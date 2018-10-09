Original-Research: Blockchain Intelligence Group (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



09.10.18 12:02
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Blockchain Intelligence Group - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Blockchain Intelligence Group



Unternehmen: Blockchain Intelligence Group


ISIN: CA08906Q1000



Anlass der Studie: Research Note


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 1,03 CAD


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Harald Hof, Matthias Greiffenberger



The first half of 2018 is in line with expectations - the current gross


margin of over 80% shows the high scalability of the business model



BIG predominantly operates in two segments, the area of forensic analysis


and the area of risk assessment.

Both areas relate primarily to the Bitcoin


universe, but other cryptocurrencies are increasingly supported.



In the area of forensic analysis, BIG develops software primarily for


police agencies as well as national and multinational law enforcement. They


use the software to monitor and review flows of cryptocurrencies. BIG also


allows tracking on the dark web, where cryptocurrencies are primarily used


to pay for illegal goods and services. The product QLUE was developed for


this purpose. QLUE is an analytics platform for forensic investigation that


helps to combat financial crime and the financing of terrorism associated


with Bitcoin. The program contains various technologies and extended search


algorithms to identify suspicious activities and to detect Bitcoin


transactions on the dark web.



The second area of risk assessment deals with the assessment of risk levels


for transactions and wallets. The developed technology could make a


significant contribution to ensuring that cryptocurrency exchanges, banks,


auditors and the general public have a reliable and comprehensible


cryptocurrency assessment tool. This represents an important step in


increasing the transparency of cryptocurrencies and would facilitate


regulation. With increasing regulation, cryptocurrencies would gain


recognition and mass suitability, which is required for this technology to


establish itself in the long term. The company developed BitRank for this


purpose. BitRank is a risk scoring system that assesses the security level


of Bitcoin transactions and is simple to use with clearly comprehensible


system. To this end, BitRank checks which transactions Bitcoin was


historically used in the blockchain. The system provides a warning if


accounts, dealers or the like that are associated with illegal activity


were involved. BitRank could therefore provide banks with information about


possible money laundering.



It should be noted that both areas constitute services in the blockchain


infrastructure that are used independently of the prices of


cryptocurrencies.



The products of the company are currently in the advanced beta and we


expect the commercial market launch in Q1 2019. Strategic partnerships have


been formed to this end to establish BIG solutions as a valid standard in


the long term. This strategy seems to be working at present. We have


identified important milestones in relation to this development. For


example, a pilot project was completed at the beginning of 2018 with a


large financial institution in Canada. This cooperation served to explore


opportunities to carry out a risk and compliance assessment of customer


activities. In our view, this project demonstrates traditional financial


institutions' clear interest in cryptocurrencies and the great challenge to


be overcome by potential regulation.



Furthermore, a reseller agreement was concluded in April 2018 with the


German company SHS VIVEON AG for BitRank. BitRank is to be integrated into


SHS VIVEON's customer management software in order to achieve improved


transaction transparency and to guarantee more comprehensive customer risk


assessment. This also shows that the industry is still in its infancy and


there is global demand for solutions. This also forms the basis of


cryptocurrencies' establishment as a payment method in the long term.



The commercial market launch is expected in Q1 2019, therefore current


sales figures only have limited significance. Sales have started and


revenue in the amount of CAD 0.06 million has been generated in the first


half of the year. Nevertheless, a gross margin of 80.5% has already been


achieved, which speaks for the business model. At present, revenue is


almost exclusively (93.9%) generated by consulting services. However, these


consulting services should also result in product revenue in the medium


term since the company uses its own software for demonstrations and


training. EBIT in the first half of 2018 was CAD -4.51 million, primarily


due to advertising costs, research and development and personnel expenses.



Based on the assumption that mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies by


investors and consumers will continue to grow in the medium to long term,


the technology has the potential to fundamentally change the world. The


situation is often compared to the establishment of the internet.



Based on the first half of the year, the company is on the right track in


our opinion and is focusing on advance sales and strategic partnerships.


The company continues to report on its sales successes and concluded, for


example, a customer agreement with QUOINE, creators of one of the world's


largest cryptocurrency exchanges, in September 2018. This is already the


second customer agreement with one of the largest crypto exchanges and


shows the demand for BIG technologies. QUOINE operates one of the world's


largest crypto fiat exchanges with an annual transaction volume of over USD


12 billion and is fully regulated in Japan. QUOINE is set to integrate


BitRank into their platform and BIG will be paid based on API requests to


the risk scoring service. With the BitRank Verified solution, BIG helps the


QUOINE exchange to combat money laundering and reduces risks by creating


transparency with regard to the legality of transactions.



Against this background, we expect extremely dynamic growth in revenue and


initially expect CAD 0.30 million in 2018, followed by CAD 5.53 million in


2019 and CAD 11.27 million in 2020.



The high scalability should generate high profitability in the medium term.


Currently, we expect EBITDA to be CAD -4.03 million in 2019, CAD 0.88


million in 2020 and CAD 4.22 million in 2021.



Based on our DCF model, we have determined a fair value of CAD 1.03 and,


unchanged from the initial coverage, assign the rating BUY.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/17047.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++


Datum (Zeitpunkt) Fertigstellung: 09.10.18 (11:00 Uhr)


Datum (Zeitpunkt) erste Weitergabe: 09.10.18 (12:00 Uhr)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






Bitte warten...