Original-Research: Bitcoin Group SE (von GBC AG): BUY

Unternehmen: Bitcoin Group SE


ISIN: DE000A1TNV91



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 120.00 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Felix Haugg



Preliminary business figures 2021 - Very good development with results


above our forecasts



On March 29, 2022, Bitcoin Group SE published the preliminary business


figures for the year 2021. Accordingly, sales increased by 56.6% to EUR23.5


million (previous year: EUR15.0 million). EBITDA increased by 85.7% to


EUR19.5 million (previous year: EUR10.5 million). The very good business


development is due to the trading activities on bitcoin.de and on the


crypto trading platform of futurm bank AG.



Therefore, the GBC forecasts were almost hit despite the volatile crypto


prices. Our revenue forecast stood at EUR24.00 million, and our EBITDA


forecast at EUR18.31 million. Thus, actual revenue was slightly below our


forecast and EBITDA was above our forecast.



According to the company, total assets more than doubled due to the


significant increase in cryptocurrency holdings, from EUR 108.8 million as


of December 31, 2020 to EUR 223.4 million as of December 31, 2021. In line


with this, cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 20.3 million


(December 31, 2020: EUR 12.0 million). At 72.5%, the equity ratio remained


at the previous year's level (73%).



The annual report is scheduled for publication in April 2022. We will


adjust our forecasts and valuation within a research report (anno) based on


the complete set of figures. We therefore confirm our current valuation


with a price target of EUR120.00 and assign a Buy rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/23703.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de





Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung





Time of completion: 30.30.2022, 6:15 pm


Time of publication: 31.03.2022, 11:00 am


Validity of the target price: until max. 31.12.2022



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.










Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
39,20 € 39,20 € -   € 0,00% 31.03./12:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A1TNV91 A1TNV9 64,10 € 30,15 €
