Original-Research: CYAN AG (von GBC AG): Buy

Original-Research: CYAN AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu CYAN AG

Unternehmen: CYAN AG

ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8

Anlass der Studie: Research report (initial coverage)

Empfehlung: Buy

Kursziel: 35.80 EUR

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker

CYAN AG is a leading European provider of white-label IT security solutions

with more than 15 years' experience in IT security with headquarters in

Munich.



The main focus of the company is mobile security solutions for end

users of mobile operators (MNOs), virtual mobile operators (MVNOs) and

banks (B-2-B-2-C Business Model). CYAN's IT solutions can be easily

integrated into existing customer IT infrastructure and marketed through a

revenue share model, enabling them to generate significant additional

revenue.

The main focus of the CYAN Group is the protection of mobile data traffic.

This is the segment of the global IT security market that is growing at an

extremely fast rate. This is due to the fact that the number of digital

devices (smart phones, etc.) is steadily increasing and users of such

devices are increasingly using them for important and personal matters such

as email, mobile online banking, online shopping and social media - for

example, the use of mobile banking in Europe increased by 250.0% last year.

However, this user behaviour also increases the risk of cyber-attacks -

12.0% of EU citizens have already been victims of cyber-crime. Against this

background, we also assume that this market will continue to record

considerable growth rates in the future.

The key competitive advantage of the Cyan security solution is that it is

implemented directly in the customer's data centre - be it MNO, MVNO or a

financial institution. This eliminates the need for end users to have

downloads, as is typically the case with other security providers such as

Norton or F-Secure.

The CYAN solution is particularly attractive for MNOs, because white label

products are very scalable and more profitable than competitor solutions.

CYAN is currently the only supplier worldwide in this niche (USP). As a

result, an MNO or MVNO can achieve significant additional revenue with CYAN

solutions.

For the Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) customer group, CYAN has

been offering a solution since mid-2017 that will enable significant cost

savings without major investment requirements on behalf of the MVNO (not

OPEX/CAPEX). At its peak, 20.0% of the purchased data volume can be saved,

whereby the revenue with the MVNO is shared.

Likewise, CYAN has developed special security solutions for the third group

of customers, financial and insurance companies, which can be directly

integrated into the existing bank customer app (in-app solution). In this

way, the respective device and internet browsing can be made safer and the

actual banking transaction can be protected against threats deriving from

the internet.

In the past, CYAN AG has focused very heavily on the development of its

comprehensive IT security offer and has already been able to gain the first

well-known major customers, such as T-Mobile Austria and Poland, in the

context of an exclusive group contract with the company Deutsche Telekom

(T-Mobile). Since Q3/2017, the described MVNO and banking products have

also been offered and marketed. Since then, contracts have been concluded

in these segments with the company Sberbank (EU), the South African company

MyBucks and, in particular, with I-New - an MVNO platform. The contract

with I-NEW will now roll out the Cyan solution on 24 MVNOs worldwide. In

addition, the company has a heavily populated project pipeline of potential

customers that will enable further significant revenue growth. After the

fixed costs have already been covered by the previous business, the new

business has margins of more than 80.0%.

In March of this year, the CYAN Group announced a successful initial public

offering. As part of this, EUR 31.70 million in investor funds (gross

issuing proceeds) was raised. Most of the funds raised will be used to

fully acquire the CYAN Security Group (current participation: 51.0%).

We expect significant growth in sales and earnings for further business

development. Overall, CYAN AG has laid a solid foundation for benefiting

from the expected dynamic growth in the IT security market. For the past

financial year 2017, we expect sales of EUR 4.90 million and an operating

result (EBIT) of EUR 2.36 million. For the coming year of 2018, we

anticipate that the course of profitable growth will continue and calculate

a turnover of EUR 10.66 million and an EBIT of EUR 5.76 million. In the

following financial years, the expected economies of scale should become

even more pronounced, enabling long-term double-digit EBIT margins of more

than 70.0%.

On this basis, we evaluated the IT company using our DCF model and in doing

so, we determined a fair value of EUR 35.80. Based on the current share

price level, this results in a BUY rating.

