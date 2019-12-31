Original-Research: Blockchain Intelligence Group (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: Blockchain Intelligence Group - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Blockchain Intelligence Group

Unternehmen: Blockchain Intelligence Group

ISIN: CA08906Q1000

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 1,03 CAD

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2019

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Harald Hof, Matthias Greiffenberger

The product development is progressing and the official market launch is

expected in 2019. Forecast confirmed, price target still EUR 0.69 / 1.03

CAD; Rating: Buy.

The company continues to focus on the market launch and the establishment

of important partnerships after 9 months.





Most recently, BIG has announced that it can now offer an official

certification course for cryptocurrency investigators. Developed by a

former agent of Homeland Security Investigations and a Certified Fraud

Examiner / Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist, the course addresses

the needs of government agencies. The company could use this course as a

central point of contact for authorities if the government needs support in

the field of cryptocurrency analysis and, on the other hand, BIG promotes

its own products to the trained investigators.

We see this development as an important milestone in ensuring a successful

market entry. Currently, BIG is finalizing its products and the official

product launch is expected in 2019. In addition to the steps mentioned in

the previous research report (see research report from 09/10/18), BIG

continues to work on ambitious goals.

Against the background of current developments, we confirm our price target

of EUR 0.69 (1.03 CAD) and give a Buy rating.

