverage report (June 2021), http://www.more-


ir.de/d/22609.pdf, we believe that the LANCER study could produce its first


results in the fourth quarter of 2021 or the first quarter of 2022. The


inclusion of new markets for patients recruitment indicates that the


company is on track to meet their timeline. We believe that with the


additional funds raised, the company could also increase the number of


participants.



Cardiol Therapeutics also received approval from Health Canada for its


CardiolRxTM for Acute Myocarditis Phase II Clinical Trial. The approval


comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted clearance


to proceed with Cardiol Therapeutics' Investigational New Drug (IND)


application to begin this trial, as announced by the company on August


24th, 2021. The trial's primary endpoints will be left ventricular function


(ejection fraction and longitudinal strain) and myocardial edema (extra-


cellular volume), both of which have been shown to predict long-term


prognosis in patients with acute myocarditis after 12 weeks of double-blind


therapy.



The resurgence of the COVID-19 crisis in Europe has boosted the projected


demand for their treatments in development. Finally, because of their


strong cash position, we believe the capital increase has resulted in a


lower company risk. Based on this we reduced BETA in our model, considered


the cash inflow but adjusted for dilution. The different effects balance


each other out. As a result, we maintain our current rating and price


target.



Upcoming Event: GBC AG to present Cardiol Therapeutics Investors round


table



In light of the above new developments, we are organizing an online


investor presentation on 24.11.2021 15.00h (UTC+1). Here, the CEO of the


company will present the latest developments and be available for questions


via chat function.



Investors and press can register for the call with following link




https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uGcldjqxQua5TozjaPCXJA



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/23089.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


+++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date and time of completion of this research: 15/11/2021 (06:00 pm)


Date and time of first distribution: 16/11/2021 (11:00 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



