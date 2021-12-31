Original-Research: Aves One AG (von GBC AG): Buy

Erweiterte Funktionen



27.05.20 13:01
Unternehmen: Aves One AG


ISIN: DE000A168114



Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Anno)


Empfehlung: Buy


Kursziel: 13.60 EUR


Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2021


Very well positioned in the current corona crisis


2020 results at least at previous year's level



Aves One AG has completed a very successful financial year 2019 and is well


positioned to successfully navigate through the Corona crisis.

In the 2019


financial year, revenues increased by 50.3% to EUR116.78 million (previous


year: EUR77.68 million) and EBITDA improved disproportionately by 62.1% to


EUR84.60 million (previous year: EUR52.19 million). This dynamic sales growth


was achieved by the expansion of assets under management in the previous


year and in the year before that. Their asset portfolio increased by 12.6%


to EUR 924.33 million (previous year: EUR 820.93 million) and the corresponding


gross yield rose to 12.6% (previous year: 9.5%). A very high occupancy rate


and a good rental yield also contributed to the increase in revenues.



The disproportionately high improvement in earnings was achieved thanks to


their very stable cost structure. The company has always relied on the


lean-management approach and high cost discipline. A significant


improvement was also achieved on the net level (adjusted for non-cash


currency effects), which rose by 130.7% to EUR 8.55 million (previous year: EUR


3.71 million).



The corona crisis will have a significant impact on world trade and the


global economy. This will also affect Aves One, but we believe that the


company is very well positioned for the crisis. This is particularly due to


the fact that Aves One AG, as a portfolio holder of long-lived logistics


assets, has mostly concluded long-term rental contracts and should


therefore be able to generate high occupancy rates with reliable cash flows


in the short term. Nevertheless, there should be a partial decline in


demand, which should have an impact on rental rates. As guidance, the


company has announced sales and EBITDA at least at the previous year's


level. In our opinion, this should be feasible even without asset


purchases, as the assets acquired in the fiscal year 2019 should already


lead to a higher revenue base. In addition, the rail sector in particular


should be used for essential supplies and is better suited in the crisis


period to transport goods across borders than, for example, numerous trucks


are.



Specifically, we assume that revenues in the current financial year 2020


will increase slightly by 2.0% to EUR 119.15 million (previous year: EUR 116.78


million); followed by a gradual increase in the rate of growth to 7.3% (EUR


127.87 million) in 2021, and to 11.7% (EUR 142.8 million) in 2022. The


forecast depends largely on the corona crisis and therefore involves a


certain degree of uncertainty. Should the situation change significantly


again, we would adjust our estimates accordingly. In our opinion, there


should also be disproportionately large improvements in earnings in line


with the revenue increases. Consequently, we expect EBITDA of EUR 86.44


million (previous year: EUR 84.60 million) for the current financial year


2020 and EUR 93.49 million in 2021 and EUR 105.29 million in 2022.



Based on our DCF model, we have determined a target price of EUR 13.60 and


assign a BUY rating. This means we are maintaining our previous price


target. Our slightly lower forecast is compensated for by the roll-over


effect.



Bitte warten...