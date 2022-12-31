Original-Research: Bitcoin Group SE (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Bitcoin Group SE - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Bitcoin Group SE



Unternehmen: Bitcoin Group SE


ISIN: DE000A1TNV91



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Initial Coverage)


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 120.00 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Felix Haugg



Highly profitable trading platform for cryptocurrency exceeds 1 million


customers and continues to grow.

The business model is relatively


independent of the crypto price.



Bitcoin Group SE, as the holding company, primarily operates the crypto


trading site bitcoin.de. The trading platform is highly profitable and is


experiencing dynamic growth. Furthermore, according to management, the


company holds crypto stocks of EUR 234 million as of 24.10.2021, which


corresponds to net crypto stocks of EUR 172.93 million according to our


approximation. With a market cap of EUR 250,00 million and enterprise value


of EUR 49.80 million (market cap less crypto and cash holdings), we


currently view the company as highly undervalued. In our opinion, the


extensive net cash could also lead to a share buyback program.



Significant revenue and earnings growth were recorded in the past financial


year 2020. This was due to the significant increase in trading volumes on


the bitcoin.de trading platform and the steadily rising number of


registered users. The resulting commissions also led to a significant


increase in the company's own cryptocurrency holdings. The highly favorable


development continued in the first half of 2021.



The increase in sales in the 2020 financial year by 138.7% to EUR 15.03


million (PY: EUR 6.30 million) can be explained on the one hand by the


relatively low base of the previous year and, on the other hand, by the


high trading volume in 2020. The strong interest in cryptocurrencies has


continued in 2021 and sales increased by 184.2% to EUR 17.70 million (PY:


EUR 6.23 million) as of 30.06.2021.



Due to the high scalability of the business model, EBITDA increased to EUR


10.55 million (previous year: EUR 2.59 million), which corresponds to an


improvement in the margin from 41.2% to 70.1%. Operating costs rose by


24.0% to EUR 4.70 million (previous year: EUR 3.79 million), with a large


part of the increase being due to the full consolidation of futurum bank


AG, which has higher personnel expenses. Overall, net income for the year


thus increased to EUR 9.52 million (previous year: EUR 2.15 million). On


the earnings side, the company improved even more in the first half of


2021, with EBITDA rising by 245.8% to EUR 14.44 million (PY: EUR 4.18


million). The net result for the first half of 2021 also increased


disproportionately by 190.0% to EUR 10.17 million (previous year: EUR 3.51


million). This means that the full-year result for 2020 was already


exceeded in the first half of 2021.



In balance sheet terms, the company is in a very good position, with equity


as of 31.12.2020 of EUR 80.15 million (31.12.2019: EUR 30.42 million) and


an equity ratio of 73.7% (PY: 77.0%). The increase in equity is due on the


one hand to the net profit for the year and on the other hand to the


strongly positive development of the cryptocurrencies held in the amount of


EUR 90.31 million less the potentially incurred taxes in the amount of EUR


23.66 million. As of 30.06.2021, equity improved again to EUR 115.25


million due to the high net result, which corresponds to a high equity


ratio of 73.7%.



The guidance was confirmed for the first half of 2021. The company expects


moderate to strong revenue growth and EBITDA in the low to mid double-digit


million range. Our current forecast is based, among other things, on the


stock-to-flow model, which currently has the most accurate bitcoin price


predictions. We believe revenues should increase 59.6% to EUR 24,00 million


in the current fiscal year, followed by EUR 25.92 million in fiscal 2022.



Due to the high scalability of the business model, we also expect margins


to improve as revenues increase and anticipate EBITDA of EUR 18.31 million


in 2021 and EUR 20.05 million in 2022. Net income should grow accordingly


to EUR12.40 million in 2021 and EUR 13.63 million in 2022.



The company is highly profitable and comparatively independent of the


cryptocurrency price trend. Nevertheless, the share price is still strongly


oriented towards the bitcoin price. Based on our DCF model, we have


determined a fair value of EUR 120.00 per share and assign a BUY rating due


to the very high upside potential.



