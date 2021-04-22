Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cardiol Therapeutics



Unternehmen: Cardiol Therapeutics


ISIN: CA14161Y2006



Anlass der Studie: Management Interview


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg



The Company announced topline results from its Phase I Single and Multiple


Ascending Dose Clinical Trial of CardiolRx(TM). CardiolRx is a


pharmaceutically produced oral cannabidiol formulation being developed for


the treatment of acute and chronic inflammation associated with heart


disease. These results positively support Cardiol Therapeutics' proposed


treatment dosage for their upcoming CardiolRx Phase II and Phase II/III


trials. David Elsley, President and CEO of Cardiol Therapeutics, stated:


'Cardiol is initiating a Phase II/III clinical trial in the U.S.


investigating the cardioprotective properties of CardiolRx in 422


hospitalized patients with COVID-19 with a prior history of, or risk


factors for, cardiovascular disease, and we are planning to file an


Investigational New Drug application with the FDA for a Phase II


international trial in acute myocarditis, an inflammatory condition of the


heart which remains a leading cause of sudden cardiac death in children and


young adults.

'



GBC AG: Mr. Elsley, first, we congratulate you for this achievement. To our


knowledge no other studies have incorporated such a high number of subjects


for single and multiple ascending dosing of high concentration cannabidiol.


Can you explain your decision to include over 52 participants?



David Elsley: To date, the clinical trials conducted with cannabidiol in


support of FDA approvals for the treatment of rare childhood epilepsies


have only involved children. It is therefore important to note that


Cardiol's study is one of the most comprehensive Phase I clinical trials


ever conducted in adults. Cardiol's study included fifty-two adult subjects


who received one of two doses of drug (5 mg/kg or 15 mg/kg of CardiolRx) in


both a non fed and fed state. Our study results demonstrated that when the


drug was taken with food, the blood levels of the drug were six to seven


times higher than when the drug was taken without food. This is an


important confirmatory finding as it supports our long-standing


recommendation that cannabidiol should be taken with food to optimize its


therapeutic potential. Cannabidiol is fat soluble, and when taken with


food, more drug reaches the blood circulation and becomes available to


target sites of disease. Furthermore, even at the very high doses


administered during our study, CardiolRx was shown to be safe and well


tolerated with no adverse impact on cardiac status or liver function.



GBC AG: These results allow Cardiol Therapeutics to move one step further


in the process of drug approval by the FDA. Can you give us more details on


the timeline for your two major clinical development programs?



David Elsley: We are currently initiating a landmark Phase II/III clinical


study in the United States in patients with cardiovascular disease (CVD),


or risk factors for CVD, who are hospitalized with COVID-19. In this study


we are investigating the anti-inflammatory and cardioprotective properties


of CardiolRx in these high-risk patients, who experience markedly elevated


risk for mortality and major cardiovascular complications, such as heart


attack or stroke. This potentially registrational trial will enroll 422


patients at clinical research centers throughout the U.S. We are also


preparing to explore the cardioprotective properties of CardiolRx in a


second inflammatory heart condition called acute myocarditis. Acute


myocarditis is a devasting disease that represents a leading cause of


sudden cardiac death in young healthy adults and children and for which


there is currently no recognized standard of care. Based on the successful


results of the Company's Phase I program, we are now preparing to file an


IND application with the FDA for a Phase II study in acute myocarditis; a


disease that is eligible for orphan drug fast-track designation in the


U.S., as it represents a life-threatening disease that affects less than


200,000 people in the United States. Importantly, GW Pharmaceuticals


utilized the U.S. orphan drug program to fast track the development of


cannabidiol for rare forms of pediatric epilepsy, and in 3.5 years


increased shareholder value by over US $6 billion.



GBC AG: When GW Pharmaceuticals, developer of the leading cannabidiol


epilepsies treatment Epidiolex, got acquired by Jazz Pharmaceutical for


over 7.2B USD, it served as a stamp of approval for new treatments based on


high dosages of cannabidiol. Do you believe that if CardiolRx got approval


for commercial production by the FDA to treat acute myocarditis, the


company could expect the same range of valuation or even higher?



David Elsley: The acute myocarditis market opportunity is essentially twice


the size of the market for rare epilepsies. The prevalence of the rare


pediatric epilepsies is about 37,000 each year, whereas the prevalence of


acute myocarditis is over 70,000 people. It is also important to note that


other treatments being investigated for acute myocarditis are extremely


expensive, with potential treatment costs in the range of USD $60,000. In


this context, the potential value of CardiolRx as a new drug for the


treatment of acute myocarditis is incredibly significant, as not only would


we have the opportunity to improve outcomes and quality of life for these


young patients, but we would also have an opportunity to save the


healthcare system the enormous expenses of treating patients in the


hospital.



GBC AG: When GW Pharmaceuticals conducted their Phase III trial for


Epidiolex, they had a total of 224 patients. Once again, your CardiolRx


Phase II/III Trial for patients with COVID-19 who have a prior history of,


or risk factors for cardiovascular disease will count twice as many


patients. Can you explain why you are embarking on such an important


clinical program?



David Elsley: Our Phase II/III trial has been designed to investigate the


impact of CardiolRx on the risk of mortality, major cardiovascular


complications, such as heart attack or stroke, and risk of progression to


intensive care or requirement for ventilatory support. In this context, we


have a unique opportunity to study a large patient population to determine


the ability of CardiolRx to affect the end result of disease, in addition


to studying the impact of our drug on a patient's symptoms, quality of


life, and other markers of disease progression. To demonstrate the impact


of a new medicine on significant clinical endpoints such as mortality or


morbidity, typically larger patient numbers are required and that is why


our U.S. study design includes more patients than the previous studies in


epilepsy you are referring to. The other benefit of using a larger number


of patients in our study is the potential for the trial results to support


both an emergency use authorization and an application for marketing


authorization for the treatment of high-risk COVID-19 patients.



GBC AG: How fast after the approval from the FDA could you commercialise


CardiolRx regarding COVID-19?



David Elsley: The FDA has provided emergency use authorization in a matter


of weeks after positive data for other treatments. To the extent that we


continue to see outbreaks around the world of COVID-19, we believe that


positive results form our Phase II/III program would also support an


emergency use authorization by the FDA and possibly other jurisdictions


around the world. Positive results from this study may also support a new


drug application for the treatment of patients with a prior history of


cardiovascular diseases who become COVID-19 positive as notwithstanding the


roll out of vaccines, we believe there will be a need for effective


therapies for high-risk COVID-19 patients well into the future.



GBC AG: Lastly, you surround yourself with a team of leading practicians in


the cardiovascular field. More specifically, one fact caught our attention:


Dr. Matthias Friedrich and Dr. Carsten Tschöpe both have strong links to


Germany and more precisely Berlin. Dr. Tschöpe is the Vice Director of the


Department of Internal Medicine and Cardiology at the University Medicine


Berlin and was awarded the prestigious Arthur Weber Prize by the German


Cardiac Society for his cardiovascular research. Dr. Friedrich founded one


of the first large Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance centres in Germany at


the Charité University Hospital in Berlin. Can you explain us how Cardiol


Therapeutics and you personally came to have such strong ties with Germany?



David Elsley: Dr. Tschöpe is world renowned for his work in acute


myocarditis. At the Charité hospital in Berlin, he oversees one of the


largest myocarditis practices in all of Europe. Patients with acute


myocarditis are referred from all over Germany and Europe to the Charité.


Dr. Friedrich, who is now at McGill University Hospital in Montreal, also


spent many years in heart failure medicine at the Charité and he is also


internationally recognized for his work in electrophysiology in heart


disease. Inflammation increases your risk for abnormal heart rhythms which


can lead to ventricular tachycardia which can in turn result in sudden


cardiac death. Dr. Friedrich is an expert in looking at this aspect of


cardiac disease. In this regard, as heart disease does not respect borders


and affects people all around the world, we are extremely pleased that our


Steering Committee, which oversees the design of our clinical trial


programs, is made up of international specialists from Europe, the United


States, Canada, and Latin America.



GBC AG: CardiolRx's treatment of acute myocarditis would not fight the


cause, usually a virus infection, but would limit the direct damages


inflicted to the patient heart tissue. It could therefore limit the


possible cardiac failure and irreversible damage to the ventricular


function due to the myocardial tissue inflammation caused by the infection.


What is your treatment trying to achieve?



David Elsley: We developed CardiolRx for patients that need cardio


protection during the acute phase of disease. We envisage providing


patients with high doses of cannabidiol over a relatively short period of


time (30-60 days) to provide rapid onset cardio protection during the acute


or dangerous phase of the disease. In short, we believe this therapeutic


strategy can help protect heart tissue from the damage caused by


inflammation and therefore reduce the consequences of this disease and


significantly improve patients' quality of life.



GBC AG: Mr. Elsley, thank you very much for the interview.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22347.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


+++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,6b,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) of completion of English version: 22/04/2021 (12:33 pm)


Date (time) of first distribution of English version: 22/04/2021 (02:00 pm)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






