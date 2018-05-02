Erweiterte Funktionen

Original-Research: CYAN AG (von GBC AG): Buy




02.05.18 09:51
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: CYAN AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu CYAN AG



Unternehmen: CYAN AG


ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8



Anlass der Studie: Research report (initial coverage)


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 35.80 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



CYAN AG is a leading European provider of white-label IT security solutions


with more than 15 years' experience in IT security with headquarters in


Munich.

The main focus of the company is mobile security solutions for end


users of mobile operators (MNOs), virtual mobile operators (MVNOs) and


banks (B-2-B-2-C Business Model). CYAN's IT solutions can be easily


integrated into existing customer IT infrastructure and marketed through a


revenue share model, enabling them to generate significant additional


revenue.



The main focus of the CYAN Group is the protection of mobile data traffic.


This is the segment of the global IT security market that is growing at an


extremely fast rate. This is due to the fact that the number of digital


devices (smart phones, etc.) is steadily increasing and users of such


devices are increasingly using them for important and personal matters such


as email, mobile online banking, online shopping and social media - for


example, the use of mobile banking in Europe increased by 250.0% last year.


However, this user behaviour also increases the risk of cyber-attacks -


12.0% of EU citizens have already been victims of cyber-crime. Against this


background, we also assume that this market will continue to record


considerable growth rates in the future.



The key competitive advantage of the Cyan security solution is that it is


implemented directly in the customer's data centre - be it MNO, MVNO or a


financial institution. This eliminates the need for end users to have


downloads, as is typically the case with other security providers such as


Norton or F-Secure.



The CYAN solution is particularly attractive for MNOs, because white label


products are very scalable and more profitable than competitor solutions.


CYAN is currently the only supplier worldwide in this niche (USP). As a


result, an MNO or MVNO can achieve significant additional revenue with CYAN


solutions.



For the Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) customer group, CYAN has


been offering a solution since mid-2017 that will enable significant cost


savings without major investment requirements on behalf of the MVNO (not


OPEX/CAPEX). At its peak, 20.0% of the purchased data volume can be saved,


whereby the revenue with the MVNO is shared.



Likewise, CYAN has developed special security solutions for the third group


of customers, financial and insurance companies, which can be directly


integrated into the existing bank customer app (in-app solution). In this


way, the respective device and internet browsing can be made safer and the


actual banking transaction can be protected against threats deriving from


the internet.



In the past, CYAN AG has focused very heavily on the development of its


comprehensive IT security offer and has already been able to gain the first


well-known major customers, such as T-Mobile Austria and Poland, in the


context of an exclusive group contract with the company Deutsche Telekom


(T-Mobile). Since Q3/2017, the described MVNO and banking products have


also been offered and marketed. Since then, contracts have been concluded


in these segments with the company Sberbank (EU), the South African company


MyBucks and, in particular, with I-New - an MVNO platform. The contract


with I-NEW will now roll out the Cyan solution on 24 MVNOs worldwide. In


addition, the company has a heavily populated project pipeline of potential


customers that will enable further significant revenue growth. After the


fixed costs have already been covered by the previous business, the new


business has margins of more than 80.0%.



In March of this year, the CYAN Group announced a successful initial public


offering. As part of this, EUR 31.70 million in investor funds (gross


issuing proceeds) was raised. Most of the funds raised will be used to


fully acquire the CYAN Security Group (current participation: 51.0%).



We expect significant growth in sales and earnings for further business


development. Overall, CYAN AG has laid a solid foundation for benefiting


from the expected dynamic growth in the IT security market. For the past


financial year 2017, we expect sales of EUR 4.90 million and an operating


result (EBIT) of EUR 2.36 million. For the coming year of 2018, we


anticipate that the course of profitable growth will continue and calculate


a turnover of EUR 10.66 million and an EBIT of EUR 5.76 million. In the


following financial years, the expected economies of scale should become


even more pronounced, enabling long-term double-digit EBIT margins of more


than 70.0%.



On this basis, we evaluated the IT company using our DCF model and in doing


so, we determined a fair value of EUR 35.80. Based on the current share


price level, this results in a BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/16405.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






