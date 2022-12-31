Original-Research: CENIT AG (von GBC AG): Buy

^

Original-Research: CENIT AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu CENIT AG

Unternehmen: CENIT AG

ISIN: DE0005407100

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Empfehlung: Buy

Kursziel: 20.05 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann

Q1 2022: Revenues slightly up, earnings slightly down year-on-year;

inorganic effects not yet included; we confirm our forecasts; price target

changes due to higher WACC; BUY rating confirmed

The seasonal sales trend of CENIT AG is usually characterised by lower

sales revenues in the first quarter, while the fourth quarter makes the

largest contribution to sales. In the past six business years, the first

quarter contributed 23.6% and the fourth quarter 27.4% to annual sales.

This should also be the case in the current business year, especially since

there were still pandemic-related restrictions at the beginning of the

year. In this environment, CENIT AG succeeded in slightly increasing the

previous year's sales by 3.5% to EUR 35.40 million (previous year: EUR

34.21 million). According to the company, this was due in particular to the

increased consulting and service business, which rose significantly by EUR

1.25 million to EUR 10.27 million (Q1 2021: EUR 9.02 million) compared to

the same period of the previous year. Among other things, orders from the

aerospace sector contributed to this. In parallel, both sales of CENIT

software and sales of third-party software remained almost unchanged

compared to the previous year.

Despite a slight increase in sales, CENIT AG shows a slight decline in

EBITDA to EUR 0.73 million (Q1 2021: EUR 0.83 million). The resulting

increase in operating expenses is primarily due to the discontinuation of

short-time working allowances, which reduced personnel expenses by around

EUR 0.8 million in the first quarter of 2021. In addition, there was an

increase in other operating expenses of EUR 0.37 million due to inflation.

The fact that the operating result did not fall more strongly against this

background was due to the renewed increase in gross profit by EUR 0.90

million. The declining development of EBITDA is also reflected at the level

of the result for the period, which was below the previous year's value at

EUR -0.60 million (Q1 2021: EUR -0.51 million) after minorities.

After the balance sheet date of 31 March 2022, CENIT AG acquired a majority

interest in ISR Information Products AG ('ISR' for short). Although the

consolidation is retroactive to 01.01.2022, the figures for the first

quarter of 2022 do not yet include any inorganic effects. ISR Information

Products AG is a full-service provider for analytics and process

digitalisation with headquarters in Braunschweig. With its product

portfolio, which comprises the business areas 'Analytics & Insights', 'SAP

Information Management', 'Digital Operations' and 'Application Management',

ISR supports customers in the design and implementation of analytical

systems and digital end-to-end processes using cloud-based SaaS solutions.

One such solution is ISR's 'Buildsimple', an A.I. platform for the cloud

distribution of document management solutions.

With the announcement of the ISR takeover, the CENIT management had

increased the forecast for the current business year 2022, which has now

been confirmed in the Q1 reporting. Sales revenues of EUR 170 million and

an EBIT of approximately EUR 9 million are still expected. We had already

taken this into account in our forecasts in our research study (Anno) of 13

April 2022. Therefore, we are keeping our previous forecasts unchanged.

The input data of our DCF valuation model also remain unchanged. However,

in view of the current interest rate development, we increase the risk-free

interest rate to 0.40% (previously: 0.25%), resulting in a higher weighted

average cost of capital WACC of 7.75% (previously: 7.60%). Solely due to

this effect, the price target is reduced to EUR 20.05 (previously: EUR

20.60). We continue to give the rating BUY.

