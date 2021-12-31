Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



23.06.21 15:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cardiol Therapeutics



Unternehmen: Cardiol Therapeutics


ISIN: CA14161Y2006



Anlass der Studie: Initial Coverage Report


Empfehlung: BUY


seit: 23.06.2021


Kursziel: 15,77 CAD


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2021


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg



One Product in two formulations, heart disease treatments in the making



Cardiol Therapeutics provides leadership in therapeutic trials using


Cannabidiol to take advantage of major opportunities in inflammatory heart


disease.



The company has an exclusive manufacturing agreement for a Cannabidiol


pharmaceutical formulation which is highly concentrated and THC free


(<10


ppm).



There is a considerable quantity of scientific evidence showing that using


Cannabidiol can be beneficial as an anti-inflammatory agent.



The management has a proven track record of strong leadership coupled with


substantial industry knowledge and competence in commercializing


proprietary medications.



The team enrolled their first patients in LANCER, a Phase II/III Outcomes


Trial in High-risk Patients Hospitalized with COVID-19 in April 2021.



The phase I Single and Multiple Ascending Dose Clinical Trial showed


successful Topline results for CardiolRx(TM) in April 2021.



The company applied for uplisting on the NASDAQ in March 2021.




Cardiol Therapeutics has one product on the market in Canada, Cortalex(TM)


CBD, exclusively available online at Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Inc.



The company raised over 50M CAD during the past 12 months, with just over


53M total shares outstanding allowing for maximum future value creation for


shareholders.



Our estimates project considerable cumulative earnings of 2.982M CAD for


the next 10 years with an 85% average margin.



They have a unique opportunity to leverage the well documented and


discussed benefits of Cannabidiol for three different cardiovascular


disease markets, each in dire need of effective treatment.



We believe the company to be an early takeover target in case of positive


results of their COVID-19 Phase II/III trials.



Price target: 15,77 CAD, Rating: BUY



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22609.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,6a,6b,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date (time) of completion of English version: 23/06/2021 (01:30 pm)


Date (time) of first distribution of English version: 23/06/2021 (03:00 pm)



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



