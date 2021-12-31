Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics (von GBC AG): BUY
23.06.21 15:01
dpa-AFX
Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics - von GBC AG
Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cardiol Therapeutics
Unternehmen: Cardiol Therapeutics
ISIN: CA14161Y2006
Anlass der Studie: Initial Coverage Report
Empfehlung: BUY
seit: 23.06.2021
Kursziel: 15,77 CAD
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2021
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg
One Product in two formulations, heart disease treatments in the making
Cardiol Therapeutics provides leadership in therapeutic trials using
Cannabidiol to take advantage of major opportunities in inflammatory heart
disease.
The company has an exclusive manufacturing agreement for a Cannabidiol
pharmaceutical formulation which is highly concentrated and THC free
(<10
ppm).
There is a considerable quantity of scientific evidence showing that using
Cannabidiol can be beneficial as an anti-inflammatory agent.
The management has a proven track record of strong leadership coupled with
substantial industry knowledge and competence in commercializing
proprietary medications.
The team enrolled their first patients in LANCER, a Phase II/III Outcomes
Trial in High-risk Patients Hospitalized with COVID-19 in April 2021.
The phase I Single and Multiple Ascending Dose Clinical Trial showed
successful Topline results for CardiolRx(TM) in April 2021.
The company applied for uplisting on the NASDAQ in March 2021.
Cardiol Therapeutics has one product on the market in Canada, Cortalex(TM)
CBD, exclusively available online at Medical Cannabis by Shoppers Inc.
The company raised over 50M CAD during the past 12 months, with just over
53M total shares outstanding allowing for maximum future value creation for
shareholders.
Our estimates project considerable cumulative earnings of 2.982M CAD for
the next 10 years with an 85% average margin.
They have a unique opportunity to leverage the well documented and
discussed benefits of Cannabidiol for three different cardiovascular
disease markets, each in dire need of effective treatment.
We believe the company to be an early takeover target in case of positive
results of their COVID-19 Phase II/III trials.
Price target: 15,77 CAD, Rating: BUY
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/22609.pdf
Date (time) of completion of English version: 23/06/2021 (01:30 pm)
Date (time) of first distribution of English version: 23/06/2021 (03:00 pm)
