Original-Research: Aves One AG (von GBC AG): Buy

Original-Research: Aves One AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aves One AG



Unternehmen: Aves One AG


ISIN: DE000A168114



Anlass der Studie:


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 13.50 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2021


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker



Good performance in HY 2020 especially in the rail segment with results


slightly above last year's level, target price adjusted to EUR 13.50


(previously: EUR 13.60); Rating: Buy.



In the first half of 2020, revenues were up 14.4% to EUR63.57m (previous


year: EUR55.56m). This significant increase in revenue was achieved despite


the corona crisis, with EUR 3.39 million coming from the sale of the last


property activity in the first quarter.

The rail segment continues to


account for the largest share of revenue at EUR41.16m (previous year:


EUR35.76m) and, thanks to the additional assets, was also able to increase


revenue by 15.1%. Revenues from the container segment increased slightly by


0.9% to EUR18.26m (previous year: EUR18.09m) and reflect the strategy of


focusing on the rail segment.



The significant increase in sales is primarily the result of investment


activities in the previous year as well as in the current financial year


and the associated increase in sales. Property, plant and equipment as at


30 June 2020 rose by 16.0% to EUR973.86m (previous year: EUR839.34m). While


adjustments were made in the container segment, where property, plant and


equipment fell by 6.8% to EUR260.42m (previous year: EUR279.51m), property,


plant and equipment in the rail portfolio increased by 27.5% to EUR713.44m


(previous year: EUR559.40m). Investments of EUR65.3m were made and 669 almost


fully leased freight wagons were acquired. Due to the streamlining of the


container portfolio, gross returns (revenue / property, plant and


equipment) rose to 7% (previous year: 6.5%), while gross returns in the


rail sector fell to 5.8% (previous year: 6.4%).



Slightly lower gross returns in the rail segment is due to lower capacity


utilisation. However, capacity utilisation is still at a very high level,


although it has nevertheless declined slightly. This is due, on the one


hand, to the corona crisis, which has caused individual customer sectors to


be more cautious with regard to rents and, on the other hand, to the


ongoing crisis in the steel sector, which had begun even before the corona


crisis. According to the management, Aves One has leased almost all wagons


that can only be used in the steel industry on a long-term basis and


therefore does not expect any further negative consequences from this. If,


in addition, the state players decide to implement an infrastructure


programme to reduce the negative consequences of the corona crisis, Aves


One should benefit disproportionately from this, as many customer segments


would be positively affected.



All in all, good sales growth was thus achieved, as achieved through asset


expansion in the rail division.



Despite the increase in revenue, EBITDA remained virtually unchanged from


the previous year, rising only slightly by 0.8% to EUR42.16 million (previous


year: EUR41.85 million). This reduced the EBITDA margin to 66.3% (previous


year: 75.3%). The reason for this was the lower contribution to earnings


from the container segment.



In the rail segment EBITDA rose by 15.2% to EUR32.36 million (previous year:


EUR28.09 million), thus parallel to sales and corresponding to a stable


EBITDA margin of 78.6% (previous year: 78.6%). The container segment


recorded a 19.1% decline in EBITDA to EUR12.75 million (previous year: EUR15.76


million) with an EBITDA margin in the segment falling to 69.9% (previous


year: 87.1%). This decline in earnings is due to losses of EUR1.83 million


(previous year: EUR0.57 million) from the disposal of assets and EUR1.07


million in other income. Thanks to our lean management approach, staff


costs remained virtually unchanged year on year at EUR2.42m (previous year:


EUR2.34m) despite the expansion of assets and the increase in sales.



Interest expenses rose by 11.4% to EUR21.32m (previous year: EUR19.14m) as a


result of taking out further loans, particularly to finance the increase in


assets under management.



As a result, EBT fell by 71.3% to EUR2.28m (previous year: EUR7.94m), divided


before holding activities and consolidation into EUR9.41m (previous year:


EUR10.00m) for the rail segment and EUR -4.22m (previous year: EUR -0.26m) for


the container segment. Adjusted for non-cash exchange rate effects, EBT


amounted to EUR1.78 million (previous year: EUR6.77 million).



The net result amounted to EUR1.38 million (previous year: EUR5.05 million).


Thus, net profitability was maintained. Nevertheless, against the


background of the corona crisis, 2020 must be seen as a transitional year.



The guidance was confirmed in the context of the half-year figures. The


guidance is currently slightly above the previous year's level with


revenues of over EUR117.00 million and EBITDA of over EUR84.00 million. Against


the background of the ongoing corona crisis, management has issued


comparatively cautious guidance in this regard. We also confirm our


forecast (research report dated 18 May 2020) and are forecasting revenue of


EUR119.15m for the current financial year. We anticipate a slight increase in


capacity utilisation and additional revenue from the acquisition of further


assets. For subsequent years we forecast revenues of EUR127.87m in the 2021


financial year and EUR142.80m in 2022.



The background to the lowering of the forecast is higher depreciation in


the Container Segment and slightly higher financing costs. In addition, it


is difficult to forecast further developments in the year of the corona


crisis. We assume that the corona crisis year could also be used to bring


forward further potential for writedowns, which could then lead to


improvements in subsequent years. The development in container prices,


demand for containers and prices for used containers are also decisive


factors in this respect.



Aves One AG has medium to long-term rental contracts which ensure a good


sales basis and the rental rates should also remain at a very good level.


The company has a very young wagon portfolio, which is in demand during the


crisis period. Nevertheless, there are also individual sectors affected by


Corona in which there is still restraint. In the medium term, we assume


that the rail portfolio is well equipped to benefit from the growth market.


Thus, in the wake of the possible economic crisis, investments in


infrastructure projects will most likely be made to boost the economy. In


addition, the company will benefit from the liberalization of rail freight


transport and the EU's emission targets. We assume that there will be


further comparatively small transactions in the rail sector of up to EUR50


million. All in all, we are assuming good medium-term growth and regard


2020 as a year of transition.



In terms of earnings, we expect a slight improvement in the current 2020


financial year.


EBITDA will increase to EUR86.44 million (previous year: EUR84.60 million), as


the asset portfolio has increased during the course of the 2019 financial


year, thus creating a higher sales and earnings base. On the other hand,


capacity utilisation will be slightly lower, which will reduce revenue and


earnings. We assume that revenue growth will continue to have a


disproportionately high impact on EBITDA and expect an EBITDA margin


increase from 72.4% (2019) to 72.5% (2020), or 73.1% (2021) and 73.7%


(2022), respectively. Accordingly, we forecast EBITDA of EUR86.44 million for


the current financial year 2020, followed by EUR93.49 million in 2021 and


EUR105.29 million in 2022.



On a net level, interest expense should be the decisive influencing factor.


We assume that interest expenses will continue to rise as assets under


management increase, as future portfolio acquisitions will most likely be


financed with debt. We expect improvements in the financing mix, especially


from the 2021 financial year onwards, and assume that net earnings will


continue to rise in the medium term. For the current fiscal year 2020, we


expect a decline to EUR 4.16 million and then solid growth to EUR 10.45 in 2021


and EUR 11.87 in 2022.



We are confident that Aves One's business model is well equipped to weather


the corona, trade & economic crisis. Nevertheless, future developments are


difficult to predict, as the duration and extent of the crisis are


difficult to estimate.



Due to the slight forecast adjustment for the current 2020 financial year,


we are adjusting our price target to EUR 13.50 (previously: EUR 13.60) and


continue to assign the Buy rating.



