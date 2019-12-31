Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Blockchain Intelligence Group (von GBC AG): BUY




17.08.18 12:01
dpa-AFX

^



Original-Research: Blockchain Intelligence Group - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Blockchain Intelligence Group



Unternehmen: Blockchain Intelligence Group


ISIN: CA08906Q1000



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Initial Coverage)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 1.03 CAD (0.69 EUR)


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2019


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Harald Hof, Matthias Greiffenberger



'BIG offers software solutions that enable cryptocurrencies to be accepted.


The company is a first mover and opens up the young, fast-growing market of


blockchain technology'



BIG addresses the growing need to regulate cryptocurrencies. This


regulation is necessary to make it possible for cryptocurrencies to become


part of everyday business life. In addition to tools for analysis and


monitoring, BIG plays an active role in shaping the regulatory and


political framework.



BIG is a software provider for search, analysis and scoring solutions in


the area of digital payment transactions. This applies both to pure


transactions in the universe of cryptocurrencies and to the exchange of


FIAT currencies (e.g. EUR or USD) into cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin) and


vice versa. The company thus supports established market participants such


as governments, banks and e-commerce traders in securely conducting


transactions. BIG focuses on the need for secure transactions, which, in


our opinion, will be absolutely necessary for there to be economic


application in the future.



In the spirit of 'Fight the dirty Bitcoin', BIG enables the identification


of criminal or questionable and dubious wallet addresses in this payment


system. This allows commercial users to avoid the potential risk of


unwanted complicity in money laundering, to comply with regulations, and to


manage secure money transactions, whilst governments can associate


addresses with entities to remove the pseudo-anonymity and initiate


possible prosecution.



BIG is a pure player in the rapidly growing field of blockchain technology,


which has as disruptive a quality as the introduction of the Internet, for


example. The company does not bear any economic or regulatory risk arising


from its own issue or trading in and with cryptocurrencies.



Even if Bitcoin is often equated with the blockchain, Bitcoin is only the


first application of blockchain technology. Consequently, BIG's


competencies and products represent a platform technology that can be used


in various application areas for hedging purposes, to minimise risk and for


risk management.



BIG operates independently of prices and price developments in the global


cryptocurrency markets. However, BIG benefits from volatile markets, as


these tend to lead to more transactions, requiring a more frequent review


process with BIG products.



With its security technology, the company is a first mover and competes in


a huge market with only a handful of significant competitors. Competitive


qualifications are therefore of secondary importance, as all providers are


likely to have disproportionately high growth rates.



BIG is an ideal option to profit from the trend towards cryptocurrencies


and, even more importantly, blockchain technology without the strong price


fluctuations of the cryptocurrencies. More and more banks, stock exchanges


and financial service providers are developing products such as derivatives


and exchange-traded funds to invest in cryptocurrencies. The number of


acceptance points and ATMs for digital currencies is also increasing daily.


Commercial operators and private users have a regulatory interest in


conducting secure transactions in order not to be associated with money


laundering, for example. As a result, security and scoring software seem


unavoidable. BIG has the experienced team, the necessary network and the


financial strength to maintain its first mover advantage.



As part of the DCF valuation model, we have calculated a price target of


1.03 CAD (EUR 0.69). Based on the current price level, we assign the BUY


rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/16825.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


+++++++++++++++



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



°






