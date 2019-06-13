Original-Research: Aves One AG (von GBC AG): BUY
Original-Research: Aves One AG - von GBC AG
Einstufung von GBC AG zu Aves One AG
Unternehmen: Aves One AG
ISIN: DE000A168114
Anlass der Studie: Research Comment
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 12.80 EUR
Letzte Ratingänderung: -
Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger
The figures for the first quarter confirm the expectations of strong growth
accompanied by an improvement in margins.
We confirm our forecast and our
price target of EUR 12.80. Rating: BUY.
In the first quarter, there were significant increases in revenues and
earnings, primarily due to the investments made in the 2018 financial year.
Improved rental rates and increased capacity utilisation also contributed
to this positive development.
In the first quarter, revenues increased by 74.0% to EUR 27.19 million
(previous year: EUR 15.63 million) and EBITDA increased disproportionately by
109.1% to EUR 20.65 million (previous year: EUR 9.88 million). This shows that
Aves One can significantly increase assets under management without
increasing costs to the same extent. Especially due to the lean management
approach, personnel costs increased only insignificantly. The total cost
block rose by only 9.1% to EUR 6.96 million (previous year: EUR 6.37 million).
At the net level (adjusted for exchange rate effects on the balance sheet),
the result thus increased by 695.5% to EUR 3.37 million (previous year: EUR
0.42 million).
In the course of the Q1 figures, the guidance was confirmed with sales of
at least EUR 110 million and EBITDA of over EUR 80 million. The Q1 figures
extrapolated to the full year would already result in revenues of EUR 108.77
million and EBITDA of EUR 82.58 million, which is why we continue to assess
the guidance as conservative. Especially in view of the fact that we expect
further investments and an increase in assets under management to more than
EUR 1 billion in the current fiscal year 2019. For the current fiscal year
2019, we continue to forecast revenues of EUR 118.10 million and EBITDA of EUR
86.13 million.
We confirm our forecast (see Research Report from 28th of May 2019) and
confirm our price target of EUR 12.80 and award the rating BUY.
