Original-Research: Blockchain Intelligence Group (von GBC AG): BUY
10.12.18 15:37
dpa-AFX
^
Original-Research: Blockchain Intelligence Group - von GBC AG
Einstufung von GBC AG zu Blockchain Intelligence Group
Unternehmen: Blockchain Intelligence Group
ISIN: CA08906Q1000
Anlass der Studie: Research Comment
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 1,03 CAD
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2019
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Harald Hof, Matthias Greiffenberger
The product development is progressing and the official market launch is
expected in 2019. Forecast confirmed, price target still EUR 0.69 / 1.03
CAD; Rating: Buy.
The company continues to focus on the market launch and the establishment
of important partnerships after 9 months.
Most recently, BIG has announced that it can now offer an official
certification course for cryptocurrency investigators. Developed by a
former agent of Homeland Security Investigations and a Certified Fraud
Examiner / Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist, the course addresses
the needs of government agencies. The company could use this course as a
central point of contact for authorities if the government needs support in
the field of cryptocurrency analysis and, on the other hand, BIG promotes
its own products to the trained investigators.
We see this development as an important milestone in ensuring a successful
market entry. Currently, BIG is finalizing its products and the official
product launch is expected in 2019. In addition to the steps mentioned in
the previous research report (see research report from 09/10/18), BIG
continues to work on ambitious goals.
Against the background of current developments, we confirm our price target
of EUR 0.69 (1.03 CAD) and give a Buy rating.
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/17389.pdf
Kontakt für Rückfragen
Jörg Grunwald
Vorstand
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
++++++++++++++++
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:
http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm
+++++++++++++++
Datum (Zeitpunkt) Fertigstellung: 05.12.18 (15:00 Uhr)
Datum (Zeitpunkt) erste Weitergabe: 10.12.18 (15:35 Uhr)
-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.
Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung
oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
°
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,0573 $
|0,0604 $
|-0,0031 $
|-5,13%
|10.12./-
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA08906Q1000
|A2JSKG
|2,00 $
|0,050 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,05 €
|+2,04%
|16:48
|München
|0,055 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Berlin
|0,049 €
|-3,92%
|16:40
|Frankfurt
|0,044 €
|-4,35%
|16:45
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,0573 $
|-5,13%
|16:01
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|126
|Big Blockchain Int. Group (BIGG.
|16:27
|25
|BIG BLOCKCH.INTELL.GRP sp.
|23.11.18