Original-Research: Bitcoin Group SE (von GBC AG): BUY

Original-Research: Bitcoin Group SE - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Bitcoin Group SE

Unternehmen: Bitcoin Group SE

ISIN: DE000A1TNV91

Anlass der Studie: Research Comment

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 120.00 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Felix Haugg

Preliminary business figures 2021 - Very good development with results

above our forecasts

On March 29, 2022, Bitcoin Group SE published the preliminary business

figures for the year 2021. Accordingly, sales increased by 56.6% to EUR23.5

million (previous year: EUR15.0 million). EBITDA increased by 85.7% to

EUR19.5 million (previous year: EUR10.5 million). The very good business

development is due to the trading activities on bitcoin.de and on the

crypto trading platform of futurm bank AG.

Therefore, the GBC forecasts were almost hit despite the volatile crypto

prices. Our revenue forecast stood at EUR24.00 million, and our EBITDA

forecast at EUR18.31 million. Thus, actual revenue was slightly below our

forecast and EBITDA was above our forecast.

According to the company, total assets more than doubled due to the

significant increase in cryptocurrency holdings, from EUR 108.8 million as

of December 31, 2020 to EUR 223.4 million as of December 31, 2021. In line

with this, cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 20.3 million

(December 31, 2020: EUR 12.0 million). At 72.5%, the equity ratio remained

at the previous year's level (73%).

The annual report is scheduled for publication in April 2022. We will

adjust our forecasts and valuation within a research report (anno) based on

the complete set of figures. We therefore confirm our current valuation

with a price target of EUR120.00 and assign a Buy rating.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/23703.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

++++++++++++++++

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung

+++++++++++++++

Time of completion: 30.30.2022, 6:15 pm

Time of publication: 31.03.2022, 11:00 am

Validity of the target price: until max. 31.12.2022

