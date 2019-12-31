Original-Research: Blockchain Intelligence Group (von GBC AG): BUY
17.08.18 12:01
dpa-AFX
^
Original-Research: Blockchain Intelligence Group - von GBC AG
Einstufung von GBC AG zu Blockchain Intelligence Group
Unternehmen: Blockchain Intelligence Group
ISIN: CA08906Q1000
Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Initial Coverage)
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 1.03 CAD (0.69 EUR)
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31/12/2019
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Harald Hof, Matthias Greiffenberger
'BIG offers software solutions that enable cryptocurrencies to be accepted.
The company is a first mover and opens up the young, fast-growing market of
blockchain technology'
BIG addresses the growing need to regulate cryptocurrencies. This
regulation is necessary to make it possible for cryptocurrencies to become
part of everyday business life. In addition to tools for analysis and
monitoring, BIG plays an active role in shaping the regulatory and
political framework.
BIG is a software provider for search, analysis and scoring solutions in
the area of digital payment transactions. This applies both to pure
transactions in the universe of cryptocurrencies and to the exchange of
FIAT currencies (e.g. EUR or USD) into cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin) and
vice versa. The company thus supports established market participants such
as governments, banks and e-commerce traders in securely conducting
transactions. BIG focuses on the need for secure transactions, which, in
our opinion, will be absolutely necessary for there to be economic
application in the future.
In the spirit of 'Fight the dirty Bitcoin', BIG enables the identification
of criminal or questionable and dubious wallet addresses in this payment
system. This allows commercial users to avoid the potential risk of
unwanted complicity in money laundering, to comply with regulations, and to
manage secure money transactions, whilst governments can associate
addresses with entities to remove the pseudo-anonymity and initiate
possible prosecution.
BIG is a pure player in the rapidly growing field of blockchain technology,
which has as disruptive a quality as the introduction of the Internet, for
example. The company does not bear any economic or regulatory risk arising
from its own issue or trading in and with cryptocurrencies.
Even if Bitcoin is often equated with the blockchain, Bitcoin is only the
first application of blockchain technology. Consequently, BIG's
competencies and products represent a platform technology that can be used
in various application areas for hedging purposes, to minimise risk and for
risk management.
BIG operates independently of prices and price developments in the global
cryptocurrency markets. However, BIG benefits from volatile markets, as
these tend to lead to more transactions, requiring a more frequent review
process with BIG products.
With its security technology, the company is a first mover and competes in
a huge market with only a handful of significant competitors. Competitive
qualifications are therefore of secondary importance, as all providers are
likely to have disproportionately high growth rates.
BIG is an ideal option to profit from the trend towards cryptocurrencies
and, even more importantly, blockchain technology without the strong price
fluctuations of the cryptocurrencies. More and more banks, stock exchanges
and financial service providers are developing products such as derivatives
and exchange-traded funds to invest in cryptocurrencies. The number of
acceptance points and ATMs for digital currencies is also increasing daily.
Commercial operators and private users have a regulatory interest in
conducting secure transactions in order not to be associated with money
laundering, for example. As a result, security and scoring software seem
unavoidable. BIG has the experienced team, the necessary network and the
financial strength to maintain its first mover advantage.
As part of the DCF valuation model, we have calculated a price target of
1.03 CAD (EUR 0.69). Based on the current price level, we assign the BUY
rating.
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/16825.pdf
Kontakt für Rückfragen
Jörg Grunwald
Vorstand
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:
http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm
-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.
Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung
oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,133 €
|0,108 €
|0,025 €
|+23,15%
|17.08./13:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA08906Q1000
|A2JSKG
|1,60 €
|0,098 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,133 €
|+23,15%
|12:52
|Frankfurt
|0,115 €
|+6,48%
|13:32
|Berlin
|0,109 €
|0,00%
|12:15
|München
|0,11 €
|-4,35%
|08:00
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,124 $
|-8,15%
|16.08.18
