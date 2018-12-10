Erweiterte Funktionen

Original-Research: CYAN AG (von GBC AG): Buy




10.12.18 10:31
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: CYAN AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu CYAN AG



Unternehmen: CYAN AG


ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8



Anlass der Studie: Research Update


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 49.50 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



Cyber security growth market offers enormous potential; Through the


acquisition of I-New, CYAN has evolved into a system provider for mobile


communications companies and has significantly expanded its customer base;


As a result of the I-New acquisition, CYAN is advancing in new dimensions


in terms of sales and revenue and has also increased its regional presence


and performance



CYAN AG is a leading global provider of white-label IT security solutions


with more than 15 years' experience in the field of IT security.

The


company's core businesses are mobile security solutions for mobile and


fixed line (MNO, ISP) end users, virtual mobile operators (MVNO), insurance


and finance companies, and government institutions.



Through the takeover of I-New in July 2018, CYAN AG is developing into a


global system provider for MVNOs and will be able to significantly expand


its customer base and regional presence. The company currently has more


than 40 major MVNO customers, who in turn serve around 5.5 million


customers. CYAN AG's IT solutions can be easily integrated into existing


customer IT infrastructure and marketed through a revenue share model,


enabling the customer to generate significant additional revenue.



The main focus of the CYAN Group is the protection of mobile data traffic.


This is the segment of the global IT security market that is growing at an


extremely fast rate. This is due to the fact that the number of digital


devices (smartphones, etc.) is steadily increasing and users of such


devices are increasingly using them for important and personal matters such


as email, mobile online banking, online shopping and social media. However,


this user behaviour also increases the risk of being affected by


cyber-attacks. According to statistics, 12.0% of EU citizens have already


become victims of cyber-crime. Against this background, we also assume that


this market will continue to record considerable growth rates in the


future.



The key competitive advantage of the CYAN security solution is that it is


implemented directly in the customer's data centre - be it MNO, MVNO or a


financial institution. This eliminates the need for end users to have


downloads, as is typically the case with other security providers such as


Norton or F-Secure. This security solution is particularly attractive for


MNOs, because white label products are very scalable and more profitable


than competitor solutions. According to the company, CYAN AG is currently


the only supplier worldwide in this niche (USP). As a result, an MNO or


MVNO can achieve significant additional revenue with CYAN solutions.



For the Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) customer group, the CYAN


group also offers a data optimisation solution that enables significant


cost savings without major investment requirements on behalf of the MVNO


(not OPEX/CAPEX). According to the company, a maximum of 20.0% of the


purchased data volume can be saved, whereby the revenue is shared with the


MVNO (Revenue Sharing Model).



Likewise, the CYAN Group has developed special security solutions for the


third group of customers, financial and insurance companies, which can be


directly integrated into the existing app, e.g. a bank customer app (In-app


solution). In this way, the respective device and internet browsing can be


made safer and the actual banking transaction can be protected against


threats deriving from the internet.



In the past, CYAN AG has focused very heavily on the development of its


comprehensive IT security offer and has already been able to gain the first


well-known major customers, such as T-Mobile Austria and Poland, in the


context of an exclusive group contract with the company Deutsche Telekom


(T-Mobile). The described MVNO and banking products have also been


available for purchase and marketed since Q3/2017. Since then, contracts


have been concluded in these segments with Sberbank (EU), the South African


company MyBucks, Surf Telecom, Flash Mobile Telecom and Klik Mobile. In


addition, around 85.0% of I-New customers have already contractually agreed


to use the CYAN solution to optimise their data volumes since the


acquisition of I-New. The company expects around 50.0% of these customers


to have gone live with CYAN's optimisation solution by the end of October.



The CYAN Group also has a wellfilled project pipeline of potential new


customers that will enable further significant revenue growth. The company


has stated that it has more than 100 potential customers in test phases,


negotiations or contractual discussions.



CYAN AG successfully completed its IPO in March of this year. As part of


this, EUR 31.70 million in investor funds (gross issuing proceeds) was


raised. Most of the funds raised were used to fully acquire the CYAN


Security Group.



Based on the innovative system offering, the existing customer base, new


customer relationships and the promising project pipeline, we expect


significant growth in sales and earnings for the future business


development of the CYAN Group. CYAN AG should in particular be able to


benefit from the I-New acquisition, which opens up significant synergy


potential. Above all, this is closely linked to I-New's extensive customer


base (cross-selling). The company estimates the expected annual synergy


effects (sales and costs) from this acquisition will amount to EUR 6.0


million.



In concrete terms, we anticipate sales of EUR 13.45 million (including


I-New inclusion since July 2018) and an operating result (EBITDA) of EUR


4.50 million for the current 2018 financial year, which will result in


significant profitable growth compared to last year (sales and EBITDA in


2017: EUR 4.90 and 2.56 million, respectively). For the following year


2019, we anticipate a continuation of this dynamic growth course, in


particular due to the anticipated revenue synergies as a result of the


I-New takeover and new customer contracts and a further increase in EBITDA


to EUR 20.15 million with a turnover of EUR 35.10 million. The massive


increase in profitability will in particular be achieved through expected


economies of scale and synergy effects. In the following financial years,


new customer growth is expected to continue to develop dynamically and


enable long-term double-digit EBIT margins of more than 70.0% with even


more pronounced economies of scale.



On this basis, we evaluated the IT company using our DCF model and in doing


so, we determined a fair value of EUR 49.50 (previously: EUR 35.80). The


increase in the stock price target in particular resulted from the


inclusion of the effects of the I-New acquisition and the roll-over effect


(stock price target horizon from 2018 to 2019). Against the background of


the current share price, this results in a continued BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/17381.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++


Datum (Zeitpunkt)Fertigstellung: 10.12.18 (09:40 Uhr)


Datum (Zeitpunkt) erste Weitergabe: 10.12.18 (10:30 Uhr)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Artikelsuche mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
23,95 € 24,00 € -0,05 € -0,21% 10.12./12:29
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A2E4SV8 A2E4SV 29,00 € 20,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		24,105 € +2,36%  10:12
Stuttgart 24,495 € +2,06%  10:13
Frankfurt 24,10 € +0,42%  08:11
Düsseldorf 23,995 € 0,00%  12:00
Xetra 23,95 € -0,21%  12:28
München 23,85 € -0,87%  08:00
Berlin 23,70 € -1,19%  08:28
  = Realtime
