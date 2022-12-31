Original-Research: CENIT AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: CENIT AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu CENIT AG



Unternehmen: CENIT AG


ISIN: DE0005407100



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 18.80 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann



9M 2021: Constant revenue development, noticeable improvement in earnings;


forecasts and target price confirmed; rating: BUY



From the perspective of the first nine months of 2021, CENIT AG achieved an


overall constant sales development with a slight decline in sales of -0.4%.


After the first quarter was still strongly affected by the pandemic


containment measures (Q1 2021: -7.7%), a clear catch-up trend became


apparent in the second quarter (Q2 2021: +6.3%). In the third quarter (Q3


2021: +0.8%), the development of turnover remained constant compared to the


same period of the previous year.



Separated according to the individual revenue groups, it is evident that


only the somewhat higher-margin revenues from proprietary software


increased by +2.8%. In contrast, sales of third-party software remained at


the previous year's level (+0.4%) and consulting sales were, as expected,


still below the previous year's level (-2.7%). The consulting business was


affected by project postponements and budget cuts, particularly in the


context of the closure measures and thus at the beginning of the business


year. However, there is a tendency to catch up here, because in each of the


last two quarters an increase in consulting revenues of just over 10% was


achieved.



Against the background of the constant sales development, the noticeable


EBIT jump to EUR 2.44 million (previous year: EUR 1.67 million) should be


emphasised. In addition to the increase in software sales, CENIT AG


benefited in particular from a significant increase in their particularly


high-margin licence sales. Non-recurring sales of software licences


increased by 34.4% to EUR 12.53 million (previous year: EUR 9.33 million),


whereas SaaS sales decreased by 3.7% to EUR 68.35 million (previous year:


EUR 70.95 million). According to CENIT's management, the strong increase in


licence sales is on the one hand due to catch-up effects and on the other


hand, an expression of the customers' overall increased willingness to


invest.



The positive cash flow development should also be emphasised after nine


months of 2021. The operating cash flow of EUR 8.38 million (previous year:


EUR 12.32 million) was again significantly above EBIT. Even adjusted for


the decline in working capital, CENIT AG would have reported an operating


cash flow of EUR 4.75 million (previous year: EUR 6.28 million).



With the publication of the nine-month figures, the company has confirmed


the forecast for the current 2021 financial year. Revenues of EUR 152.00


million and an EBIT of EUR 4.90 million are still expected. This means that


in the fourth quarter, which is traditionally strong during the year,


revenues of around EUR 42.8 million and an EBIT of around EUR 2.5 million


should be generated. The last time such figures were achieved in a fourth


quarter was before the start of the corona pandemic.



In discussions with the CENIT management we got the impression that the


guidance confirmed by the company is a realistic assumption. This is


especially true since there are basically positive signals from customers.


Even against the background of the current delivery difficulties, a


positive demand trend can be observed both from the automotive sector and


from the mechanical engineering industry. Airbus, one of CENIT's most


important customers, is also giving a positive outlook in view of


increasing air travel and the weakness of its competitor Boeing.


Furthermore, a total of 600 deliveries are expected by the end of 2021.


Finally, the recovery trend that has begun should also continue in the


consulting segment. In both Q2 and Q3 2021, consultancy revenues increased


by slightly more than 10.0% as a result of the normalisation of the order


situation. This should also continue in the fourth quarter of 2021.



In view of the overall promising signals, we are maintaining our previous


revenue and earnings forecasts (see research study dated 06.08.2021).


Although our revenue and earnings forecast for the current financial year


is slightly above the company's guidance, we are still confident that it is


well within reach. Due to the expected noticeably higher sales revenues in


the coming business years, CENIT AG should successively improve its


profitability. An increasing share of proprietary software sales should be


an important factor in this.



As we also leave the DCF valuation model unchanged, we confirm our price


target of EUR 18.80 and continue to assign a BUY rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/23066.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,6a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++


Date (time) of completion: 11/11/2021 (9:25 am)


Date (Time) first distribution: 11/11/2021 (10:30 am)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



