Original-Research: Blockchain Intelligence Group (von GBC AG): BUY

'BIG offers software solutions that enable cryptocurrencies to be accepted.





The company is a first mover and opens up the young, fast-growing market of

blockchain technology'

BIG addresses the growing need to regulate cryptocurrencies. This

regulation is necessary to make it possible for cryptocurrencies to become

part of everyday business life. In addition to tools for analysis and

monitoring, BIG plays an active role in shaping the regulatory and

political framework.

BIG is a software provider for search, analysis and scoring solutions in

the area of digital payment transactions. This applies both to pure

transactions in the universe of cryptocurrencies and to the exchange of

FIAT currencies (e.g. EUR or USD) into cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin) and

vice versa. The company thus supports established market participants such

as governments, banks and e-commerce traders in securely conducting

transactions. BIG focuses on the need for secure transactions, which, in

our opinion, will be absolutely necessary for there to be economic

application in the future.

In the spirit of 'Fight the dirty Bitcoin', BIG enables the identification

of criminal or questionable and dubious wallet addresses in this payment

system. This allows commercial users to avoid the potential risk of

unwanted complicity in money laundering, to comply with regulations, and to

manage secure money transactions, whilst governments can associate

addresses with entities to remove the pseudo-anonymity and initiate

possible prosecution.

BIG is a pure player in the rapidly growing field of blockchain technology,

which has as disruptive a quality as the introduction of the Internet, for

example. The company does not bear any economic or regulatory risk arising

from its own issue or trading in and with cryptocurrencies.

Even if Bitcoin is often equated with the blockchain, Bitcoin is only the

first application of blockchain technology. Consequently, BIG's

competencies and products represent a platform technology that can be used

in various application areas for hedging purposes, to minimise risk and for

risk management.

BIG operates independently of prices and price developments in the global

cryptocurrency markets. However, BIG benefits from volatile markets, as

these tend to lead to more transactions, requiring a more frequent review

process with BIG products.

With its security technology, the company is a first mover and competes in

a huge market with only a handful of significant competitors. Competitive

qualifications are therefore of secondary importance, as all providers are

likely to have disproportionately high growth rates.

BIG is an ideal option to profit from the trend towards cryptocurrencies

and, even more importantly, blockchain technology without the strong price

fluctuations of the cryptocurrencies. More and more banks, stock exchanges

and financial service providers are developing products such as derivatives

and exchange-traded funds to invest in cryptocurrencies. The number of

acceptance points and ATMs for digital currencies is also increasing daily.

Commercial operators and private users have a regulatory interest in

conducting secure transactions in order not to be associated with money

laundering, for example. As a result, security and scoring software seem

unavoidable. BIG has the experienced team, the necessary network and the

financial strength to maintain its first mover advantage.

As part of the DCF valuation model, we have calculated a price target of

1.03 CAD (EUR 0.69). Based on the current price level, we assign the BUY

rating.

