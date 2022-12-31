Original-Research: CENIT AG (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: CENIT AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu CENIT AG

Unternehmen: CENIT AG

ISIN: DE0005407100

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 18.80 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann

9M 2021: Constant revenue development, noticeable improvement in earnings;

forecasts and target price confirmed; rating: BUY

From the perspective of the first nine months of 2021, CENIT AG achieved an

overall constant sales development with a slight decline in sales of -0.4%.

After the first quarter was still strongly affected by the pandemic

containment measures (Q1 2021: -7.7%), a clear catch-up trend became

apparent in the second quarter (Q2 2021: +6.3%). In the third quarter (Q3

2021: +0.8%), the development of turnover remained constant compared to the

same period of the previous year.





Separated according to the individual revenue groups, it is evident that

only the somewhat higher-margin revenues from proprietary software

increased by +2.8%. In contrast, sales of third-party software remained at

the previous year's level (+0.4%) and consulting sales were, as expected,

still below the previous year's level (-2.7%). The consulting business was

affected by project postponements and budget cuts, particularly in the

context of the closure measures and thus at the beginning of the business

year. However, there is a tendency to catch up here, because in each of the

last two quarters an increase in consulting revenues of just over 10% was

achieved.

Against the background of the constant sales development, the noticeable

EBIT jump to EUR 2.44 million (previous year: EUR 1.67 million) should be

emphasised. In addition to the increase in software sales, CENIT AG

benefited in particular from a significant increase in their particularly

high-margin licence sales. Non-recurring sales of software licences

increased by 34.4% to EUR 12.53 million (previous year: EUR 9.33 million),

whereas SaaS sales decreased by 3.7% to EUR 68.35 million (previous year:

EUR 70.95 million). According to CENIT's management, the strong increase in

licence sales is on the one hand due to catch-up effects and on the other

hand, an expression of the customers' overall increased willingness to

invest.

The positive cash flow development should also be emphasised after nine

months of 2021. The operating cash flow of EUR 8.38 million (previous year:

EUR 12.32 million) was again significantly above EBIT. Even adjusted for

the decline in working capital, CENIT AG would have reported an operating

cash flow of EUR 4.75 million (previous year: EUR 6.28 million).

With the publication of the nine-month figures, the company has confirmed

the forecast for the current 2021 financial year. Revenues of EUR 152.00

million and an EBIT of EUR 4.90 million are still expected. This means that

in the fourth quarter, which is traditionally strong during the year,

revenues of around EUR 42.8 million and an EBIT of around EUR 2.5 million

should be generated. The last time such figures were achieved in a fourth

quarter was before the start of the corona pandemic.

In discussions with the CENIT management we got the impression that the

guidance confirmed by the company is a realistic assumption. This is

especially true since there are basically positive signals from customers.

Even against the background of the current delivery difficulties, a

positive demand trend can be observed both from the automotive sector and

from the mechanical engineering industry. Airbus, one of CENIT's most

important customers, is also giving a positive outlook in view of

increasing air travel and the weakness of its competitor Boeing.

Furthermore, a total of 600 deliveries are expected by the end of 2021.

Finally, the recovery trend that has begun should also continue in the

consulting segment. In both Q2 and Q3 2021, consultancy revenues increased

by slightly more than 10.0% as a result of the normalisation of the order

situation. This should also continue in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In view of the overall promising signals, we are maintaining our previous

revenue and earnings forecasts (see research study dated 06.08.2021).

Although our revenue and earnings forecast for the current financial year

is slightly above the company's guidance, we are still confident that it is

well within reach. Due to the expected noticeably higher sales revenues in

the coming business years, CENIT AG should successively improve its

profitability. An increasing share of proprietary software sales should be

an important factor in this.

As we also leave the DCF valuation model unchanged, we confirm our price

target of EUR 18.80 and continue to assign a BUY rating.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/23066.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

++++++++++++++++

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm

+++++++++++++++

Date (time) of completion: 11/11/2021 (9:25 am)

Date (Time) first distribution: 11/11/2021 (10:30 am)

-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.

Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung

oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°