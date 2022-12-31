Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (von GBC AG): 17.49 CAD
10.02.22 12:21
dpa-AFX
Original-Research: Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. - von GBC AG
Einstufung von GBC AG zu Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.
Unternehmen: Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.
ISIN: CA14161Y2006
Anlass der Studie: Company presentation
Empfehlung: 17.49 CAD
Kursziel: BUY
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Julien Desrosiers; Felix Haugg
Upcoming Investor Event:
Cardiol Therapeutics to present at digital International Investment Forum
(IIF)
On February 17, the IIF International Investment Forum will take place. At
this forum, Cardiol Therapeutics will also present its business model and
current business development.
Presentation slot:
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (ISIN: CA14161Y2006)
09.00 am EST (New York, Toronto time)
03.00 pm CET (Frankfurt, Paris time)
10.00 pm HKT (Hong Kong, Perth, Singapore time)
Speaker: David Elsley, CEO
The International Investment Forum (IIF) is a live, digital-only event that
provides access to publicly traded companies from the small- and mid-cap
segments around the world. Speakers on February 17, 2022 will be board
members of publicly traded companies from the technology, commodities,
security, medical, logistics and aerospace sectors.
The program with schedule can be found at the following link:
https://ii-forum.com/timetable-all-events/
Registrations for this event and Cardiol Therapeutics' presentation are
available at the following link:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/8416443987095/
WN_fM2DLtC_S7eMzHfL7uYamA
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/23356.pdf
Kontakt für Rückfragen
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:
http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung
Datum (Zeitpunkt) der Fertigstellung: 10.02.2022 (11:00 Uhr)
Datum (Zeitpunkt) der ersten Weitergabe: 10.02.2021 (12:20 Uhr)
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,70 €
|1,61 €
|0,09 €
|+5,59%
|10.02./14:51
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA14161Y2006
|A2PA9E
|4,24 €
|1,37 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,70 €
|+5,59%
|13:48
|Frankfurt
|1,66 €
|+7,10%
|14:17
|Berlin
|1,66 €
|+3,75%
|14:05
|NYSE
|1,83 $
|+3,39%
|09.02.22
|Düsseldorf
|1,61 €
|+2,55%
|14:01
|Nasdaq
|1,83 $
|+2,23%
|09.02.22
|München
|1,60 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|AMEX
|1,83 $
|0,00%
|09.02.22
|Stuttgart
|1,57 €
|-1,26%
|08:00
