Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics (von GBC AG): BUY

Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cardiol Therapeutics



Unternehmen: Cardiol Therapeutics


ISIN: CA14161Y2006



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 17,49 CAD


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg



On August 24th, Cardiol Therapeutics received FDA Clearance of


Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for Phase II Clinical Trial of


CardiolRx(TM) for Acute Myocarditis.



Phase II trial details



The company's Investigational New Drug (IND) application approval allows


Cardiol Therapeutics to commence a Phase II, multi-center, double-blind,


randomized, placebo-controlled trial designed to study the safety and


tolerability of CardiolRx(TM), as well as its impact on myocardial recovery


in patients presenting Acute Myocarditis.



More specifically, Cardiol's Acute Myocarditis study is expected to enroll


100 patients at clinical centers in the United States and Europe. The


primary endpoints of the trial, which will be evaluated after 12 weeks of


double-blind therapy, consist of the following cardiac magnetic resonance


measures: left ventricular function (ejection fraction and longitudinal


strain) and myocardial edema (extra-cellular volume), each of which has


been shown to predict long-term prognosis of patients with Acute


Myocarditis.



The study has been designed by an independent steering committee comprising


distinguished thought leaders in Heart Failure and Myocarditis from


international centers of excellence, including: the Cleveland Clinic, the


Mayo Clinic, the Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center, the


University of Ottawa Heart Institute, McGill University Health Centre,


University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Charite Hospital Berlin, and the


University of South Florida Health Morsani College of Medicine/Tampa


General Hospital Heart and Vascular Institute.



Comments from the Company



'IND clearance to proceed with our Phase II clinical trial of CardiolRx in


patients with Acute Myocarditis represents another major milestone for


Cardiol as we continue to pursue the development of new treatment options


for patients with inflammatory Heart Disease,' said David Elsley, President


and Chief Executive Officer of Cardiol Therapeutics. 'We look forward to


further studying the cardioprotective potential of CardiolRx in this rare


but potentially devastating condition that remains an underdiagnosed cause


of Acute Heart Failure, sudden death, and chronic dilated Cardiomyopathy.'



GBC Research report update



As per our Initial Coverage report, we planned for an approval of the Phase


II clinical trial of CardiolRx in patients with Acute Myocarditis to be


received in Q3 2021. We are pleased to see the company being on track at


this point.



We view the approval of the IND Phase II clinical trials as a critical


development for the company.



This new step marks the beginning of a new phase for Cardiol Therapeutics


as treatment for Acute Myocarditis is, according to our forecast, the main


value driver for the company in the near future. We estimate patient


enrollment could begin as early as within the next few months. We maintain


our forecast of the phase II results to be announced in Q1 2023 and our


target price and rating remain unchanged.



Corporate updates



As of August 2021, the company has appointed Dr. Guillermo Torre-Amione as


its new chairman. M. Guillermo has served as an independent director since


August 2018.



Dr. Guillermo Torre-Amione



Dr. Torre-Amione received his medical degree from Tecnológico de Monterrey,


Campus Monterrey in 1985 and earned a PhD in Immunology from the University


of Chicago in 1990. He subsequently completed his training in Internal


Medicine and Cardiology with subspecialty training in Cardiac


Transplantation and Interventional Cardiology at Baylor College of Medicine


in Houston Texas.



Dr. Torre-Amione was presiding the Heart Failure and Cardiac


Transplantation Section at the Methodist Hospital in Houston from 1995 to


2010. He then became a full Professor of Medicine at Weill Cornell Medical


College at The Methodist Hospital in Houston in 2008. During his tenure at


The Methodist Hospital he was a board member of the Heart and Vascular


Center, and established the Cardiac Transplantation research endowment.


Furthermore, he was a board member of St Thomas University in Houston


Texas.



After 26 years in the United States, he returned to Mexico to become


President of TEC Salud at the Tecnológico de Monterrey. He is currently an


active member of the staff of both the San Jose Tec de Monterrey Hospital


and Zambrano Hellion Medical Center. He also maintains an academic


appointment at the Methodist Hospital in Houston.



M. Torre-Amione has carried out more than 100 clinical research projects,


holds several patents in the field of Heart Failure and has published over


170 peer reviewed professional articles.



We believe that Dr. Torre-Amione is an important step forward in the


company's leadership composition. Cardiol Therapeutics will be greatly


enhanced by his vast experience in both scientific and clinical research on


Heart Failure, including the design and execution of pivotal clinical


trials in this area.



As of September 7th, 2021, the company has appointed Michael J. Willner to


its Board of Directors.



Michael J. Willner earned a bachelor's degree in Accounting and Finance


from the University of South Florida and a law degree from Emory


University, where he was a member of the Emory Law Review. Prior to


entering the legal profession, Mr. Willner worked for the former Arthur


Andersen & Company, a national accounting firm, where he practiced in the


tax department. Following that, he worked for Milbank, Tweed, Hadley &


McCloy, one of the nation's most prominent international law firms, in New


York City.



In 1990, Mr. Willner founded Willner Capital, Inc., an investment firm


specialized in public and private equities, as well as debt instruments.


Since over 30 years, Willner Capital focuses on fundamental analysis and


event-driven tactics. Willner Capital has made major investments in the


biotechnology and pharmaceutical cannabinoid industries over the last


decade, focusing on clinical-stage firms seeking to solve unmet medical


needs.



The New York Times Business Section has quoted Mr. Willner on his


investments in the pharmaceutical side of the marijuana industry, and he


has participated in various panel discussions and advisory boards.



These three news reports combined together strengthen unquestionably our


confidence in Cardiol Therapeutics' overall chances of success.



Rating: BUY


Target price: 17,49 CAD (confirmed)



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22889.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date and time of completion of this research: 08/09/2021 (06:20 pm)


Date and time of first distribution: 09/09/2021 (02:00 am)



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



Bitte warten...