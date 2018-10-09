Original-Research: Blockchain Intelligence Group (von GBC AG): BUY

^

Original-Research: Blockchain Intelligence Group - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Blockchain Intelligence Group

Unternehmen: Blockchain Intelligence Group

ISIN: CA08906Q1000

Anlass der Studie: Research Note

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 1,03 CAD

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Harald Hof, Matthias Greiffenberger

The first half of 2018 is in line with expectations - the current gross

margin of over 80% shows the high scalability of the business model

BIG predominantly operates in two segments, the area of forensic analysis

and the area of risk assessment.



Both areas relate primarily to the Bitcoin

universe, but other cryptocurrencies are increasingly supported.

In the area of forensic analysis, BIG develops software primarily for

police agencies as well as national and multinational law enforcement. They

use the software to monitor and review flows of cryptocurrencies. BIG also

allows tracking on the dark web, where cryptocurrencies are primarily used

to pay for illegal goods and services. The product QLUE was developed for

this purpose. QLUE is an analytics platform for forensic investigation that

helps to combat financial crime and the financing of terrorism associated

with Bitcoin. The program contains various technologies and extended search

algorithms to identify suspicious activities and to detect Bitcoin

transactions on the dark web.

The second area of risk assessment deals with the assessment of risk levels

for transactions and wallets. The developed technology could make a

significant contribution to ensuring that cryptocurrency exchanges, banks,

auditors and the general public have a reliable and comprehensible

cryptocurrency assessment tool. This represents an important step in

increasing the transparency of cryptocurrencies and would facilitate

regulation. With increasing regulation, cryptocurrencies would gain

recognition and mass suitability, which is required for this technology to

establish itself in the long term. The company developed BitRank for this

purpose. BitRank is a risk scoring system that assesses the security level

of Bitcoin transactions and is simple to use with clearly comprehensible

system. To this end, BitRank checks which transactions Bitcoin was

historically used in the blockchain. The system provides a warning if

accounts, dealers or the like that are associated with illegal activity

were involved. BitRank could therefore provide banks with information about

possible money laundering.

It should be noted that both areas constitute services in the blockchain

infrastructure that are used independently of the prices of

cryptocurrencies.

The products of the company are currently in the advanced beta and we

expect the commercial market launch in Q1 2019. Strategic partnerships have

been formed to this end to establish BIG solutions as a valid standard in

the long term. This strategy seems to be working at present. We have

identified important milestones in relation to this development. For

example, a pilot project was completed at the beginning of 2018 with a

large financial institution in Canada. This cooperation served to explore

opportunities to carry out a risk and compliance assessment of customer

activities. In our view, this project demonstrates traditional financial

institutions' clear interest in cryptocurrencies and the great challenge to

be overcome by potential regulation.

Furthermore, a reseller agreement was concluded in April 2018 with the

German company SHS VIVEON AG for BitRank. BitRank is to be integrated into

SHS VIVEON's customer management software in order to achieve improved

transaction transparency and to guarantee more comprehensive customer risk

assessment. This also shows that the industry is still in its infancy and

there is global demand for solutions. This also forms the basis of

cryptocurrencies' establishment as a payment method in the long term.

The commercial market launch is expected in Q1 2019, therefore current

sales figures only have limited significance. Sales have started and

revenue in the amount of CAD 0.06 million has been generated in the first

half of the year. Nevertheless, a gross margin of 80.5% has already been

achieved, which speaks for the business model. At present, revenue is

almost exclusively (93.9%) generated by consulting services. However, these

consulting services should also result in product revenue in the medium

term since the company uses its own software for demonstrations and

training. EBIT in the first half of 2018 was CAD -4.51 million, primarily

due to advertising costs, research and development and personnel expenses.

Based on the assumption that mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies by

investors and consumers will continue to grow in the medium to long term,

the technology has the potential to fundamentally change the world. The

situation is often compared to the establishment of the internet.

Based on the first half of the year, the company is on the right track in

our opinion and is focusing on advance sales and strategic partnerships.

The company continues to report on its sales successes and concluded, for

example, a customer agreement with QUOINE, creators of one of the world's

largest cryptocurrency exchanges, in September 2018. This is already the

second customer agreement with one of the largest crypto exchanges and

shows the demand for BIG technologies. QUOINE operates one of the world's

largest crypto fiat exchanges with an annual transaction volume of over USD

12 billion and is fully regulated in Japan. QUOINE is set to integrate

BitRank into their platform and BIG will be paid based on API requests to

the risk scoring service. With the BitRank Verified solution, BIG helps the

QUOINE exchange to combat money laundering and reduces risks by creating

transparency with regard to the legality of transactions.

Against this background, we expect extremely dynamic growth in revenue and

initially expect CAD 0.30 million in 2018, followed by CAD 5.53 million in

2019 and CAD 11.27 million in 2020.

The high scalability should generate high profitability in the medium term.

Currently, we expect EBITDA to be CAD -4.03 million in 2019, CAD 0.88

million in 2020 and CAD 4.22 million in 2021.

Based on our DCF model, we have determined a fair value of CAD 1.03 and,

unchanged from the initial coverage, assign the rating BUY.

