Original-Research: CYAN AG (von GBC AG): Buy

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "cyan":

^

Original-Research: CYAN AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu CYAN AG

Unternehmen: CYAN AG

ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8

Anlass der Studie: Research Update

Empfehlung: Buy

Kursziel: 49.50 EUR

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker

Cyber security growth market offers enormous potential; Through the

acquisition of I-New, CYAN has evolved into a system provider for mobile

communications companies and has significantly expanded its customer base;

As a result of the I-New acquisition, CYAN is advancing in new dimensions

in terms of sales and revenue and has also increased its regional presence

and performance

CYAN AG is a leading global provider of white-label IT security solutions

with more than 15 years' experience in the field of IT security.



The

company's core businesses are mobile security solutions for mobile and

fixed line (MNO, ISP) end users, virtual mobile operators (MVNO), insurance

and finance companies, and government institutions.

Through the takeover of I-New in July 2018, CYAN AG is developing into a

global system provider for MVNOs and will be able to significantly expand

its customer base and regional presence. The company currently has more

than 40 major MVNO customers, who in turn serve around 5.5 million

customers. CYAN AG's IT solutions can be easily integrated into existing

customer IT infrastructure and marketed through a revenue share model,

enabling the customer to generate significant additional revenue.

The main focus of the CYAN Group is the protection of mobile data traffic.

This is the segment of the global IT security market that is growing at an

extremely fast rate. This is due to the fact that the number of digital

devices (smartphones, etc.) is steadily increasing and users of such

devices are increasingly using them for important and personal matters such

as email, mobile online banking, online shopping and social media. However,

this user behaviour also increases the risk of being affected by

cyber-attacks. According to statistics, 12.0% of EU citizens have already

become victims of cyber-crime. Against this background, we also assume that

this market will continue to record considerable growth rates in the

future.

The key competitive advantage of the CYAN security solution is that it is

implemented directly in the customer's data centre - be it MNO, MVNO or a

financial institution. This eliminates the need for end users to have

downloads, as is typically the case with other security providers such as

Norton or F-Secure. This security solution is particularly attractive for

MNOs, because white label products are very scalable and more profitable

than competitor solutions. According to the company, CYAN AG is currently

the only supplier worldwide in this niche (USP). As a result, an MNO or

MVNO can achieve significant additional revenue with CYAN solutions.

For the Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) customer group, the CYAN

group also offers a data optimisation solution that enables significant

cost savings without major investment requirements on behalf of the MVNO

(not OPEX/CAPEX). According to the company, a maximum of 20.0% of the

purchased data volume can be saved, whereby the revenue is shared with the

MVNO (Revenue Sharing Model).

Likewise, the CYAN Group has developed special security solutions for the

third group of customers, financial and insurance companies, which can be

directly integrated into the existing app, e.g. a bank customer app (In-app

solution). In this way, the respective device and internet browsing can be

made safer and the actual banking transaction can be protected against

threats deriving from the internet.

In the past, CYAN AG has focused very heavily on the development of its

comprehensive IT security offer and has already been able to gain the first

well-known major customers, such as T-Mobile Austria and Poland, in the

context of an exclusive group contract with the company Deutsche Telekom

(T-Mobile). The described MVNO and banking products have also been

available for purchase and marketed since Q3/2017. Since then, contracts

have been concluded in these segments with Sberbank (EU), the South African

company MyBucks, Surf Telecom, Flash Mobile Telecom and Klik Mobile. In

addition, around 85.0% of I-New customers have already contractually agreed

to use the CYAN solution to optimise their data volumes since the

acquisition of I-New. The company expects around 50.0% of these customers

to have gone live with CYAN's optimisation solution by the end of October.

The CYAN Group also has a wellfilled project pipeline of potential new

customers that will enable further significant revenue growth. The company

has stated that it has more than 100 potential customers in test phases,

negotiations or contractual discussions.

CYAN AG successfully completed its IPO in March of this year. As part of

this, EUR 31.70 million in investor funds (gross issuing proceeds) was

raised. Most of the funds raised were used to fully acquire the CYAN

Security Group.

Based on the innovative system offering, the existing customer base, new

customer relationships and the promising project pipeline, we expect

significant growth in sales and earnings for the future business

development of the CYAN Group. CYAN AG should in particular be able to

benefit from the I-New acquisition, which opens up significant synergy

potential. Above all, this is closely linked to I-New's extensive customer

base (cross-selling). The company estimates the expected annual synergy

effects (sales and costs) from this acquisition will amount to EUR 6.0

million.

In concrete terms, we anticipate sales of EUR 13.45 million (including

I-New inclusion since July 2018) and an operating result (EBITDA) of EUR

4.50 million for the current 2018 financial year, which will result in

significant profitable growth compared to last year (sales and EBITDA in

2017: EUR 4.90 and 2.56 million, respectively). For the following year

2019, we anticipate a continuation of this dynamic growth course, in

particular due to the anticipated revenue synergies as a result of the

I-New takeover and new customer contracts and a further increase in EBITDA

to EUR 20.15 million with a turnover of EUR 35.10 million. The massive

increase in profitability will in particular be achieved through expected

economies of scale and synergy effects. In the following financial years,

new customer growth is expected to continue to develop dynamically and

enable long-term double-digit EBIT margins of more than 70.0% with even

more pronounced economies of scale.

On this basis, we evaluated the IT company using our DCF model and in doing

so, we determined a fair value of EUR 49.50 (previously: EUR 35.80). The

increase in the stock price target in particular resulted from the

inclusion of the effects of the I-New acquisition and the roll-over effect

(stock price target horizon from 2018 to 2019). Against the background of

the current share price, this results in a continued BUY rating.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/17381.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

Jörg Grunwald

Vorstand

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

++++++++++++++++

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm

+++++++++++++++

Datum (Zeitpunkt)Fertigstellung: 10.12.18 (09:40 Uhr)

Datum (Zeitpunkt) erste Weitergabe: 10.12.18 (10:30 Uhr)

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°