Original-Research: Bitcoin Group SE (von GBC AG): BUY

Original-Research: Bitcoin Group SE - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu Bitcoin Group SE

Unternehmen: Bitcoin Group SE

ISIN: DE000A1TNV91

Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Initial Coverage)

Empfehlung: BUY

Kursziel: 120.00 EUR

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2022

Letzte Ratingänderung: -

Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Felix Haugg

Highly profitable trading platform for cryptocurrency exceeds 1 million

customers and continues to grow.



The business model is relatively

independent of the crypto price.

Bitcoin Group SE, as the holding company, primarily operates the crypto

trading site bitcoin.de. The trading platform is highly profitable and is

experiencing dynamic growth. Furthermore, according to management, the

company holds crypto stocks of EUR 234 million as of 24.10.2021, which

corresponds to net crypto stocks of EUR 172.93 million according to our

approximation. With a market cap of EUR 250,00 million and enterprise value

of EUR 49.80 million (market cap less crypto and cash holdings), we

currently view the company as highly undervalued. In our opinion, the

extensive net cash could also lead to a share buyback program.

Significant revenue and earnings growth were recorded in the past financial

year 2020. This was due to the significant increase in trading volumes on

the bitcoin.de trading platform and the steadily rising number of

registered users. The resulting commissions also led to a significant

increase in the company's own cryptocurrency holdings. The highly favorable

development continued in the first half of 2021.

The increase in sales in the 2020 financial year by 138.7% to EUR 15.03

million (PY: EUR 6.30 million) can be explained on the one hand by the

relatively low base of the previous year and, on the other hand, by the

high trading volume in 2020. The strong interest in cryptocurrencies has

continued in 2021 and sales increased by 184.2% to EUR 17.70 million (PY:

EUR 6.23 million) as of 30.06.2021.

Due to the high scalability of the business model, EBITDA increased to EUR

10.55 million (previous year: EUR 2.59 million), which corresponds to an

improvement in the margin from 41.2% to 70.1%. Operating costs rose by

24.0% to EUR 4.70 million (previous year: EUR 3.79 million), with a large

part of the increase being due to the full consolidation of futurum bank

AG, which has higher personnel expenses. Overall, net income for the year

thus increased to EUR 9.52 million (previous year: EUR 2.15 million). On

the earnings side, the company improved even more in the first half of

2021, with EBITDA rising by 245.8% to EUR 14.44 million (PY: EUR 4.18

million). The net result for the first half of 2021 also increased

disproportionately by 190.0% to EUR 10.17 million (previous year: EUR 3.51

million). This means that the full-year result for 2020 was already

exceeded in the first half of 2021.

In balance sheet terms, the company is in a very good position, with equity

as of 31.12.2020 of EUR 80.15 million (31.12.2019: EUR 30.42 million) and

an equity ratio of 73.7% (PY: 77.0%). The increase in equity is due on the

one hand to the net profit for the year and on the other hand to the

strongly positive development of the cryptocurrencies held in the amount of

EUR 90.31 million less the potentially incurred taxes in the amount of EUR

23.66 million. As of 30.06.2021, equity improved again to EUR 115.25

million due to the high net result, which corresponds to a high equity

ratio of 73.7%.

The guidance was confirmed for the first half of 2021. The company expects

moderate to strong revenue growth and EBITDA in the low to mid double-digit

million range. Our current forecast is based, among other things, on the

stock-to-flow model, which currently has the most accurate bitcoin price

predictions. We believe revenues should increase 59.6% to EUR 24,00 million

in the current fiscal year, followed by EUR 25.92 million in fiscal 2022.

Due to the high scalability of the business model, we also expect margins

to improve as revenues increase and anticipate EBITDA of EUR 18.31 million

in 2021 and EUR 20.05 million in 2022. Net income should grow accordingly

to EUR12.40 million in 2021 and EUR 13.63 million in 2022.

The company is highly profitable and comparatively independent of the

cryptocurrency price trend. Nevertheless, the share price is still strongly

oriented towards the bitcoin price. Based on our DCF model, we have

determined a fair value of EUR 120.00 per share and assign a BUY rating due

to the very high upside potential.

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:

http://www.more-ir.de/d/23029.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen

GBC AG

Halderstraße 27

86150 Augsburg

0821 / 241133 0

research@gbc-ag.de

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,7,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:

http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung

Date and time of completion of the study: 02.11.2021 (09:00) - German version: 28.10.2021 (09:00)

Date and time of the first disclosure of the study: 09.11.2021 (10:00) - German version: 02.11.2021 (10:00)

Validity of the target price: until max. 31.12.2022

