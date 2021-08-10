Original-Research: Aves One AG (von GBC AG): under review

Erweiterte Funktionen



11.08.21
Original-Research: Aves One AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aves One AG



Unternehmen: Aves One AG


ISIN: DE000A168114



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: under review


Kursziel: under review


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Matthias Greiffenberger



Takeover offer for Aves One AG by consortium, takeover price at EUR 12.80


and thus close to the GBC price target, revaluation as soon as offer


available



A consortium consisting of Swiss Life Asset Managers (Switzerland) and


Vauban Infrastructure Partners (France) has made a voluntary public


takeover offer to the share-holders of Aves One AG on 6 August 2021. The


offer is for EUR12.80 per Aves One share, which represents a premium of


26.7% over the previous day's closing price (XETRA closing price on


05.08.2021: EUR10.10). According to the takeover offer, Aves One AG is


valued at a fair value of EUR 166.60 million, plus net liabilities, an


enterprise value of EUR 1,130 million.



Under the investment agreement entered into by Aves One AG and the Bidder,


Aves One AG is to receive additional capital of EUR100 million from the


Consortium as well as further capital for the optimisation of the capital


structure. No further details were given on this, so that this can be both


equity and debt capital. As of 31 December 2020, Aves One AG had reported


equity of EUR 14.04 million and a low equity ratio of 1.4 % after the sale


of the container business. A strengthening of the equity base is therefore


likely to be part of the investment agreement.



Only after the publication of the complete offer document will the board of


Aves One issue a statement on the takeover offer. In our opinion, however,


it seems likely that a recommendation for acceptance will be made. The fact


that more than 85% of the voting rights have already committed to tendering


the shares in the takeover offer is also a good indication of this.



We have been following Aves One AG since July 2017 as part of our ongoing


research coverage. Since then, the share price has developed very well.


Since August 2018, the fair enterprise value we have determined has also


been above EUR12.00 per share; most recently, we determined a price target


of EUR14.50 as part of the Anno study. The takeover price of EUR12.80 set


in the context of the acquisition is somewhat below the last price target,


but is roughly at the level of the price target we determined in previous


years.



In the context of this Research Comment, we are not yet carrying out a new


valuation until the submission of the offer document. At this point in


time, we are not yet able to assess whether, for example, a delisting will


be part of this takeover bid, which is an important aspect relevant to


valuation (due to the increased cost of capital). Furthermore, we do not


yet know in what form the additional capital will be made available by the


takeover consortium.



For this reason, a concrete further assessment of the offer will be made by


us after the offer has been submitted. Until then, we take the valuation


status 'Under Review'.



http://www.more-ir.de/d/22763.pdf



Date (time) completion: 10.08.21 (11:10 am)


Date (time) first publication: 11.08.21 (12:00 am)



Bitte warten...