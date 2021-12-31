Original-Research: Aves One AG (von GBC AG): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen



08.06.20 09:31
dpa-AFX

Original-Research: Aves One AG - von GBC AG



Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aves One AG



Unternehmen: Aves One AG


ISIN: DE000A168114



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 13.60 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2021


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Cosmin Filker



Good first quarter confirms forecast


one-offs from the sale of the last real estate property and adjustments of


the container portfolio



The first quarter of Aves One was in line with our expectations.

Our sales


estimate was exceeded, whereas our earnings estimate extrapolated to the


full year fits very well. As a result, we confirm our current forecast,


which is also in line with the guidance con-firmed by the Aves One board of


directors. In our opinion, there could be further ad-justments to the


container portfolio in the current financial year 2020 and we assess the


development of the Rail portfolio as particularly good.



Revenues in the first quarter of 2020 rose by 24.0% to EUR 33.73 million


(previous year: EUR 27.19 million), of which EUR 3.39 million is attributable


to the sale of the self-storage park. All real estate holdings were thus


sold. Adjusted for this effect, sales growth amounted to 11.6%. EBITDA rose


by 5.2% to EUR 21.72 million (previous year: EUR 20.64 million), which


corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 64.4% (previous year: 75.9%). The EBITDA


margin, adjusted for the container disposals and the sale of the


self-storage Park, remained at the previous year's level of 75.4% and thus


Aves One AG continues to show a very profitable business development.



We confirm our forecast and continue to regard our current estimates as


conservative. The EBITDA from Q1 extrapolated to the full year would amount


to EUR 86.88 million and thus exceed our forecast of EUR 86.44 million. It


remains to be seen how high the occupancy rate and rental yields can be


maintained over the year. In addition, portfolio acquisitions could help


the company to achieve earnings above our current forecast. At present, the


company appears to be only slightly affected by the Corona crisis.



The greatest impact should be seen in new or extended leases. The results


from the first quarter confirm our forecast and we again assign the BUY


rating with a target price of EUR 13.60 (previously: EUR 13.60).



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/21021.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


Date and time of completion of the research report: 04.06.2020 (14:45)


Date and time of first publication: 08.06.2020 (09:30)


Validity of the price target: until max. 31.12.2021



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,90 € 8,90 € -   € 0,00% 08.06./10:25
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A168114 A16811 13,40 € 7,20 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		9,00 € +0,56%  10:59
München 9,15 € 0,00%  08:00
Xetra 8,90 € 0,00%  05.06.20
Stuttgart 8,90 € -0,56%  10:45
Berlin 8,90 € -1,66%  10:25
Frankfurt 8,75 € -2,78%  09:06
Düsseldorf 8,75 € -3,31%  08:30
Hamburg 8,80 € -3,83%  08:09
Hannover 8,80 € -3,83%  08:10
Antw. Thema Zeit
48 Aves One AG 09:46
