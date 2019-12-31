Original-Research: Blockchain Intelligence Group (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



10.12.18 15:37
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Blockchain Intelligence Group - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Blockchain Intelligence Group



Unternehmen: Blockchain Intelligence Group


ISIN: CA08906Q1000



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 1,03 CAD


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2019


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Harald Hof, Matthias Greiffenberger



The product development is progressing and the official market launch is


expected in 2019. Forecast confirmed, price target still EUR 0.69 / 1.03


CAD; Rating: Buy.



The company continues to focus on the market launch and the establishment


of important partnerships after 9 months.



Most recently, BIG has announced that it can now offer an official


certification course for cryptocurrency investigators. Developed by a


former agent of Homeland Security Investigations and a Certified Fraud


Examiner / Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist, the course addresses


the needs of government agencies. The company could use this course as a


central point of contact for authorities if the government needs support in


the field of cryptocurrency analysis and, on the other hand, BIG promotes


its own products to the trained investigators.



We see this development as an important milestone in ensuring a successful


market entry. Currently, BIG is finalizing its products and the official


product launch is expected in 2019. In addition to the steps mentioned in


the previous research report (see research report from 09/10/18), BIG


continues to work on ambitious goals.



Against the background of current developments, we confirm our price target


of EUR 0.69 (1.03 CAD) and give a Buy rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/17389.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


Datum (Zeitpunkt) Fertigstellung: 05.12.18 (15:00 Uhr)


Datum (Zeitpunkt) erste Weitergabe: 10.12.18 (15:35 Uhr)



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



