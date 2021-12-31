Erweiterte Funktionen



Original-Research: Aves One AG (von GBC AG): Buy




07.06.21 13:01
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Aves One AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aves One AG



Unternehmen: Aves One AG


ISIN: DE000A168114



Anlass der Studie: Researchstudie (Anno)


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 14.50 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2021


Letzte Ratingänderung:


Analyst: Cosmin Filker; Marcel Goldmann



Concentration on high-margin areas after sale of the maritime container


segment; business development to be even more stable; target price raised


slightly



On 18 March 2021, Aves One AG announced the sale of its sea container


business, which means that the company's focus in future will be on the two


business segments 'rail' and 'swap bodies'.

With the discontinuation of the


sea container business, Aves One AG is now in a position to implement an


even stronger focus on the high-growth and significantly more profitable


rail and swap body segments. At the same time, the reliability of its


business development will increase due to, among other things, the


elimination of exchange rate effects, and the overall group profitability


will increase significantly.



In the past financial year 2020, which still included the maritime


container segment, the company managed to achieve revenue growth of 6.1% to


EUR123.85 million (previous year: EUR116.78 million) despite pandemic-


related burdens. This was driven exclusively by a 10.2% increase in revenue


in the Rail segment to EUR83.90 million (previous year: EUR76.13 million),


which compensated for the -6.1% decline in revenue in the Container segment


to EUR37.05 million (previous year: EUR39.46 million). The expansion of the


wagon fleet and a slight increase in rental rates in the Rail segment


contributed to successful development.



While the EBITDA of EUR81.80 million (previous year: EUR84.60 million) was


moderately below the previous year's value, in particular due to higher


maintenance expenses and in connection with losses from the sale of sea


containers, the EBIT fell significantly to EUR9.64 million (previous year:


EUR51.70 million). This is due to the significantly higher depreciation and


amortisation of EUR72.14 million (previous year: EUR32.90 million), in


which the extraordinary impairment requirement of the sea container


business sold in 2021 was booked in advance. The sale of the maritime


container portfolio at a purchase price of USD 182.5 million (EUR 147.10


million) was below the previous balance sheet valuation, so that an


impairment of EUR 33.04 million was already taken into account as at 31


December 2020.



For Aves One AG, the current financial year 2021 will also be characterised


by the effects of the sale of the maritime container portfolio, which is


expected to be completed in the coming months. Taking into account the


discontinuation of the sea container sales, the Aves One Board of Directors


forecasts sales revenues of more than EUR 100 million and an EBITDA of more


than EUR 70 million for the current financial year. We base our forecasts


on the company's guidance and expect revenues of EUR 104.88 million and


EBITDA of EUR 73.40 million for 2021. For the coming financial years, we


expect further revenue increases of 12.7% (2022e) and 7.9% (2023e), which


are based on a further increase in the asset portfolio. For the coming


financial years, we conservatively expect only a moderate increase in the


EBITDA margin, which should primarily be supported by a slightly


disproportionately low development of overhead costs. Higher economies of


scale are possible here.



We have determined a new target price of EUR 14.50 (previously: EUR 13.50)


within the framework of the DCF valuation model. The price target increase


is a result of the estimates for the 2023 financial year included in the


concrete estimation period for the first time, which provides a higher


basis for the continuity phase of our model. We continue to assign the BUY


rating.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/22558.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (4,5a,6a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung


Date and time of completion of the research report: 04.06.2021 (01:42 pm)


Date and time of first publication: 07.06.2021 (1:00 pm)



-------------------übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.-------------------




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



