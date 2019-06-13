Original-Research: Aves One AG (von GBC AG): BUY

Erweiterte Funktionen



Unternehmen: Aves One AG


ISIN: DE000A168114



Anlass der Studie: Research Comment


Empfehlung: BUY


Kursziel: 12.80 EUR


Letzte Ratingänderung: -


Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger



The figures for the first quarter confirm the expectations of strong growth


accompanied by an improvement in margins.

We confirm our forecast and our


price target of EUR 12.80. Rating: BUY.



In the first quarter, there were significant increases in revenues and


earnings, primarily due to the investments made in the 2018 financial year.


Improved rental rates and increased capacity utilisation also contributed


to this positive development.



In the first quarter, revenues increased by 74.0% to EUR 27.19 million


(previous year: EUR 15.63 million) and EBITDA increased disproportionately by


109.1% to EUR 20.65 million (previous year: EUR 9.88 million). This shows that


Aves One can significantly increase assets under management without


increasing costs to the same extent. Especially due to the lean management


approach, personnel costs increased only insignificantly. The total cost


block rose by only 9.1% to EUR 6.96 million (previous year: EUR 6.37 million).


At the net level (adjusted for exchange rate effects on the balance sheet),


the result thus increased by 695.5% to EUR 3.37 million (previous year: EUR


0.42 million).



In the course of the Q1 figures, the guidance was confirmed with sales of


at least EUR 110 million and EBITDA of over EUR 80 million. The Q1 figures


extrapolated to the full year would already result in revenues of EUR 108.77


million and EBITDA of EUR 82.58 million, which is why we continue to assess


the guidance as conservative. Especially in view of the fact that we expect


further investments and an increase in assets under management to more than


EUR 1 billion in the current fiscal year 2019. For the current fiscal year


2019, we continue to forecast revenues of EUR 118.10 million and EBITDA of EUR


86.13 million.



We confirm our forecast (see Research Report from 28th of May 2019) and


confirm our price target of EUR 12.80 and award the rating BUY.



Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:


http://www.more-ir.de/d/18269.pdf



Kontakt für Rückfragen


Jörg Grunwald


Vorstand


GBC AG


Halderstraße 27


86150 Augsburg


0821 / 241133 0


research@gbc-ag.de


++++++++++++++++


Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR. Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,5b,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:


http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


++++++++++++++++


Datum und Zeitpunkt der Fertigstellung der Studie: 05.05.2019 (10:30 Uhr)


Datum und Zeitpunkt der ersten Weitergabe: 06.06.2019 (11:00 Uhr)


Gültigkeit des Kursziels: bis max. 31.12.2019



Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.


Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung


oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.



