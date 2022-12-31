Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics (von GBC AG): BUY




11.10.21 14:02
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cardiol Therapeutics



Unternehmen: Cardiol Therapeutics


ISIN: CA14161Y2006



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 17,49 CAD


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg



Upcoming Investor Event:


Cardiol Therapeutics to present at digital International Investment Forum


(IIF)



On October 14, the IIF International Investment Forum will take place.

At


this fo-rum, Cardiol Therapeutics will also present its business model and


current business development.



Presentation slot:


Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.



09.00 am EDT*


03.00 pm CEST*


09.00 pm HKT*



Speaker: David Elsley, CEO



The International Investment Forum (IIF) is a live, digital-only event that


provides access to publicly traded companies from the small- and mid-cap


segments around the world. Speakers on October 14, 2021 will be board


members of publicly traded companies from the technology, commodities,


security, medical, logistics and aerospace sectors.



The program with schedule can be found at the following link:



https://ii-forum.com/timetable-all-events/



Registrations for this event and Cardiol Therapeutics' presentation are


available at the following link:



https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1316337024931/


WN__AF905tXQDusVrXET1t4pg



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22965.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date and time of completion of this research: 11/10/2021 (10:30 am)


Date and time of first distribution: 11/10/2021 (02:00 pm)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,90 € 2,82 € 0,08 € +2,84% 11.10./15:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA14161Y2006 A2PA9E 4,20 € 1,70 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		2,90 € +2,84%  15:31
Düsseldorf 2,82 € 0,00%  14:01
Frankfurt 2,84 € 0,00%  14:12
Berlin 2,86 € 0,00%  14:05
Stuttgart 2,84 € -1,39%  14:06
AMEX 3,42 $ -2,56%  08.10.21
Nasdaq 3,27 $ -3,82%  08.10.21
NYSE 3,26 $ -3,83%  08.10.21
München 2,84 € -4,05%  08:12
  = Realtime
