Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (von GBC AG): International Inve...
14.05.22 09:01
dpa-AFX
^
Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. - von GBC AG
Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.
Unternehmen: Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.
ISIN: CA14161Y2006
Anlass der Studie:
Empfehlung: International Investment Forum
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg
Upcoming Investor Event:
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. to present at digital International Investment
Forum (IIF)
On May 19, the IIF International Investment Forum will take place. At this
forum, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. will also present its business model and
current business development.
Presentation slot:
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (ISIN: CA14161Y2006)
08.40 am EST (New York, Toronto time)
02.40 pm CEST (Frankfurt, Paris time)
08.40 pm HKT (Hong Kong, Perth, Singapore time)
Speaker: David Elsley, CEO
The International Investment Forum (IIF) is a live, digital-only event that
provides access to publicly traded companies from the small- and mid-cap
segments around the world. Speakers on May 19, 2022 will be board members
of publicly traded companies from the technology, commodities, security,
medical, logistics and aerospace sectors.
The program with schedule can be found at the following link:
https://ii-forum.com/timetable-all-events/
The registration for this event is available at the following link:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/3716522695074/
WN_DGpMon9sSautfBEH4gZ8Ng
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/24111.pdf
Kontakt für Rückfragen
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
+++++++++++++++
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:
http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
+++++++++++++++
-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.
Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung
oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,17 €
|0,998 €
|0,172 €
|+17,23%
|13.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA14161Y2006
|A2PA9E
|4,24 €
|0,93 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,17 €
|+17,23%
|13.05.22
|Stuttgart
|1,15 €
|+19,29%
|13.05.22
|Berlin
|1,145 €
|+14,73%
|13.05.22
|Nasdaq
|1,16 $
|+12,62%
|13.05.22
|Frankfurt
|1,065 €
|+6,50%
|13.05.22
|NYSE
|1,12 $
|+3,70%
|13.05.22
|AMEX
|1,07 $
|0,00%
|11.05.22
|Düsseldorf
|0,982 €
|-0,20%
|13.05.22
|München
|1,015 €
|-1,46%
|13.05.22
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|31
|Cardiol Therapeutics
|19.04.22