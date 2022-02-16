Original-Research: CENIT AG (von GBC AG): GBC Management Interview

Erweiterte Funktionen



As expected, the excellent development of the fourth quarter of 2021


contributed significantly to the successful business development of CENIT


AG in the past business year 2021. With sales revenues in an expected range


of EUR 153 - 155 million, an EBIT of EUR 6.0 - 6.3 million should have been


achieved. Both the turnover and in particular the result would thus be


above the previous forecasts. GBC analyst Cosmin Filker spoke with the new


CENIT-CEO Peter Schneck.



GBC AG: Mr Schneck, in the fourth quarter, EBIT also benefited from their


extraordinarily high sales of proprietary software. Was that a one-off-


effect and how would you classify the business development of the past


year?



Peter Schneck: CENIT was able to record four short-term incoming orders at


the end of the year, three of which were in the EIM area and one in the PLM


area. All four orders contain a high proportion of proprietary software


and, thus, a pleasing margin as well. Our own solutions are crucial for the


integration of partner solutions and will therefore be in greater demand in


the future. The short time it took for customers to contact us before the


orders were completed is due to a catch-up effect. We assume that this will


now also be the case in other customer relationships and therefore does not


represent a special effect. Rather, clients have become more focused and


decisive during the pandemic. Therefore, we also expect positive business


development in the current year.



GBC AG: You have been the new CEO of CENIT AG since 01.01.2022 and, thus,


after the departure of Kurt Bengel. What was the transition like and what


impression did you gain in your first weeks in your new position?



Peter Schneck: The introduction by Mr Bengel was very intensive and good,


so that I was able to gain a valuable first insight. Accordingly, we have


strong partners, a very balanced and sustainable portfolio as well as a


highly motivated team with a high degree of expertise in very interesting


industry sectors. This is a very motivating environment for me. At the same


time, I have already been able to pick up on some future topics that we


will now tackle.



GBC AG: Previously, as a member of the DATAGROUP SE Management Board, you


were responsible for M&A, investor relations and legal affairs. Will M&A


and increased investor communication also be your focus at CENIT AG?



Peter Schneck: Our growth strategy includes strong inorganic growth, as


without M&A it will not be possible to achieve the CENIT 2025 target


through organic growth alone. Therefore, we will acquire one to two


companies per year. We will focus on companies based in Europe and North


America with annual sales of between EUR 5 million and EUR 30 million. The


goal is to strengthen our five business areas through technology, customer


portfolios, talent and regional presence.



With regard to investor communication, we will become increasingly active


and be represented at investor conferences virtually or, preferably, in


person. Participation in more than ten conferences is planned for 2022


alone. In addition, we will reintroduce a quarterly telephone conference to


explain the figures and provide up-to-date background information. As in my


previous job, transparency towards investors and shareholders is a very


important goal for me.



GBC AG: How do you assess the current market environment in your


traditional customer sectors? Were they particularly affected by the corona


pandemic?



Peter Schneck: Our customer groups in the automotive and aviation


industries were particularly hard hit by corona and this naturally had an


impact on CENIT. In some cases, we were no longer able to go to our


customers' premises to carry out our work. However, over the last six


months we have seen a significant upturn in these industries, which has


been positively reflected in our remarkable last quarter. The pandemic has


once again accelerated the importance of digitalisation overall, but


especially in the manufacturing industry. In this respect, we are very


positive about the current year as well as the years to come.



GBC AG: Are there strategic considerations to be made to achieve a stronger


mix in the customer industries?



Peter Schneck: Heavy dependence on the manufacturing industry, especially


automotive and aerospace, has shown us that we need to diversify in order


to be better able to react to any pandemics and/or other economic


influences. Fortunately, our solutions are needed in all industries and the


topic of digitalisation is on everyone's lips. Therefore, we are now


looking at the potential in calm and reflection and will then add one or


two new segments. In addition, we have also recognised that we need to


position ourselves even more globally in order to be able to compensate for


any regional market fluctuations by balancing them out in other regions. We


have to find the right balance.



GBC AG: The topics of ESG and sustainability are becoming increasingly


prominent. How is your company covering this area?



Peter Schneck: At our Annual General Meeting in May 2022, we will publish


an ESG report that shows our objectives and the activities we have already


carried out. The topic of ESG has become enormously important in attracting


new talent, but also on the capital market, so we will also deal with it


comprehensively.



Furthermore, ESG also offers CENIT opportunities to expand sales through


new product solutions. We work with our partners to provide our customers


with data and evaluations across the entire value chain that are needed for


an ESG report or that enable a sustainable decision to be made in the first


place. After all, we are always involved in the process, from product


planning to the recycling of waste products, and are thus able to develop


decisive solutions that enable us to generate additional sales through ESG.


Be curious to see what we will offer in the near future!



GBC AG: With the 'CENIT 2025' agenda, investors with a long-term investment


horizon have an indication of the planned business development. What are


the key data of the agenda and what measures have to be taken to fulfil


them?



Peter Schneck: CENIT 2025 envisages almost doubling our current turnover to


EUR 300 million with an EBIT margin of 8 - 10 %. Organic growth will be


achieved primarily by focusing on cloud solutions for our existing


customers and acquiring new customers in additional industry segments. In


addition, existing partnerships will be further expanded and new product


solutions will be co-distributed via the partner landscape. Lastly, in the


future we will also sell the solutions of the five business units to


existing customers, as these potentials have yet to have been exploited.


Furthermore, inorganic growth will of course become an essential part of


our strategy.



GBC AG: Thank you very much for the interview, Mr Schneck.



