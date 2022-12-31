Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: CENIT AG (von GBC AG): Buy




12.05.22 09:31
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: CENIT AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu CENIT AG



Unternehmen: CENIT AG


ISIN: DE0005407100



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 20.05 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



Q1 2022: Revenues slightly up, earnings slightly down year-on-year;


inorganic effects not yet included; we confirm our forecasts; price target


changes due to higher WACC; BUY rating confirmed



The seasonal sales trend of CENIT AG is usually characterised by lower


sales revenues in the first quarter, while the fourth quarter makes the


largest contribution to sales. In the past six business years, the first


quarter contributed 23.6% and the fourth quarter 27.4% to annual sales.


This should also be the case in the current business year, especially since


there were still pandemic-related restrictions at the beginning of the


year. In this environment, CENIT AG succeeded in slightly increasing the


previous year's sales by 3.5% to EUR 35.40 million (previous year: EUR


34.21 million). According to the company, this was due in particular to the


increased consulting and service business, which rose significantly by EUR


1.25 million to EUR 10.27 million (Q1 2021: EUR 9.02 million) compared to


the same period of the previous year. Among other things, orders from the


aerospace sector contributed to this. In parallel, both sales of CENIT


software and sales of third-party software remained almost unchanged


compared to the previous year.



Despite a slight increase in sales, CENIT AG shows a slight decline in


EBITDA to EUR 0.73 million (Q1 2021: EUR 0.83 million). The resulting


increase in operating expenses is primarily due to the discontinuation of


short-time working allowances, which reduced personnel expenses by around


EUR 0.8 million in the first quarter of 2021. In addition, there was an


increase in other operating expenses of EUR 0.37 million due to inflation.


The fact that the operating result did not fall more strongly against this


background was due to the renewed increase in gross profit by EUR 0.90


million. The declining development of EBITDA is also reflected at the level


of the result for the period, which was below the previous year's value at


EUR -0.60 million (Q1 2021: EUR -0.51 million) after minorities.



After the balance sheet date of 31 March 2022, CENIT AG acquired a majority


interest in ISR Information Products AG ('ISR' for short). Although the


consolidation is retroactive to 01.01.2022, the figures for the first


quarter of 2022 do not yet include any inorganic effects. ISR Information


Products AG is a full-service provider for analytics and process


digitalisation with headquarters in Braunschweig. With its product


portfolio, which comprises the business areas 'Analytics & Insights', 'SAP


Information Management', 'Digital Operations' and 'Application Management',


ISR supports customers in the design and implementation of analytical


systems and digital end-to-end processes using cloud-based SaaS solutions.


One such solution is ISR's 'Buildsimple', an A.I. platform for the cloud


distribution of document management solutions.



With the announcement of the ISR takeover, the CENIT management had


increased the forecast for the current business year 2022, which has now


been confirmed in the Q1 reporting. Sales revenues of EUR 170 million and


an EBIT of approximately EUR 9 million are still expected. We had already


taken this into account in our forecasts in our research study (Anno) of 13


April 2022. Therefore, we are keeping our previous forecasts unchanged.



The input data of our DCF valuation model also remain unchanged. However,


in view of the current interest rate development, we increase the risk-free


interest rate to 0.40% (previously: 0.25%), resulting in a higher weighted


average cost of capital WACC of 7.75% (previously: 7.60%). Solely due to


this effect, the price target is reduced to EUR 20.05 (previously: EUR


20.60). We continue to give the rating BUY.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/24133.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


Date (time) of completion: 12/05/2022 (08:09 am)


Date (Time) first distribution: 12/05/2022 (09:30 am)



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



