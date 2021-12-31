Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cardiol Therapeutics

Unternehmen: Cardiol Therapeutics

ISIN: CA14161Y2006

Anlass der Studie: Initial Coverage Report

Empfehlung: BUY

seit: 23.06.2021

Kursziel: 15,77 CAD

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2021

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg

One Product in two formulations, heart disease treatments in the making

Cardiol Therapeutics provides leadership in therapeutic trials using

Cannabidiol to take advantage of major opportunities in inflammatory heart

disease.

The company has an exclusive manufacturing agreement for a Cannabidiol

pharmaceutical formulation which is highly concentrated and THC free

(<10

ppm).

There is a considerable quantity of scientific evidence showing that using

Cannabidiol can be beneficial as an anti-inflammatory agent.





The management has a proven track record of strong leadership coupled with

substantial industry knowledge and competence in commercializing

proprietary medications.

The team enrolled their first patients in LANCER, a Phase II/III Outcomes

Trial in High-risk Patients Hospitalized with COVID-19 in April 2021.

The phase I Single and Multiple Ascending Dose Clinical Trial showed

successful Topline results for CardiolRx(TM) in April 2021.

The company applied for uplisting on the NASDAQ in March 2021.

Cardiol Therapeutics has one product on the market in Canada, Cortalex(TM)

CBD, exclusively available online at Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Inc.

The company raised over 50M CAD during the past 12 months, with just over

53M total shares outstanding allowing for maximum future value creation for

shareholders.

Our estimates project considerable cumulative earnings of 2.982M CAD for

the next 10 years with an 85% average margin.

They have a unique opportunity to leverage the well documented and

discussed benefits of Cannabidiol for three different cardiovascular

disease markets, each in dire need of effective treatment.

We believe the company to be an early takeover target in case of positive

results of their COVID-19 Phase II/III trials.

Price target: 15,77 CAD, Rating: BUY

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/22609.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

+++++++++++++++

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,6a,6b,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung

+++++++++++++++

Date (time) of completion of English version: 23/06/2021 (01:30 pm)

Date (time) of first distribution of English version: 23/06/2021 (03:00 pm)

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°